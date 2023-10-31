Oktober 2023: So performten die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat

DAX14.810 +0,6%ESt504.061 +0,8%MSCIW2.758 +0,9%Dow33.024 +0,3%Nas12.840 +0,4%Bitcoin32.517 ±0,0%Euro1,0579 -0,4%Öl87,46 -0,5%Gold1.984 -0,6%
31.10.23 18:14 Uhr
Der zehnte Monat das Jahres hatte für Investoren einiges zu bieten. So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des DAX im Oktober.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
DAX 40
14.810,3 PKT 93,8 PKT 0,64%
Charts|News|Analysen

So bewegten sich die DAX-Werte im Oktober 2023.

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 im Oktober 2023 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 29.09.2023 und dem 31.10.2023. Stand ist der 31.10.2023.

Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: -32,39 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

Platz 39: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -26,60 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 38: Fresenius SE

Fresenius SE: -17,72 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius

Platz 37: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -15,87 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 36: Infineon

Infineon: -12,37 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 35: Bayer

Bayer: -10,54 Prozent

Quelle: Bayer AG

Platz 34: Merck

Merck: -9,99 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

Platz 33: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: -9,75 Prozent

Quelle: Daimler Truck AG

Platz 32: Porsche Automobil vz

Porsche Automobil vz: -9,65 Prozent

Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images

Platz 31: BMW

BMW: -9,08 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: -8,36 Prozent

Quelle: FotograFFF / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: -8,23 Prozent

Quelle: Qiagen

Platz 28: Continental

Continental: -7,97 Prozent

Quelle: Continental

Platz 27: Siemens

Siemens: -7,89 Prozent

Quelle: A.Penkov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Porsche

Porsche: -7,26 Prozent

Quelle: http://www.porsche.com

Platz 25: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: -6,86 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Covestro

Covestro: -6,58 Prozent

Quelle: Covestro

Platz 23: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: -5,93 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: -5,19 Prozent

Quelle: Jorg Hackemann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington): -4,87 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

Platz 20: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): -4,61 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Post

Platz 19: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: -4,57 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

Platz 18: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -3,50 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Allianz

Allianz: -2,13 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: -0,90 Prozent

Quelle: Mirco Vacca / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Airbus SE (ex EADS)

Airbus SE (ex EADS): -0,57 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: EON SE

EON SE: 0,18 Prozent

Quelle: E.ON AG

Platz 13: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: 0,19 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

Platz 12: adidas

adidas: 0,35 Prozent

Quelle: paul prescott / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: 0,92 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

Platz 10: BASF

BASF: 1,36 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

Platz 9: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: 1,56 Prozent

Quelle: Beiersdorf

Platz 8: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 2,55 Prozent

Quelle: photobyphm / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: RWE

RWE: 2,79 Prozent

Quelle: Andre Laaks, RWE

Platz 6: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: 3,06 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

Platz 5: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 3,06 Prozent

Quelle: M DOGAN / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: SAP SE

SAP SE: 3,19 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 3: Zalando

Zalando: 4,07 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Symrise

Symrise: 6,51 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

Platz 1: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: 10,87 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com, Sebastian Kaulitzki / Shutterstock.com

