Die Highlights im TecDAX: Tops und Flops der KW 9 im Überblick
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 09/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 21.02.2025 und dem 28.02.2025. Stand ist der 28.02.2025.
Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag
Platz 30: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -12,16 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 29: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)
SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): -11,16 Prozent
Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE
Platz 28: Formycon
Formycon: -10,44 Prozent
Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Infineon
Infineon: -8,31 Prozent
Quelle: Infineon Technologies
Platz 26: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -6,50 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Elmos Semiconductor
Elmos Semiconductor: -5,59 Prozent
Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Platz 24: Nagarro SE
Nagarro SE: -5,44 Prozent
Quelle: Nagarro
Platz 23: Siltronic
Siltronic: -5,29 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -4,86 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 21: Eckert Ziegler
Eckert Ziegler: -4,54 Prozent
Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler
Platz 20: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -3,52 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: SAP SE
SAP SE: -3,47 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -3,35 Prozent
Quelle: evotec
Platz 17: Bechtle
Bechtle: -1,44 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 16: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: -1,19 Prozent
Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: -1,14 Prozent
Quelle: QIAGEN
Platz 14: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -0,66 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: IONOS
IONOS: -0,42 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: 0 Prozent
Quelle: Cancom
Platz 11: Kontron
Kontron: 0,58 Prozent
Quelle: Kontron
Platz 10: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 0,67 Prozent
Quelle: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: CompuGroup Medical SE
CompuGroup Medical SE: 1,54 Prozent
Quelle: CompuGroup Medical
Platz 8: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 1,65 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 7: 1&1
1&1: 2,99 Prozent
Quelle: 1&1 Drillisch
Platz 6: PNE
PNE: 3,62 Prozent
Quelle: PNE
Platz 5: freenet
freenet: 4,73 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 4: United Internet
United Internet: 8,14 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 9,81 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 2: Nordex
Nordex: 11,24 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 15,39 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Weitere News
Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag