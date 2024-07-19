KW 29: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 29/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 12.07.2024 und dem 19.07.2024. Stand ist der 19.07.2024.
Platz 30: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: -13,35 Prozent
Platz 29: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -12,95 Prozent
Platz 28: Infineon
Infineon: -8,27 Prozent
Platz 27: Siltronic
Siltronic: -7,94 Prozent
Platz 26: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -6,23 Prozent
Platz 25: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -5,11 Prozent
Platz 24: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -5,11 Prozent
Platz 23: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -4,69 Prozent
Platz 22: Elmos Semiconductor
Elmos Semiconductor: -4,67 Prozent
Platz 21: SÜSS MicroTec SE
SÜSS MicroTec SE: -4,55 Prozent
Platz 20: CompuGroup Medical SE
CompuGroup Medical SE: -4,07 Prozent
Platz 19: SAP SE
SAP SE: -3,84 Prozent
Platz 18: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -3,80 Prozent
Platz 17: Bechtle
Bechtle: -3,71 Prozent
Platz 16: Kontron
Kontron: -3,59 Prozent
Platz 15: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -3,11 Prozent
Platz 14: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -2,76 Prozent
Platz 13: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -2,59 Prozent
Platz 12: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: -2,10 Prozent
Platz 11: 1&1
1&1: -2,00 Prozent
Platz 10: Eckert Ziegler
Eckert Ziegler: -1,98 Prozent
Platz 9: Energiekontor
Energiekontor: -1,36 Prozent
Platz 8: Nordex
Nordex: -1,11 Prozent
Platz 7: Nagarro SE
Nagarro SE: -0,71 Prozent
Platz 6: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: -0,55 Prozent
Platz 5: PNE
PNE: -0,29 Prozent
Platz 4: United Internet
United Internet: 0,48 Prozent
Platz 3: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 1,30 Prozent
Platz 2: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: 1,87 Prozent
Platz 1: freenet
freenet: 2,69 Prozent
