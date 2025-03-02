DAX22.551 ±0,0%ESt505.464 -0,2%Top 10 Crypto12,73 +3,3%Dow43.230 ±-0,0%Nas18.495 -0,3%Bitcoin80.570 -1,1%Euro1,0396 ±0,0%Öl73,20 -0,9%Gold2.843 -1,2%
DAX geht stabil ins Wochenende -- Allianz mit Milliarden-Aktienrückkauf -- BASF will operativen Gewinn 2025 steigern -- Super Micro rettet Börsenlisting -- SoundHound, HP, Bitcoin im Fokus
Tops & Flops

Februar 2025: So performten die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat

28.02.25 19:13 Uhr
DAX-Performance im Februar 2025: Die größten Gewinner und Verlierer | finanzen.net

Der zweite Monat das Jahres hatte für Investoren einiges zu bieten. So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des DAX im Februar.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
DAX 40
22.551,4 PKT 0,5 PKT 0,00%
Charts|News|Analysen

So bewegten sich die DAX-Werte im Februar 2025.

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 im Februar 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 28.01.2025 und dem 28.02.2025. Stand ist der 28.02.2025.

Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: -17,95 Prozent

Quelle: QIAGEN

Platz 39: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -13,84 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 38: Merck

Merck: -8,86 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

Platz 37: Porsche

Porsche: -8,52 Prozent

Quelle: http://www.porsche.com

Platz 36: Symrise

Symrise: -5,36 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

Platz 35: adidas

adidas: -3,19 Prozent

Quelle: Radu Bercan / Shutterstock.com

Platz 34: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: -2,06 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

Platz 33: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -1,45 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 32: Continental

Continental: -1,32 Prozent

Quelle: Continental

Platz 31: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: -0,93 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

Platz 30: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -0,85 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Airbus SE (ex EADS)

Airbus SE (ex EADS): -0,84 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Zalando

Zalando: -0,72 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Porsche Automobil vz

Porsche Automobil vz: -0,16 Prozent

Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images

Platz 26: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: 0,39 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

Platz 25: SAP SE

SAP SE: 0,57 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 24: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 2,26 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 2,72 Prozent

Quelle: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Platz 22: Fresenius SE

Fresenius SE: 3,07 Prozent

Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: 3,22 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 4,32 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Post

Platz 19: BASF

BASF: 4,40 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

Platz 18: RWE

RWE: 4,41 Prozent

Quelle: Andre Laaks, RWE

Platz 17: Allianz

Allianz: 4,60 Prozent

Quelle: JPstock / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington): 4,82 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

Platz 15: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: 5,24 Prozent

Quelle: Jorg Hackemann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: 5,31 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

Platz 13: Bayer

Bayer: 5,40 Prozent

Quelle: Bayer AG

Platz 12: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: 5,96 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

Platz 11: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: 6,12 Prozent

Quelle: Robert Way / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: BMW

BMW: 6,62 Prozent

Quelle: Teerapun / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: 6,73 Prozent

Quelle: FotograFFF / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Infineon

Infineon: 6,84 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 7: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: 6,96 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: 8,02 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Siemens

Siemens: 10,15 Prozent

Quelle: A.Penkov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: EON SE

EON SE: 10,42 Prozent

Quelle: E.ON AG

Platz 3: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: 12,50 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 12,93 Prozent

Quelle: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: 36,78 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com, Sebastian Kaulitzki / Shutterstock.com