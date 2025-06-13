DAX23.516 -1,1%ESt505.290 -1,3%Top 10 Crypto13,50 -3,0%Dow42.198 -1,8%Nas19.407 -1,3%Bitcoin91.447 -0,4%Euro1,1547 ±0,0%Öl75,18 +6,9%Gold3.433 ±0,0%
Tech-Branche im Fokus

Die Highlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 24 im Überblick

14.06.25 03:12 Uhr
TecDAX-Ranking KW 24: Diese Aktien glänzten - diese enttäuschten | finanzen.net
Börse Frankfurt

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
3.813,7 PKT -47,1 PKT -1,22%
Charts|News|Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 24

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 24/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 06.06.2025 und dem 13.06.2025. Stand ist der 13.06.2025.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Platz 30: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: -9,16 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: SAP SE

SAP SE: -6,46 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 28: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -5,12 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -4,94 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 26: Bechtle

Bechtle: -4,57 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 25: freenet

freenet: -3,99 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 24: Drägerwerk

Drägerwerk: -3,63 Prozent

Quelle: Drägerwerk

Platz 23: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -3,58 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 22: Nordex

Nordex: -3,18 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -2,41 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 20: CANCOM SE

CANCOM SE: -2,33 Prozent

Quelle: Cancom

Platz 19: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -2,14 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Infineon

Infineon: -1,34 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 17: PNE

PNE: -1,16 Prozent

Quelle: PNE

Platz 16: Formycon

Formycon: -0,91 Prozent

Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: IONOS

IONOS: -0,24 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: CompuGroup Medical SE

CompuGroup Medical SE: 0 Prozent

Quelle: CompuGroup Medical

Platz 13: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 0,05 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: 1&1

1&1: 0,11 Prozent

Quelle: 1&1 Drillisch

Platz 11: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: 0,29 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Eckert Ziegler

Eckert Ziegler: 0,46 Prozent

Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler

Platz 9: Kontron

Kontron: 1,04 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

Platz 8: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 1,55 Prozent

Quelle: QIAGEN

Platz 7: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 1,66 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 6: United Internet

United Internet: 1,92 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Siltronic

Siltronic: 3,68 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Elmos Semiconductor

Elmos Semiconductor: 4,05 Prozent

Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE

Platz 3: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: 4,79 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Platz 2: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): 5,25 Prozent

Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE

Platz 1: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 5,49 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

