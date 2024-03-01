DAX17.735 +0,3%ESt504.895 +0,4%MSCIW3.364 +0,8%Dow39.087 +0,2%Nas16.275 +1,1%Bitcoin57.255 -0,6%Euro1,0836 +0,3%Öl83,46 -0,2%Gold2.084 ±0,0%
Tech-Branche im Fokus

KW 9: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

02.03.24 02:12 Uhr
Gewinner und Verlierer im TecDAX: So erging es den Tech-Titeln in der vergangenen Woche | finanzen.net
Börse Frankfurt

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
3.429,2 PKT 40,9 PKT 1,21%
Charts|News|Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 9

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 09/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 23.02.2024 und dem 01.03.2024. Stand ist der 01.03.2024.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Platz 30: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -18,05 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 29: ADTRAN

ADTRAN: -8,17 Prozent

Quelle: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Platz 28: CANCOM SE

CANCOM SE: -6,27 Prozent

Quelle: Cancom

Platz 27: Nagarro SE

Nagarro SE: -5,83 Prozent

Quelle: Nagarro

Platz 26: Energiekontor

Energiekontor: -2,49 Prozent

Quelle: Energiekontor AG

Platz 25: CompuGroup Medical SE

CompuGroup Medical SE: -2,22 Prozent

Quelle: CompuGroup Medical

Platz 24: United Internet

United Internet: -2,00 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Telefonica Deutschland

Telefonica Deutschland: -1,47 Prozent

Quelle: o2

Platz 22: Bechtle

Bechtle: -1,19 Prozent

Platz 21: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: -0,66 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: -0,65 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -0,32 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 18: Siltronic

Siltronic: -0,23 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: MorphoSys

MorphoSys: -0,03 Prozent

Quelle: Morphosys

Platz 16: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 0 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 15: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 0,73 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 14: Kontron

Kontron: 1,71 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

Platz 13: PNE

PNE: 1,80 Prozent

Quelle: PNE

Platz 12: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 2,01 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: SAP SE

SAP SE: 2,08 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 10: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: 2,36 Prozent

Quelle: Verbio

Platz 9: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 2,42 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 8: Infineon

Infineon: 2,67 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 7: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 2,93 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 3,11 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: 4,22 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: freenet

freenet: 4,61 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 3: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 9,95 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 2: Nordex

Nordex: 20,70 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 1: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: 22,76 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

