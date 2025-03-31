DAX22.163 -1,3%ESt505.248 -1,6%Top 10 Crypto11,78 -1,9%Dow42.002 +1,0%Nas17.299 -0,1%Bitcoin76.580 +0,4%Euro1,0825 ±0,0%Öl75,00 +0,4%Gold3.145 +0,7%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Tesla A1CX3T Rheinmetall 703000 NVIDIA 918422 RENK RENK73 Lufthansa 823212 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 BASF BASF11 HENSOLDT HAG000 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 thyssenkrupp 750000 Novo Nordisk A3EU6F Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy ENER6Y BYD A0M4W9 Deutsche Telekom 555750
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Trump-Zölle im Fokus: DAX schließt in Rot -- US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- BYD stärkt Europa-Vertrieb -- Chip-Aktien brechen ein -- HENSOLDT, Tesla, Microsoft, RWE, CANCOM im Fokus
Top News
Vor 25 Jahren platzte die Dotcom-Blase - Machen Anleger heute den gleichen Fehler? Vor 25 Jahren platzte die Dotcom-Blase - Machen Anleger heute den gleichen Fehler?
ETFs angepasst: Cathie Wood wirft Biotech-Aktien aus dem Depot ETFs angepasst: Cathie Wood wirft Biotech-Aktien aus dem Depot
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Wer­bung
Dividendensaison 2025: Welche Unternehmen überraschen positiv und welche enttäuschen? Das erwartet Anleger. Jetzt mehr erfahren!
Tops & Flops

März 2025: So performten die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat

01.04.25 03:25 Uhr
DAX-Performance im März 2025: Die größten Gewinner und Verlierer | finanzen.net

Der dritte Monat das Jahres hatte für Investoren einiges zu bieten. So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des DAX im März.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
DAX 40
22.163,5 PKT -298,0 PKT -1,33%
Charts|News|Analysen

So bewegten sich die DAX-Werte im März 2025.

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 im März 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 28.02.2025 und dem 31.03.2025. Stand ist der 31.03.2025.

Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: Porsche

Porsche: -18,53 Prozent

Quelle: http://www.porsche.com

Platz 39: Vonovia SE

Vonovia SE: -16,66 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

Platz 38: Infineon

Infineon: -14,40 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 37: BMW

BMW: -12,18 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 36: adidas

adidas: -11,98 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 35: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: -11,85 Prozent

Quelle: Robert Way / Shutterstock.com

Platz 34: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: -11,66 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

Platz 33: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -11,33 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: -10,12 Prozent

Quelle: FotograFFF / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 31: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: -9,72 Prozent

Quelle: Beiersdorf

Platz 30: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -9,34 Prozent

Quelle: ben bryant / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Zalando

Zalando: -8,60 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Porsche Automobil vz

Porsche Automobil vz: -8,01 Prozent

Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images

Platz 27: SAP SE

SAP SE: -7,88 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 26: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -7,72 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Merck

Merck: -6,95 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

Platz 24: BASF

BASF: -6,74 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

Platz 23: Continental

Continental: -6,62 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: -6,61 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

Wer­bung

Platz 21: Siemens

Siemens: -4,20 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: -4,10 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

Platz 19: Bayer

Bayer: -2,82 Prozent

Quelle: Bayer AG

Platz 18: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: -2,00 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

Platz 17: Airbus SE

Airbus SE: -1,73 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -1,64 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 15: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: -1,53 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Symrise

Symrise: -1,46 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

Platz 13: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: -0,42 Prozent

Quelle: QIAGEN

Platz 12: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: 1,75 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Fresenius SE

Fresenius SE: 2,37 Prozent

Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 4,75 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Post

Platz 9: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: 5,28 Prozent

Quelle: Terramara / pixelio.de

Platz 8: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 6,55 Prozent

Quelle: photobyphm / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Allianz

Allianz: 6,60 Prozent

Quelle: JPstock / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: 7,18 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

Platz 5: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: 8,32 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Börse AG

Platz 4: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: 8,51 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: RWE

RWE: 8,91 Prozent

Quelle: Andre Laaks, RWE

Platz 2: EON SE

EON SE: 13,45 Prozent

Quelle: Patrik Stollarz/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 1: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: 31,05 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com, Sebastian Kaulitzki / Shutterstock.com

Mehr zum Thema DAX 40

03:25März 2025: So performten die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
31.03.251. Quartal 2025: So bewegten sich die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Quartal
31.03.25PDAC JV video: SAP and Syntax tackle funding constraints for juniors
31.03.25"Ein absurder Effekt": RWE nennt Rückkehr alter Kohlekraftwerke einen "Irrweg"
31.03.25A Look Into T-Mobile US Inc's Price Over Earnings
31.03.25ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Zoll-Eskalation schickt Dax auf Talfahrt
31.03.25MÄRKTE EUROPA/US-Zollpolitik verunsichert - DAX schwach
31.03.25Automobilhersteller unter Druck: Tesla, Volkswagen, Mercedes & BMW in der Analyse
mehr