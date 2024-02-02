DAX16.918 +0,4%ESt504.655 +0,3%MSCIW3.248 +0,7%Dow38.654 +0,4%Nas15.629 +1,7%Bitcoin40.001 +0,1%Euro1,0788 -0,8%Öl77,67 -1,5%Gold2.039 ±0,0%
Tech-Branche im Fokus

KW 5: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

03.02.24 03:25 Uhr
Börse Frankfurt

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
3.324,6 PKT -28,7 PKT -0,86%
Charts|News|Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 5

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 05/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 26.01.2024 und dem 02.02.2024. Stand ist der 02.02.2024.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Platz 30: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -8,34 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Platz 29: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -6,46 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 28: ADTRAN

ADTRAN: -5,74 Prozent

Quelle: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Platz 27: freenet

freenet: -5,31 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 26: United Internet

United Internet: -4,32 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Siltronic

Siltronic: -3,43 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Nagarro SE

Nagarro SE: -3,32 Prozent

Quelle: Nagarro

Platz 23: Bechtle

Bechtle: -3,16 Prozent

Platz 22: Energiekontor

Energiekontor: -2,49 Prozent

Quelle: Energiekontor AG

Platz 21: Infineon

Infineon: -2,15 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 20: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: -1,61 Prozent

Quelle: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -1,40 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 18: Kontron

Kontron: -1,38 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

Platz 17: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: -1,07 Prozent

Quelle: Qiagen

Platz 16: CompuGroup Medical SE

CompuGroup Medical SE: -0,87 Prozent

Quelle: CompuGroup Medical

Platz 15: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: -0,42 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 14: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -0,15 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Nordex

Nordex: -0,13 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Telefonica Deutschland

Telefonica Deutschland: 0 Prozent

Quelle: o2

Platz 11: CANCOM SE

CANCOM SE: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Cancom

Platz 10: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 0,17 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 9: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: 0,41 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 0,56 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 1,04 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: PNE

PNE: 1,67 Prozent

Quelle: PNE

Platz 5: SAP SE

SAP SE: 2,28 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: MorphoSys

MorphoSys: 3,16 Prozent

Quelle: Morphosys

Platz 3: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: 3,20 Prozent

Quelle: Verbio

Platz 2: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 3,42 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 1: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 6,43 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

