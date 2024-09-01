DAX18.907 ±-0,0%ESt504.958 -0,2%MSCIW3.636 +0,1%Dow41.247 -0,2%Nas17.565 +0,3%Bitcoin52.742 -1,6%Euro1,1056 -0,2%Öl78,85 -1,4%Gold2.505 -0,7%
Tops & Flops

August 2024: So performten die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat

30.08.24 18:05 Uhr
DAX-Aktien im August 2024: Ein Rückblick auf die Monatsperformance | finanzen.net

Der achte Monat das Jahres hatte für Investoren einiges zu bieten. So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des DAX im August.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
DAX 40
18.906,9 PKT -5,7 PKT -0,03%
Charts|News|Analysen

So bewegten sich die DAX-Werte im August 2024.

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 im August 2024 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 31.07.2024 und dem 30.08.2024. Stand ist der 30.08.2024.

Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: -11,33 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 39: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: -6,80 Prozent

Quelle: Steve Mann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 38: RWE

RWE: -5,39 Prozent

Quelle: Andre Laaks, RWE

Platz 37: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -5,06 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 36: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): -4,97 Prozent

Quelle: AIF

Platz 35: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: -3,20 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

Platz 34: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: -3,02 Prozent

Quelle: Daimler Truck AG

Platz 33: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: -2,57 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: BMW

BMW: -2,33 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Porsche Automobil vz

Porsche Automobil vz: -1,60 Prozent

Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images

Platz 30: EON SE

EON SE: -1,20 Prozent

Quelle: PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 29: Zalando

Zalando: -1,14 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Airbus SE (ex EADS)

Airbus SE (ex EADS): -0,86 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: -0,85 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: adidas

adidas: 0,30 Prozent

Quelle: adidas

Platz 25: Siemens

Siemens: 0,30 Prozent

Quelle: A.Penkov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 0,46 Prozent

Quelle: QIAGEN

Platz 23: Fresenius SE

Fresenius SE: 0,54 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius

Platz 22: Bayer

Bayer: 1,35 Prozent

Quelle: Bayer AG

Platz 21: SAP SE

SAP SE: 1,38 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 20: Porsche

Porsche: 1,55 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 19: Covestro

Covestro: 1,73 Prozent

Quelle: Covestro

Platz 18: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 1,93 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Symrise

Symrise: 1,97 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

Platz 16: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: 2,13 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

Platz 15: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: 2,16 Prozent

Quelle: Slava2009 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Infineon

Infineon: 2,96 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 13: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: 3,17 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

Platz 12: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: 4,63 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

Platz 11: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 5,94 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Merck

Merck: 6,06 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

Platz 9: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 6,37 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: BASF

BASF: 6,38 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

Platz 7: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: 7,13 Prozent

Quelle: Jorg Hackemann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 7,40 Prozent

Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: 7,58 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Allianz

Allianz: 7,71 Prozent

Quelle: JPstock / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Continental

Continental: 7,72 Prozent

Quelle: Continental

Platz 2: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington): 9,75 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

Platz 1: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: 11,58 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

Bildquellen: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com, Sebastian Kaulitzki / Shutterstock.com

