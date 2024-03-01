KW 9: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 09/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 23.02.2024 und dem 01.03.2024. Stand ist der 01.03.2024.
Platz 30: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -18,05 Prozent
Platz 29: ADTRAN
ADTRAN: -8,17 Prozent
Platz 28: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: -6,27 Prozent
Platz 27: Nagarro SE
Nagarro SE: -5,83 Prozent
Platz 26: Energiekontor
Energiekontor: -2,49 Prozent
Platz 25: CompuGroup Medical SE
CompuGroup Medical SE: -2,22 Prozent
Platz 24: United Internet
United Internet: -2,00 Prozent
Platz 23: Telefonica Deutschland
Telefonica Deutschland: -1,47 Prozent
Platz 22: Bechtle
Bechtle: -1,19 Prozent
Platz 21: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: -0,66 Prozent
Platz 20: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: -0,65 Prozent
Platz 19: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -0,32 Prozent
Platz 18: Siltronic
Siltronic: -0,23 Prozent
Platz 17: MorphoSys
MorphoSys: -0,03 Prozent
Platz 16: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 0 Prozent
Platz 15: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 0,73 Prozent
Platz 14: Kontron
Kontron: 1,71 Prozent
Platz 13: PNE
PNE: 1,80 Prozent
Platz 12: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 2,01 Prozent
Platz 11: SAP SE
SAP SE: 2,08 Prozent
Platz 10: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: 2,36 Prozent
Platz 9: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 2,42 Prozent
Platz 8: Infineon
Infineon: 2,67 Prozent
Platz 7: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 2,93 Prozent
Platz 6: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 3,11 Prozent
Platz 5: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: 4,22 Prozent
Platz 4: freenet
freenet: 4,61 Prozent
Platz 3: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 9,95 Prozent
Platz 2: Nordex
Nordex: 20,70 Prozent
Platz 1: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: 22,76 Prozent
