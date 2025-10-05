KW 40: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 40/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 28.09.2025 und dem 03.10.2025. Stand ist der 03.10.2025.
Platz 29: Dai
Dai: -0,02 Prozent
Platz 28: USD Coin
USD Coin: -0,02 Prozent
Platz 27: Tether
Tether: 0,01 Prozent
Platz 26: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: 1,49 Prozent
Platz 25: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: 2,10 Prozent
Platz 24: Tron
Tron: 2,23 Prozent
Platz 23: Avalanche
Avalanche: 3,45 Prozent
Platz 22: Toncoin
Toncoin: 4,19 Prozent
Platz 21: Chainlink
Chainlink: 4,50 Prozent
Platz 20: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: 5,14 Prozent
Platz 19: Ripple
Ripple: 6,77 Prozent
Platz 18: Tezos
Tezos: 6,83 Prozent
Platz 17: VeChain
VeChain: 7,18 Prozent
Platz 16: Uniswap
Uniswap: 7,51 Prozent
Platz 15: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: 7,54 Prozent
Platz 14: Polkadot
Polkadot: 7,77 Prozent
Platz 13: Cardano
Cardano: 7,81 Prozent
Platz 12: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: 8,36 Prozent
Platz 11: Neo
Neo: 8,67 Prozent
Platz 10: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: 8,85 Prozent
Platz 9: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: 9,00 Prozent
Platz 8: Ethereum
Ethereum: 9,32 Prozent
Platz 7: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: 9,46 Prozent
Platz 6: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: 9,72 Prozent
Platz 5: Stellar
Stellar: 11,04 Prozent
Platz 4: Solana
Solana: 11,32 Prozent
Platz 3: Litecoin
Litecoin: 12,24 Prozent
Platz 2: Monero
Monero: 14,00 Prozent
Platz 1: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: 16,23 Prozent
