KW 5: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 05/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 26.01.2024 und dem 02.02.2024. Stand ist der 02.02.2024.
Platz 30: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -8,34 Prozent
Platz 29: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -6,46 Prozent
Platz 28: ADTRAN
ADTRAN: -5,74 Prozent
Platz 27: freenet
freenet: -5,31 Prozent
Platz 26: United Internet
United Internet: -4,32 Prozent
Platz 25: Siltronic
Siltronic: -3,43 Prozent
Platz 24: Nagarro SE
Nagarro SE: -3,32 Prozent
Platz 23: Bechtle
Bechtle: -3,16 Prozent
Platz 22: Energiekontor
Energiekontor: -2,49 Prozent
Platz 21: Infineon
Infineon: -2,15 Prozent
Platz 20: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: -1,61 Prozent
Platz 19: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -1,40 Prozent
Platz 18: Kontron
Kontron: -1,38 Prozent
Platz 17: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: -1,07 Prozent
Platz 16: CompuGroup Medical SE
CompuGroup Medical SE: -0,87 Prozent
Platz 15: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: -0,42 Prozent
Platz 14: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -0,15 Prozent
Platz 13: Nordex
Nordex: -0,13 Prozent
Platz 12: Telefonica Deutschland
Telefonica Deutschland: 0 Prozent
Platz 11: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: 0 Prozent
Platz 10: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 0,17 Prozent
Platz 9: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: 0,41 Prozent
Platz 8: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 0,56 Prozent
Platz 7: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 1,04 Prozent
Platz 6: PNE
PNE: 1,67 Prozent
Platz 5: SAP SE
SAP SE: 2,28 Prozent
Platz 4: MorphoSys
MorphoSys: 3,16 Prozent
Platz 3: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: 3,20 Prozent
Platz 2: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 3,42 Prozent
Platz 1: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 6,43 Prozent
