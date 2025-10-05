DAX24.379 -0,2%Est505.652 +0,1%MSCI World4.337 +0,2%Top 10 Crypto17,00 +3,3%Nas22.781 -0,3%Bitcoin104.279 ±0,0%Euro1,1732 ±0,0%Öl64,36 +0,1%Gold3.886 ±0,0%
DAX geht mit leichten Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Wall Street schließt uneins - Dow mit Rekord -- BMW steigert US-Absatz -- NVIDIA, Tesla, Palantir, Plug Power, IONOS, Boeing, Rumble im Fokus
Diese KI-Aktien haben 2025 den S&P 500 deutlich übertroffen - und sind sogar NVIDIA voraus
KW 40: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
KW 40: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

05.10.25 02:23 Uhr
Kryptowährungen KW 40: So entwickelten sich Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co. in dieser Woche | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Devisen
USDT/EUR (Tether-Euro)
0,8522 EUR 0,0001 EUR 0,01%
Charts|News
USDT/USD (Tether-US-Dollar)
1,0003 USD 0,0001 USD 0,01%
Charts|News
BTC/EUR (Bitcoin-Euro)
104.278,7768 EUR 14,5597 EUR 0,01%
Charts|News
BTC/USD (Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
122.397,2403 USD 17,0894 USD 0,01%
Charts|News
ETH/EUR (Ethereum-Euro)
3.826,3723 EUR 3,4452 EUR 0,09%
Charts|News
ETH/USD (Ethereum-US-Dollar)
4.491,2054 USD 4,0438 USD 0,09%
Charts|News
USDC/EUR (USD Coin-Euro)
0,8519 EUR 0,0002 EUR 0,02%
Charts|News
USDC/USD (USD Coin-US-Dollar)
0,9999 USD 0,0002 USD 0,02%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Solana-Euro)
194,2677 EUR 0,1036 EUR 0,05%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Solana-US-Dollar)
228,0217 USD 0,1216 USD 0,05%
Charts|News
XRP/EUR (Ripple-Euro)
2,5309 EUR 0,0012 EUR 0,05%
Charts|News
XRP/USD (Ripple-US-Dollar)
2,9706 USD 0,0014 USD 0,05%
Charts|News
BNB/EUR (Binance Coin-Euro)
980,7467 EUR 1,0812 EUR 0,11%
Charts|News
BNB/USD (Binance Coin-US-Dollar)
1.151,1517 USD 1,2690 USD 0,11%
Charts|News
DOGE/EUR (Dogecoin-Euro)
0,2141 EUR 0,0003 EUR 0,16%
Charts|News
DOGE/USD (Dogecoin-US-Dollar)
0,2513 USD 0,0004 USD 0,16%
Charts|News
ADA/EUR (Cardano-Euro)
0,7168 EUR 0,0010 EUR 0,14%
Charts|News
ADA/USD (Cardano-US-Dollar)
0,8414 USD 0,0012 USD 0,14%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Wrapped Solana-Euro)
194,2121 EUR 0,1115 EUR 0,06%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Wrapped Solana-US-Dollar)
227,9564 USD 0,1308 USD 0,06%
Charts|News
AVAX/EUR (Avalanche-Euro)
25,6244 EUR -0,0482 EUR -0,19%
Charts|News
AVAX/USD (Avalanche-US-Dollar)
30,0767 USD -0,0565 USD -0,19%
Charts|News
LINK/EUR (Chainlink-Euro)
18,8130 EUR 0,0393 EUR 0,21%
Charts|News
LINK/USD (Chainlink-US-Dollar)
22,0817 USD 0,0461 USD 0,21%
Charts|News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 40

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 40/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 28.09.2025 und dem 03.10.2025. Stand ist der 03.10.2025.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Dai

Dai: -0,02 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: USD Coin

USD Coin: -0,02 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Tether

Tether: 0,01 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: 1,49 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: 2,10 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Tron

Tron: 2,23 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Avalanche

Avalanche: 3,45 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Toncoin

Toncoin: 4,19 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Chainlink

Chainlink: 4,50 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: 5,14 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Ripple

Ripple: 6,77 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Tezos

Tezos: 6,83 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: VeChain

VeChain: 7,18 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Uniswap

Uniswap: 7,51 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: 7,54 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Polkadot

Polkadot: 7,77 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Cardano

Cardano: 7,81 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: 8,36 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Neo

Neo: 8,67 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: 8,85 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: 9,00 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Ethereum

Ethereum: 9,32 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: 9,46 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: 9,72 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Stellar

Stellar: 11,04 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Solana

Solana: 11,32 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Litecoin

Litecoin: 12,24 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Monero

Monero: 14,00 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: 16,23 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Lukasz Stefanski / Shutterstock.com, Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com