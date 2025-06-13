Die Highlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 24 im Überblick
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 24/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 06.06.2025 und dem 13.06.2025. Stand ist der 13.06.2025.
Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag
Platz 30: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: -9,16 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: SAP SE
SAP SE: -6,46 Prozent
Quelle: SAP
Platz 28: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -5,12 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -4,94 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 26: Bechtle
Bechtle: -4,57 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 25: freenet
freenet: -3,99 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 24: Drägerwerk
Drägerwerk: -3,63 Prozent
Quelle: Drägerwerk
Platz 23: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -3,58 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 22: Nordex
Nordex: -3,18 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -2,41 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 20: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: -2,33 Prozent
Quelle: Cancom
Platz 19: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -2,14 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Infineon
Infineon: -1,34 Prozent
Quelle: Infineon Technologies
Platz 17: PNE
PNE: -1,16 Prozent
Quelle: PNE
Platz 16: Formycon
Formycon: -0,91 Prozent
Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: IONOS
IONOS: -0,24 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: CompuGroup Medical SE
CompuGroup Medical SE: 0 Prozent
Quelle: CompuGroup Medical
Platz 13: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 0,05 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: 1&1
1&1: 0,11 Prozent
Quelle: 1&1 Drillisch
Platz 11: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: 0,29 Prozent
Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Eckert Ziegler
Eckert Ziegler: 0,46 Prozent
Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler
Platz 9: Kontron
Kontron: 1,04 Prozent
Quelle: Kontron
Platz 8: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 1,55 Prozent
Quelle: QIAGEN
Platz 7: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 1,66 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 6: United Internet
United Internet: 1,92 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Siltronic
Siltronic: 3,68 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Elmos Semiconductor
Elmos Semiconductor: 4,05 Prozent
Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Platz 3: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: 4,79 Prozent
Quelle: evotec
Platz 2: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)
SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): 5,25 Prozent
Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE
Platz 1: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 5,49 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
