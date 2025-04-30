DAX22.497 +0,3%ESt505.160 ±0,0%Top 10 Crypto12,50 +3,1%Dow40.753 +0,2%Nas17.711 +1,5%Bitcoin85.908 +0,6%Euro1,1302 +0,1%Öl62,56 +1,1%Gold3.240 ±-0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Microsoft 870747 Rheinmetall 703000 Tesla A1CX3T Amazon 906866 Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) A1JWVX Apple 865985 Palantir A2QA4J Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 RENK RENK73 Novo Nordisk A3EU6F Allianz 840400 Deutsche Bank 514000 Lufthansa 823212 BYD A0M4W9
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX verabschiedet sich fester in den Feiertag -- Zahlen von Microsoft und Meta überraschen -- VW mit Gewinneinbruch -- Mercedes-Benz erneut mit Gewinneinbußen -- Snap, HENSOLDT, Rheinmetall im Fokus
Top News
Investor Ross Gerber: Tesla ist im Niedergang - Entsetzen angesichts der Robotaxi-Pläne Investor Ross Gerber: Tesla ist im Niedergang - Entsetzen angesichts der Robotaxi-Pläne
Besseres Investment als NVIDIA-Aktie? Dieses Unternehmen könnte NVIDIA beim Börsenwert überholen Besseres Investment als NVIDIA-Aktie? Dieses Unternehmen könnte NVIDIA beim Börsenwert überholen
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Wer­bung
"600% Momentum-Strategie": Aktien hebeln und Gewinne maximieren - sichern Sie sich jetzt das Kennenlernangebot für nur 39 Euro (statt 69 Euro) im Monat!
Tops & Flops

April 2025: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat

02.05.25 03:31 Uhr
MDAX-Performance im April 2025: Top- und Flop-Aktien im Überblick | finanzen.net

Der deutsche Index für mittelständische Unternehmen MDAX bewegte sich im April deutlich. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
28.737,7 PKT 305,5 PKT 1,07%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien im April 2025 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX im April 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 28.03.2025 und dem 30.04.2025. Stand ist der 30.04.2025.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: -18,63 Prozent

Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG

Platz 49: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: -15,41 Prozent

Quelle: Wacker Chemie

Platz 48: Aurubis

Aurubis: -13,75 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 47: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -11,71 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Wer­bung

Platz 46: DWS Group GmbH

DWS Group GmbH: -11,05 Prozent

Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 45: TRATON

TRATON: -9,83 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 44: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: -9,75 Prozent

Quelle: Vacclav / Shutterstock.com

Platz 43: LANXESS

LANXESS: -9,56 Prozent

Quelle: Lanxess

Platz 42: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -8,52 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Wer­bung

Platz 41: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: -6,60 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 40: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: -3,93 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 39: Evonik

Evonik: -2,18 Prozent

Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Platz 38: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: -2,05 Prozent

Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB

Platz 37: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: -1,63 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Wer­bung

Platz 36: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: -1,12 Prozent

Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 35: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: -0,27 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 34: Fraport

Fraport: -0,17 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 33: KRONES

KRONES: 0,31 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 32: United Internet

United Internet: 0,66 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 31: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 0,91 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: AUTO1

AUTO1: 1,25 Prozent

Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: GEA

GEA: 1,33 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 28: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: 2,43 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 27: TUI

TUI: 2,59 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: 2,82 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: 2,89 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 24: RTL

RTL: 3,15 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Talanx

Talanx: 3,75 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 22: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: 4,19 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 21: freenet

freenet: 4,39 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 20: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 5,44 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 19: Bechtle

Bechtle: 5,65 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 18: flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO: 7,29 Prozent

Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 7,91 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 16: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 8,35 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 15: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: 8,81 Prozent

Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Scout24

Scout24: 9,35 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 13: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: 9,79 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 12: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 10,32 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Deutsche Wohnen SE

Deutsche Wohnen SE: 10,64 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen

Platz 10: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: 10,68 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 9: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: 10,96 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 8: Nordex

Nordex: 11,72 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 7: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 11,83 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 6: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: 13,31 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 5: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: 13,89 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 4: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: 15,64 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 3: K+S

K+S: 21,76 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 2: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: 22,17 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Platz 1: RENK

RENK: 22,36 Prozent

Quelle: RENK Group AG

Bildquellen: SergeyP / Shutterstock.com, Ismagilov / Shutterstock.com

Mehr zum Thema MDAX

03:31April 2025: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat
01.05.25Lufthansa und Swiss profitierten von Lagerauffüllungen in den USA
30.04.25Federn: Thyssenkrupp schließt Werk in Hagen, Hunderte Jobs fallen weg
30.04.25Puma Biotech (PBYI) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's What You Should Know
30.04.25Zuversicht in Frankfurt: MDAX zum Handelsende fester
30.04.25Bis Ende 2026 will Lufthansa Group 40 Langstreckenjets einflotten
30.04.25Minuszeichen in Frankfurt: MDAX am Nachmittag schwächer
30.04.25Lufthansa steht mit Abschaffung des Duty-Free-Verkaufs vorerst alleine da
mehr