Mai 2025: So performten die einzelnen DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der fünfte Monat des Jahres hatte für Investoren einiges zu bieten und brachte spürbare Bewegung an die Märkte. Zahlreiche Impulse sorgten für Dynamik. Erfahren Sie, wie die DAX-Einzelwerte im Mai performten.
Platz 41: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 im Mai 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.04.2025 und dem 30.05.2025. Stand ist der 30.05.2025.
Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Platz 40: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -7,09 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 39: Merck
Merck: -5,25 Prozent
Quelle: Merck KGaA
Platz 38: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: -5,02 Prozent
Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com
Platz 37: BASF
BASF: -5,00 Prozent
Quelle: Pressefoto BASF
Platz 36: Allianz
Allianz: -4,23 Prozent
Quelle: JPstock / Shutterstock.com
Platz 35: Porsche
Porsche: -3,70 Prozent
Quelle: porsche
Platz 34: RWE
RWE: -3,13 Prozent
Quelle: Andre Laaks, RWE
Platz 33: Porsche Automobil vz
Porsche Automobil vz: -2,96 Prozent
Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images
Platz 32: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: -2,70 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -1,69 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Zalando
Zalando: -1,63 Prozent
Quelle: Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images
Platz 29: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: -1,42 Prozent
Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de
Platz 28: Vonovia SE
Vonovia SE: -1,40 Prozent
Quelle: Vonovia SE
Platz 27: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: -1,03 Prozent
Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: -0,08 Prozent
Quelle: Steve Mann / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: 0 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Börse AG
Platz 24: EON SE
EON SE: 0,10 Prozent
Quelle: Patrik Stollarz/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 23: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 0,23 Prozent
Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: 1,81 Prozent
Quelle: Brenntag AG
Platz 21: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: 3,04 Prozent
Quelle: Henkel AG
Platz 20: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: 3,30 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius
Platz 19: Symrise
Symrise: 3,45 Prozent
Quelle: Symrise AG
Platz 18: SAP SE
SAP SE: 4,15 Prozent
Quelle: SAP
Platz 17: Siemens
Siemens: 4,88 Prozent
Quelle: Siemens
Platz 16: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 4,96 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Post
Platz 15: BMW
BMW: 5,11 Prozent
Quelle: Teerapun / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 5,28 Prozent
Quelle: QIAGEN
Platz 13: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 5,32 Prozent
Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: 6,01 Prozent
Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Bayer
Bayer: 7,40 Prozent
Quelle: Bayer AG
Platz 10: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: 8,67 Prozent
Quelle: Robert Way / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: adidas
adidas: 8,82 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Airbus SE
Airbus SE: 10,14 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 12,38 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 6: Continental
Continental: 12,95 Prozent
Quelle: Continental
Platz 5: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: 15,33 Prozent
Quelle: MTU Aero Engines
Platz 4: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: 15,37 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Infineon
Infineon: 18,64 Prozent
Quelle: Infineon Technologies
Platz 2: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: 25,75 Prozent
Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: 26,59 Prozent
Quelle: Siemens Energy AG
