Optionshandel in der Praxis (mit Options4Winners)

Wo liegen Chancen in dieser Handelswoche? Großer Marktausblick für DAX, Dow, Gold und Aktien

Heute im Fokus

1&1 mit Gewinnwarnung. Porsche SE platziert Schuldscheindarlehen im Milliardenwert. Autowerte gefragt. USA und China einigen sich im Zollstreit in einigen Punkten. Siemens, Nordex & Co: BofA sieht Chancen. Rüstungsaktien leiden unter Gewinnmitnahmen. Apple-Aktie wird 2025 zum immer größeren Verlierer. DeepSeek in Deutschland vor dem Aus?