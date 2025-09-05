DAX23.597 -0,7%ESt505.318 -0,5%Top 10 Crypto15,80 +2,7%Dow45.401 -0,5%Nas21.700 ±-0,0%Bitcoin94.626 +0,2%Euro1,1715 ±0,0%Öl65,67 -1,8%Gold3.587 ±0,0%
Tech-Branche im Fokus

Die Highlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 36 im Überblick

06.09.25 03:41 Uhr
Die Tops und Flops im TecDAX: Das war die Performance in KW 36 | finanzen.net
Börse Frankfurt

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche. Die schlechtesten und besten Tech-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 36 im Überblick.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
3.628,2 PKT 4,6 PKT 0,13%
Charts|News|Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 36

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 36/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 29.08.2025 und dem 05.09.2025. Stand ist der 05.09.2025.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Platz 30: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: -16,42 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 29: Infineon

Infineon: -9,68 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 28: Elmos Semiconductor

Elmos Semiconductor: -6,25 Prozent

Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE

Platz 27: Eckert Ziegler

Eckert Ziegler: -5,62 Prozent

Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler

Platz 26: Siltronic

Siltronic: -5,41 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Nagarro SE

Nagarro SE: -5,36 Prozent

Quelle: Nagarro

Platz 24: IONOS

IONOS: -4,33 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -4,04 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 22: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -3,82 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 21: Bechtle

Bechtle: -3,71 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 20: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -2,63 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 19: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -2,55 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 18: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -2,52 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Formycon

Formycon: -2,48 Prozent

Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -2,40 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 15: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: -2,14 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: CANCOM SE

CANCOM SE: -1,74 Prozent

Quelle: Cancom

Platz 13: SAP SE

SAP SE: -1,49 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Kontron

Kontron: -1,39 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

Platz 11: United Internet

United Internet: -1,25 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: freenet

freenet: -1,12 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 9: PNE

PNE: -0,72 Prozent

Quelle: PNE

Platz 8: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -0,15 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): 0,55 Prozent

Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE

Platz 6: Drägerwerk

Drägerwerk: 0,60 Prozent

Quelle: Drägerwerk

Platz 5: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 1,38 Prozent

Quelle: M DOGAN / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 1,49 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 1,71 Prozent

Quelle: QIAGEN

Platz 2: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 1,97 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 1: Nordex

Nordex: 2,39 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

