März 2025: So performten die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der dritte Monat das Jahres hatte für Investoren einiges zu bieten. So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des DAX im März.
Platz 41: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 im März 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 28.02.2025 und dem 31.03.2025. Stand ist der 31.03.2025.
Platz 40: Porsche
Porsche: -18,53 Prozent
Platz 39: Vonovia SE
Vonovia SE: -16,66 Prozent
Platz 38: Infineon
Infineon: -14,40 Prozent
Platz 37: BMW
BMW: -12,18 Prozent
Platz 36: adidas
adidas: -11,98 Prozent
Platz 35: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: -11,85 Prozent
Platz 34: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: -11,66 Prozent
Platz 33: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -11,33 Prozent
Platz 32: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: -10,12 Prozent
Platz 31: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: -9,72 Prozent
Platz 30: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -9,34 Prozent
Platz 29: Zalando
Zalando: -8,60 Prozent
Platz 28: Porsche Automobil vz
Porsche Automobil vz: -8,01 Prozent
Platz 27: SAP SE
SAP SE: -7,88 Prozent
Platz 26: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -7,72 Prozent
Platz 25: Merck
Merck: -6,95 Prozent
Platz 24: BASF
BASF: -6,74 Prozent
Platz 23: Continental
Continental: -6,62 Prozent
Platz 22: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: -6,61 Prozent
Platz 21: Siemens
Siemens: -4,20 Prozent
Platz 20: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: -4,10 Prozent
Platz 19: Bayer
Bayer: -2,82 Prozent
Platz 18: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: -2,00 Prozent
Platz 17: Airbus SE
Airbus SE: -1,73 Prozent
Platz 16: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -1,64 Prozent
Platz 15: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: -1,53 Prozent
Platz 14: Symrise
Symrise: -1,46 Prozent
Platz 13: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: -0,42 Prozent
Platz 12: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: 1,75 Prozent
Platz 11: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: 2,37 Prozent
Platz 10: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 4,75 Prozent
Platz 9: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: 5,28 Prozent
Platz 8: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 6,55 Prozent
Platz 7: Allianz
Allianz: 6,60 Prozent
Platz 6: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: 7,18 Prozent
Platz 5: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: 8,32 Prozent
Platz 4: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: 8,51 Prozent
Platz 3: RWE
RWE: 8,91 Prozent
Platz 2: EON SE
EON SE: 13,45 Prozent
Platz 1: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: 31,05 Prozent
