KW 4: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 04/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 19.01.2024 und dem 26.01.2024. Stand ist der 26.01.2024.
Platz 30: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -5,23 Prozent
Platz 29: Kontron
Kontron: -2,25 Prozent
Platz 28: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -1,72 Prozent
Platz 27: CompuGroup Medical SE
CompuGroup Medical SE: -1,26 Prozent
Platz 26: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: -0,73 Prozent
Platz 25: Telefonica Deutschland
Telefonica Deutschland: -0,21 Prozent
Platz 24: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: -0,13 Prozent
Platz 23: Energiekontor
Energiekontor: -0,13 Prozent
Platz 22: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 0 Prozent
Platz 21: Nagarro SE
Nagarro SE: 0,22 Prozent
Platz 20: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 0,34 Prozent
Platz 19: Infineon
Infineon: 0,45 Prozent
Platz 18: freenet
freenet: 0,92 Prozent
Platz 17: PNE
PNE: 1,23 Prozent
Platz 16: ADTRAN
ADTRAN: 1,35 Prozent
Platz 15: Siltronic
Siltronic: 1,77 Prozent
Platz 14: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: 1,90 Prozent
Platz 13: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 2,14 Prozent
Platz 12: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: 2,47 Prozent
Platz 11: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: 2,69 Prozent
Platz 10: Nordex
Nordex: 3,00 Prozent
Platz 9: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: 3,61 Prozent
Platz 8: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 3,87 Prozent
Platz 7: Bechtle
Bechtle: 6,53 Prozent
Platz 6: SAP SE
SAP SE: 7,47 Prozent
Platz 5: United Internet
United Internet: 7,85 Prozent
Platz 4: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: 8,99 Prozent
Platz 3: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 9,50 Prozent
Platz 2: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 12,06 Prozent
Platz 1: MorphoSys
MorphoSys: 22,00 Prozent
