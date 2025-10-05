So viele hätte eine Investition in BNB vor 8 Jahren abgeworfen

KW 40: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

Heute im Fokus

3M: Offenbar Verkauf von Unternehmensteilen in Milliardenhöhe denkbar. HOCHTIEF-Tochter Turner baut neues NFL-Stadion in den USA. Aktien von Salzgitter, thyssenkrupp und Co. im Aufwind: Exane sieht neue Spielregeln. Clariant-Aktie: Ethylen-Klägerliste wird immer länger. JPMorgan hebt Kursziel für AUTO1-Aktie an. Biogen und Eisei starten erste Alzheimer-Behandlung mit Lecanemab. Berenberg-Kaufempfehlung beflügelt Nemetschek-Aktie.