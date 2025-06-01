DAX23.997 +0,3%ESt505.367 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto13,66 -4,2%Dow41.991 -0,5%Nas18.923 -1,3%Bitcoin92.640 -0,2%Euro1,1349 -0,2%Öl63,85 -0,4%Gold3.289 -0,8%
Nach Trump-Berufungserfolg: DAX geht knapp unter 24.000er-Marke ins Wochenende
Tops & Flops

Mai 2025: So performten die einzelnen DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat

30.05.25 18:07 Uhr
DAX im Mai 2025: Diese Aktien waren die größten Gewinner und Verlierer | finanzen.net

Der fünfte Monat des Jahres hatte für Investoren einiges zu bieten und brachte spürbare Bewegung an die Märkte. Zahlreiche Impulse sorgten für Dynamik. Erfahren Sie, wie die DAX-Einzelwerte im Mai performten.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
DAX 40
23.997,5 PKT 64,3 PKT 0,27%
Charts|News|Analysen

So bewegten sich die DAX-Werte im Mai 2025.

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 im Mai 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.04.2025 und dem 30.05.2025. Stand ist der 30.05.2025.

Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -7,09 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 39: Merck

Merck: -5,25 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

Platz 38: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: -5,02 Prozent

Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Platz 37: BASF

BASF: -5,00 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

Platz 36: Allianz

Allianz: -4,23 Prozent

Quelle: JPstock / Shutterstock.com

Platz 35: Porsche

Porsche: -3,70 Prozent

Quelle: porsche

Platz 34: RWE

RWE: -3,13 Prozent

Quelle: Andre Laaks, RWE

Platz 33: Porsche Automobil vz

Porsche Automobil vz: -2,96 Prozent

Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images

Platz 32: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: -2,70 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -1,69 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Zalando

Zalando: -1,63 Prozent

Quelle: Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images

Platz 29: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: -1,42 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

Platz 28: Vonovia SE

Vonovia SE: -1,40 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

Platz 27: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: -1,03 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: -0,08 Prozent

Quelle: Steve Mann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Börse AG

Platz 24: EON SE

EON SE: 0,10 Prozent

Quelle: Patrik Stollarz/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 23: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 0,23 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: 1,81 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

Platz 21: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: 3,04 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

Platz 20: Fresenius SE

Fresenius SE: 3,30 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius

Platz 19: Symrise

Symrise: 3,45 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

Platz 18: SAP SE

SAP SE: 4,15 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 17: Siemens

Siemens: 4,88 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens

Platz 16: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 4,96 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Post

Platz 15: BMW

BMW: 5,11 Prozent

Quelle: Teerapun / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 5,28 Prozent

Quelle: QIAGEN

Platz 13: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 5,32 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: 6,01 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Bayer

Bayer: 7,40 Prozent

Quelle: Bayer AG

Platz 10: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: 8,67 Prozent

Quelle: Robert Way / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: adidas

adidas: 8,82 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Airbus SE

Airbus SE: 10,14 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 12,38 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 6: Continental

Continental: 12,95 Prozent

Quelle: Continental

Platz 5: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: 15,33 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

Platz 4: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: 15,37 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Infineon

Infineon: 18,64 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 2: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: 25,75 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: 26,59 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

Bildquellen: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com, Sebastian Kaulitzki / Shutterstock.com

