April 2025: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat
Der deutsche Index für mittelständische Unternehmen MDAX bewegte sich im April deutlich. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX im April 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 28.03.2025 und dem 30.04.2025. Stand ist der 30.04.2025.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: -18,63 Prozent
Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG
Platz 49: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: -15,41 Prozent
Quelle: Wacker Chemie
Platz 48: Aurubis
Aurubis: -13,75 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 47: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -11,71 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 46: DWS Group GmbH
DWS Group GmbH: -11,05 Prozent
Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 45: TRATON
TRATON: -9,83 Prozent
Quelle: TRATON GROUP
Platz 44: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: -9,75 Prozent
Quelle: Vacclav / Shutterstock.com
Platz 43: LANXESS
LANXESS: -9,56 Prozent
Quelle: Lanxess
Platz 42: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -8,52 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 41: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: -6,60 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 40: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: -3,93 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 39: Evonik
Evonik: -2,18 Prozent
Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Platz 38: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: -2,05 Prozent
Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB
Platz 37: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: -1,63 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 36: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: -1,12 Prozent
Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 35: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: -0,27 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 34: Fraport
Fraport: -0,17 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 33: KRONES
KRONES: 0,31 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 32: United Internet
United Internet: 0,66 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 0,91 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: AUTO1
AUTO1: 1,25 Prozent
Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: GEA
GEA: 1,33 Prozent
Quelle: GEA Group
Platz 28: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: 2,43 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 27: TUI
TUI: 2,59 Prozent
Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: 2,82 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: 2,89 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 24: RTL
RTL: 3,15 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Talanx
Talanx: 3,75 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 22: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: 4,19 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 21: freenet
freenet: 4,39 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 20: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 5,44 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 19: Bechtle
Bechtle: 5,65 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 18: flatexDEGIRO
flatexDEGIRO: 7,29 Prozent
Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 7,91 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 16: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 8,35 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 15: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: 8,81 Prozent
Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Scout24
Scout24: 9,35 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 13: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: 9,79 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 12: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 10,32 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Deutsche Wohnen SE: 10,64 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen
Platz 10: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: 10,68 Prozent
Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck
Platz 9: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: 10,96 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 8: Nordex
Nordex: 11,72 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 7: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 11,83 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 6: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: 13,31 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 5: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: 13,89 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 4: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: 15,64 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
Platz 3: K+S
K+S: 21,76 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 2: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: 22,17 Prozent
Quelle: evotec
Platz 1: RENK
RENK: 22,36 Prozent
Quelle: RENK Group AG
Weitere News
Bildquellen: SergeyP / Shutterstock.com, Ismagilov / Shutterstock.com