Die Highlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 36 im Überblick
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche. Die schlechtesten und besten Tech-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 36 im Überblick.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 36/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 29.08.2025 und dem 05.09.2025. Stand ist der 05.09.2025.
Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag
Platz 30: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: -16,42 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 29: Infineon
Infineon: -9,68 Prozent
Quelle: Infineon Technologies
Platz 28: Elmos Semiconductor
Elmos Semiconductor: -6,25 Prozent
Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Platz 27: Eckert Ziegler
Eckert Ziegler: -5,62 Prozent
Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler
Platz 26: Siltronic
Siltronic: -5,41 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Nagarro SE
Nagarro SE: -5,36 Prozent
Quelle: Nagarro
Platz 24: IONOS
IONOS: -4,33 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -4,04 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 22: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -3,82 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 21: Bechtle
Bechtle: -3,71 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 20: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -2,63 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 19: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -2,55 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 18: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -2,52 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Formycon
Formycon: -2,48 Prozent
Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -2,40 Prozent
Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 15: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: -2,14 Prozent
Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: -1,74 Prozent
Quelle: Cancom
Platz 13: SAP SE
SAP SE: -1,49 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Kontron
Kontron: -1,39 Prozent
Quelle: Kontron
Platz 11: United Internet
United Internet: -1,25 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: freenet
freenet: -1,12 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 9: PNE
PNE: -0,72 Prozent
Quelle: PNE
Platz 8: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -0,15 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)
SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): 0,55 Prozent
Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE
Platz 6: Drägerwerk
Drägerwerk: 0,60 Prozent
Quelle: Drägerwerk
Platz 5: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 1,38 Prozent
Quelle: M DOGAN / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 1,49 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 1,71 Prozent
Quelle: QIAGEN
Platz 2: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 1,97 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 1: Nordex
Nordex: 2,39 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Weitere News
Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag