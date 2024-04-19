KW 16: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 16/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 12.04.2024 und dem 19.04.2024. Stand ist der 19.04.2024.
Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag
Platz 30: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -18,90 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Nagarro SE
Nagarro SE: -7,28 Prozent
Quelle: Nagarro
Platz 28: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -6,69 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 27: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: -6,55 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 26: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -6,24 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 25: Siltronic
Siltronic: -6,23 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Infineon
Infineon: -6,00 Prozent
Quelle: Infineon Technologies
Platz 23: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -5,91 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 22: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -5,57 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Bechtle
Bechtle: -5,44 Prozent
Platz 20: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -4,87 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: -4,76 Prozent
Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -4,50 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 17: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: -4,47 Prozent
Quelle: Cancom
Platz 16: CompuGroup Medical SE
CompuGroup Medical SE: -4,45 Prozent
Quelle: CompuGroup Medical
Platz 15: Nordex
Nordex: -4,45 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -3,70 Prozent
Quelle: evotec
Platz 13: Eckert Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik
Eckert Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik: -3,49 Prozent
Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler
Platz 12: Energiekontor
Energiekontor: -3,12 Prozent
Quelle: Energiekontor AG
Platz 11: SAP SE
SAP SE: -3,07 Prozent
Quelle: SAP
Platz 10: United Internet
United Internet: -2,54 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -2,46 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 8: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: -1,69 Prozent
Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Kontron
Kontron: -1,46 Prozent
Quelle: Kontron
Platz 6: 1&1
1&1: -0,50 Prozent
Quelle: 1&1 Drillisch
Platz 5: MorphoSys
MorphoSys: -0,37 Prozent
Quelle: Morphosys
Platz 4: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: -0,09 Prozent
Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: PNE
PNE: 0,45 Prozent
Quelle: PNE
Platz 2: freenet
freenet: 1,36 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 1: SÜSS MicroTec SE
SÜSS MicroTec SE: 12,02 Prozent
Quelle: SÜSS MicroTec AG
Weitere News
Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag