DAX18.172 -1,0%ESt504.827 -0,9%MSCIW3.553 -0,8%Dow40.288 -0,9%Nas17.727 -0,8%Bitcoin61.252 +4,4%Euro1,0881 -0,2%Öl82,56 -2,7%Gold2.399 ±0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
CrowdStrike A2PK2R NVIDIA 918422 Microsoft 870747 Tesla A1CX3T Rheinmetall 703000 Amazon 906866 TUI TUAG50 Apple 865985 NEL ASA A0B733 Sartorius vz. 716563 Bayer BAY001 Lufthansa 823212 Plug Power A1JA81 ASML NV A1J4U4 Siemens Energy ENER6Y
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- DAX geht tiefer ins Wochenende -- Crowdstrike: Weltweite IT-Probleme wegen Update-Fehler verursacht -- Microsoft, NVIDIA, Sartorius, Rheinmetall, TUI im Fokus
Top News
KW 29: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Gold wieder auf Rekordfahrt: Warum Analysten mit noch höheren Goldpreisen rechnen
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Tech-Branche im Fokus

KW 29: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

20.07.24 01:03 Uhr
KW 29 im TecDAX: Die größten Gewinner und Verlierer | finanzen.net
Börse Frankfurt

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
3.284,6 PKT -61,1 PKT -1,83%
Charts|News|Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 29

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 29/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 12.07.2024 und dem 19.07.2024. Stand ist der 19.07.2024.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Platz 30: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: -13,35 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 29: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -12,95 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Infineon

Infineon: -8,27 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 27: Siltronic

Siltronic: -7,94 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -6,23 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 25: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -5,11 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 24: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -5,11 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 23: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -4,69 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 22: Elmos Semiconductor

Elmos Semiconductor: -4,67 Prozent

Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE

Platz 21: SÜSS MicroTec SE

SÜSS MicroTec SE: -4,55 Prozent

Quelle: SÜSS MicroTec AG

Platz 20: CompuGroup Medical SE

CompuGroup Medical SE: -4,07 Prozent

Quelle: CompuGroup Medical

Platz 19: SAP SE

SAP SE: -3,84 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 18: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -3,80 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 17: Bechtle

Bechtle: -3,71 Prozent

Platz 16: Kontron

Kontron: -3,59 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

Platz 15: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -3,11 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -2,76 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 13: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -2,59 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: -2,10 Prozent

Quelle: QIAGEN

Platz 11: 1&1

1&1: -2,00 Prozent

Quelle: 1&1 AG

Platz 10: Eckert Ziegler

Eckert Ziegler: -1,98 Prozent

Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler

Platz 9: Energiekontor

Energiekontor: -1,36 Prozent

Quelle: Energiekontor AG

Platz 8: Nordex

Nordex: -1,11 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 7: Nagarro SE

Nagarro SE: -0,71 Prozent

Quelle: Nagarro

Platz 6: CANCOM SE

CANCOM SE: -0,55 Prozent

Quelle: Cancom

Platz 5: PNE

PNE: -0,29 Prozent

Quelle: PNE

Platz 4: United Internet

United Internet: 0,48 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 1,30 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: 1,87 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: freenet

freenet: 2,69 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Mehr zum Thema TecDAX

01:03KW 29: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
19.07.24Top-News der Woche: Diese Themen waren diese Woche wichtig
19.07.24Breaking Down T-Mobile US: 8 Analysts Share Their Views
19.07.24Schwache Performance in Frankfurt: TecDAX verliert zum Ende des Freitagshandels
19.07.24Schwacher Handel: TecDAX am Freitagnachmittag leichter
19.07.24Verluste in Frankfurt: TecDAX verbucht am Mittag Abschläge
19.07.24Freitagshandel in Frankfurt: TecDAX verbucht zum Handelsstart Verluste
18.07.24TecDAX-Handel aktuell: TecDAX präsentiert sich letztendlich fester