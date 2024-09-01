August 2024: So performten die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der achte Monat das Jahres hatte für Investoren einiges zu bieten. So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des DAX im August.
Platz 41: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 im August 2024 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 31.07.2024 und dem 30.08.2024. Stand ist der 30.08.2024.
Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Platz 40: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: -11,33 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 39: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: -6,80 Prozent
Quelle: Steve Mann / Shutterstock.com
Platz 38: RWE
RWE: -5,39 Prozent
Quelle: Andre Laaks, RWE
Platz 37: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -5,06 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 36: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): -4,97 Prozent
Quelle: AIF
Platz 35: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: -3,20 Prozent
Quelle: Siemens Energy AG
Platz 34: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: -3,02 Prozent
Quelle: Daimler Truck AG
Platz 33: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: -2,57 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: BMW
BMW: -2,33 Prozent
Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: Porsche Automobil vz
Porsche Automobil vz: -1,60 Prozent
Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images
Platz 30: EON SE
EON SE: -1,20 Prozent
Quelle: PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 29: Zalando
Zalando: -1,14 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Airbus SE (ex EADS)
Airbus SE (ex EADS): -0,86 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: -0,85 Prozent
Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: adidas
adidas: 0,30 Prozent
Quelle: adidas
Platz 25: Siemens
Siemens: 0,30 Prozent
Quelle: A.Penkov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 0,46 Prozent
Quelle: QIAGEN
Platz 23: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: 0,54 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius
Platz 22: Bayer
Bayer: 1,35 Prozent
Quelle: Bayer AG
Platz 21: SAP SE
SAP SE: 1,38 Prozent
Quelle: SAP
Platz 20: Porsche
Porsche: 1,55 Prozent
Quelle: xxx
Platz 19: Covestro
Covestro: 1,73 Prozent
Quelle: Covestro
Platz 18: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 1,93 Prozent
Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Symrise
Symrise: 1,97 Prozent
Quelle: Symrise AG
Platz 16: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: 2,13 Prozent
Quelle: Brenntag AG
Platz 15: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: 2,16 Prozent
Quelle: Slava2009 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Infineon
Infineon: 2,96 Prozent
Quelle: Infineon Technologies
Platz 13: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: 3,17 Prozent
Quelle: MTU Aero Engines
Platz 12: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: 4,63 Prozent
Quelle: Henkel AG
Platz 11: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 5,94 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Merck
Merck: 6,06 Prozent
Quelle: Merck KGaA
Platz 9: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 6,37 Prozent
Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: BASF
BASF: 6,38 Prozent
Quelle: Pressefoto BASF
Platz 7: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: 7,13 Prozent
Quelle: Jorg Hackemann / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 7,40 Prozent
Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: 7,58 Prozent
Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Allianz
Allianz: 7,71 Prozent
Quelle: JPstock / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Continental
Continental: 7,72 Prozent
Quelle: Continental
Platz 2: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington): 9,75 Prozent
Quelle: Vonovia SE
Platz 1: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: 11,58 Prozent
Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de
Weitere News
Bildquellen: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com, Sebastian Kaulitzki / Shutterstock.com