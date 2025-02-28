DAX22.551 ±0,0%ESt505.464 -0,2%Top 10 Crypto12,38 +0,5%Dow43.841 +1,4%Nas18.847 +1,6%Bitcoin82.897 +0,1%Euro1,0381 ±-0,0%Öl73,16 -1,0%Gold2.859 ±0,0%
Tech-Branche im Fokus

Die Highlights im TecDAX: Tops und Flops der KW 9 im Überblick

02.03.25 03:24 Uhr
Wochenrückblick TecDAX: Diese Aktien dominierten in KW 9 - und diese enttäuschten | finanzen.net
Börse Frankfurt

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
3.777,1 PKT -26,0 PKT -0,68%
Charts|News|Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 9

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 09/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 21.02.2025 und dem 28.02.2025. Stand ist der 28.02.2025.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Platz 30: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -12,16 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 29: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): -11,16 Prozent

Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE

Platz 28: Formycon

Formycon: -10,44 Prozent

Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Infineon

Infineon: -8,31 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 26: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -6,50 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Elmos Semiconductor

Elmos Semiconductor: -5,59 Prozent

Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE

Platz 24: Nagarro SE

Nagarro SE: -5,44 Prozent

Quelle: Nagarro

Platz 23: Siltronic

Siltronic: -5,29 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -4,86 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 21: Eckert Ziegler

Eckert Ziegler: -4,54 Prozent

Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler

Platz 20: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -3,52 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: SAP SE

SAP SE: -3,47 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -3,35 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Platz 17: Bechtle

Bechtle: -1,44 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 16: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: -1,19 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: -1,14 Prozent

Quelle: QIAGEN

Platz 14: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -0,66 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: IONOS

IONOS: -0,42 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: CANCOM SE

CANCOM SE: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Cancom

Platz 11: Kontron

Kontron: 0,58 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

Platz 10: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 0,67 Prozent

Quelle: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: CompuGroup Medical SE

CompuGroup Medical SE: 1,54 Prozent

Quelle: CompuGroup Medical

Platz 8: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 1,65 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 7: 1&1

1&1: 2,99 Prozent

Quelle: 1&1 Drillisch

Platz 6: PNE

PNE: 3,62 Prozent

Quelle: PNE

Platz 5: freenet

freenet: 4,73 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 4: United Internet

United Internet: 8,14 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 9,81 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 2: Nordex

Nordex: 11,24 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 15,39 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

