Profil
Tech-Branche im Fokus

KW 16: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

20.04.24 03:08 Uhr
Explosive Kurssprünge und verheerende Verluste: Die turbulenten Gewinner und Verlierer im TecDAX | finanzen.net
Börse Frankfurt

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
3.187,2 PKT -23,6 PKT -0,74%
Charts|News|Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 16

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 16/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 12.04.2024 und dem 19.04.2024. Stand ist der 19.04.2024.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Platz 30: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -18,90 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Nagarro SE

Nagarro SE: -7,28 Prozent

Quelle: Nagarro

Platz 28: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -6,69 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 27: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: -6,55 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 26: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -6,24 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 25: Siltronic

Siltronic: -6,23 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Infineon

Infineon: -6,00 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 23: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -5,91 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 22: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -5,57 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Bechtle

Bechtle: -5,44 Prozent

Platz 20: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -4,87 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: -4,76 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -4,50 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 17: CANCOM SE

CANCOM SE: -4,47 Prozent

Quelle: Cancom

Platz 16: CompuGroup Medical SE

CompuGroup Medical SE: -4,45 Prozent

Quelle: CompuGroup Medical

Platz 15: Nordex

Nordex: -4,45 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -3,70 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Platz 13: Eckert Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik

Eckert Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik: -3,49 Prozent

Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler

Platz 12: Energiekontor

Energiekontor: -3,12 Prozent

Quelle: Energiekontor AG

Platz 11: SAP SE

SAP SE: -3,07 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 10: United Internet

United Internet: -2,54 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -2,46 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 8: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: -1,69 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Kontron

Kontron: -1,46 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

Platz 6: 1&1

1&1: -0,50 Prozent

Quelle: 1&1 Drillisch

Platz 5: MorphoSys

MorphoSys: -0,37 Prozent

Quelle: Morphosys

Platz 4: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: -0,09 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: PNE

PNE: 0,45 Prozent

Quelle: PNE

Platz 2: freenet

freenet: 1,36 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 1: SÜSS MicroTec SE

SÜSS MicroTec SE: 12,02 Prozent

Quelle: SÜSS MicroTec AG

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

