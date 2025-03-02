Februar 2025: So performten die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der zweite Monat das Jahres hatte für Investoren einiges zu bieten. So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des DAX im Februar.
Platz 41: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 im Februar 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 28.01.2025 und dem 28.02.2025. Stand ist der 28.02.2025.
Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Platz 40: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: -17,95 Prozent
Quelle: QIAGEN
Platz 39: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -13,84 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 38: Merck
Merck: -8,86 Prozent
Quelle: Merck KGaA
Platz 37: Porsche
Porsche: -8,52 Prozent
Quelle: http://www.porsche.com
Platz 36: Symrise
Symrise: -5,36 Prozent
Quelle: Symrise AG
Platz 35: adidas
adidas: -3,19 Prozent
Quelle: Radu Bercan / Shutterstock.com
Platz 34: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: -2,06 Prozent
Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de
Platz 33: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -1,45 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 32: Continental
Continental: -1,32 Prozent
Quelle: Continental
Platz 31: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: -0,93 Prozent
Quelle: Henkel AG
Platz 30: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -0,85 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Airbus SE (ex EADS)
Airbus SE (ex EADS): -0,84 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Zalando
Zalando: -0,72 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Porsche Automobil vz
Porsche Automobil vz: -0,16 Prozent
Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images
Platz 26: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: 0,39 Prozent
Quelle: MTU Aero Engines
Platz 25: SAP SE
SAP SE: 0,57 Prozent
Quelle: SAP
Platz 24: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 2,26 Prozent
Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 2,72 Prozent
Quelle: Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Platz 22: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: 3,07 Prozent
Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: 3,22 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 4,32 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Post
Platz 19: BASF
BASF: 4,40 Prozent
Quelle: Pressefoto BASF
Platz 18: RWE
RWE: 4,41 Prozent
Quelle: Andre Laaks, RWE
Platz 17: Allianz
Allianz: 4,60 Prozent
Quelle: JPstock / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington): 4,82 Prozent
Quelle: Vonovia SE
Platz 15: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: 5,24 Prozent
Quelle: Jorg Hackemann / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: 5,31 Prozent
Quelle: Siemens Energy AG
Platz 13: Bayer
Bayer: 5,40 Prozent
Quelle: Bayer AG
Platz 12: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: 5,96 Prozent
Quelle: Brenntag AG
Platz 11: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: 6,12 Prozent
Quelle: Robert Way / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: BMW
BMW: 6,62 Prozent
Quelle: Teerapun / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: 6,73 Prozent
Quelle: FotograFFF / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Infineon
Infineon: 6,84 Prozent
Quelle: Infineon Technologies
Platz 7: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: 6,96 Prozent
Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: 8,02 Prozent
Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Siemens
Siemens: 10,15 Prozent
Quelle: A.Penkov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: EON SE
EON SE: 10,42 Prozent
Quelle: E.ON AG
Platz 3: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: 12,50 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 12,93 Prozent
Quelle: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: 36,78 Prozent
Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com
Weitere News
Bildquellen: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com, Sebastian Kaulitzki / Shutterstock.com