DAX24.033 +1,6%ESt505.326 +1,6%Top 10 Crypto13,48 -3,3%Dow43.819 +1,0%Nas20.273 +0,5%Bitcoin91.381 ±0,0%Euro1,1703 ±0,0%Öl67,31 -0,8%Gold3.274 ±0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 NVIDIA 918422 RENK RENK73 Droneshield A2DMAA HENSOLDT HAG000 RTL 861149 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Lufthansa 823212 BYD A0M4W9 Tesla A1CX3T Nike 866993 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Deutsche Bank 514000 Xiaomi A2JNY1 Commerzbank CBK100
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX geht über 24.000 Punkten ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen höher -- RTL vor Kauf von Sky Deutschland -- CureVac-Chef wirbt für BioNTech-Übernahme -- Droneshield, Nike, Palantir im Fokus
Top News
Warum Amazon-Gründer Jeff Bezos nichts von Work-Life-Balance hält Warum Amazon-Gründer Jeff Bezos nichts von Work-Life-Balance hält
Die Highlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 26 im Überblick Die Highlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 26 im Überblick
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
25 € Neukundenbonus + 1 Aktie gratis. Hol Dir jetzt Dein finanzen.net ZERO-Depot!
Tech-Branche im Fokus

Die Highlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 26 im Überblick

28.06.25 02:12 Uhr
TecDAX KW 26: Die besten und schlechtesten Aktien der Woche im Überblick | finanzen.net
Börse Frankfurt

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
3.873,3 PKT 33,9 PKT 0,88%
Charts|News|Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 26

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 26/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 20.06.2025 und dem 27.06.2025. Stand ist der 27.06.2025.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Platz 30: IONOS

IONOS: -1,72 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Drägerwerk

Drägerwerk: -1,61 Prozent

Quelle: Drägerwerk

Platz 28: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 0,05 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 27: CANCOM SE

CANCOM SE: 0,36 Prozent

Quelle: Cancom

Wer­bung

Platz 26: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: 0,72 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: United Internet

United Internet: 0,99 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 1,10 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 1,45 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: 1&1

1&1: 1,51 Prozent

Quelle: 1&1 Drillisch

Wer­bung

Platz 21: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 2,07 Prozent

Quelle: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: freenet

freenet: 2,37 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 19: SAP SE

SAP SE: 2,73 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 18: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 3,50 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: PNE

PNE: 3,54 Prozent

Quelle: PNE

Wer­bung

Platz 16: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 3,92 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 15: Infineon

Infineon: 4,21 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 14: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 4,25 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Nordex

Nordex: 4,42 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 12: Kontron

Kontron: 4,51 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

Wer­bung

Platz 11: Nagarro SE

Nagarro SE: 5,36 Prozent

Quelle: Nagarro

Platz 10: Eckert Ziegler

Eckert Ziegler: 6,60 Prozent

Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler

Platz 9: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 7,36 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 8: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 7,71 Prozent

Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 7: Bechtle

Bechtle: 8,54 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 6: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: 9,08 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Platz 5: Formycon

Formycon: 10,06 Prozent

Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): 11,59 Prozent

Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE

Platz 3: Siltronic

Siltronic: 13,72 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 13,90 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 1: Elmos Semiconductor

Elmos Semiconductor: 17,66 Prozent

Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Mehr zum Thema TecDAX

02:12Die Highlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 26 im Überblick
27.06.25Top-News der Woche: Diese Themen waren diese Woche wichtig
27.06.25Börse Frankfurt in Grün: TecDAX klettert schlussendlich
27.06.25Freitagshandel in Frankfurt: TecDAX verbucht am Nachmittag Zuschläge
27.06.25Gute Stimmung in Frankfurt: TecDAX mittags in Grün
27.06.25Marktüberblick: Nike nachbörslich gesucht
27.06.25Marktüberblick: Nike nachbörslich gesucht
27.06.25Marktüberblick: Nike nachbörslich gesucht
mehr