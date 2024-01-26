DAX16.961 +0,3%ESt504.635 +1,2%MSCIW3.216 +0,1%Dow38.109 +0,2%Nas15.455 -0,4%Bitcoin38.539 ±-0,0%Euro1,0853 +0,1%Öl83,69 +1,6%Gold2.019 ±0,0%
Tech-Branche im Fokus

KW 4: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

27.01.24 03:10 Uhr
Börse Frankfurt

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
3.359,9 PKT 24,6 PKT 0,74%
Charts|News|Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 4

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 04/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 19.01.2024 und dem 26.01.2024. Stand ist der 26.01.2024.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Platz 30: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -5,23 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 29: Kontron

Kontron: -2,25 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

Platz 28: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -1,72 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 27: CompuGroup Medical SE

CompuGroup Medical SE: -1,26 Prozent

Quelle: CompuGroup Medical

Platz 26: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: -0,73 Prozent

Quelle: Qiagen

Platz 25: Telefonica Deutschland

Telefonica Deutschland: -0,21 Prozent

Quelle: o2

Platz 24: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: -0,13 Prozent

Quelle: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Energiekontor

Energiekontor: -0,13 Prozent

Quelle: Energiekontor AG

Platz 22: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 0 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Nagarro SE

Nagarro SE: 0,22 Prozent

Quelle: Nagarro

Platz 20: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 0,34 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 19: Infineon

Infineon: 0,45 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 18: freenet

freenet: 0,92 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 17: PNE

PNE: 1,23 Prozent

Quelle: PNE

Platz 16: ADTRAN

ADTRAN: 1,35 Prozent

Quelle: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Platz 15: Siltronic

Siltronic: 1,77 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: 1,90 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 13: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 2,14 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: 2,47 Prozent

Quelle: Verbio

Platz 11: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: 2,69 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 10: Nordex

Nordex: 3,00 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: CANCOM SE

CANCOM SE: 3,61 Prozent

Quelle: Cancom

Platz 8: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 3,87 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 7: Bechtle

Bechtle: 6,53 Prozent

Platz 6: SAP SE

SAP SE: 7,47 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: United Internet

United Internet: 7,85 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: 8,99 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 9,50 Prozent

Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 2: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 12,06 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: MorphoSys

MorphoSys: 22,00 Prozent

Quelle: Morphosys

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

