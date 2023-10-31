Oktober 2023: So performten die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der zehnte Monat das Jahres hatte für Investoren einiges zu bieten. So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des DAX im Oktober.
Platz 41: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 im Oktober 2023 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 29.09.2023 und dem 31.10.2023. Stand ist der 31.10.2023.
Platz 40: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: -32,39 Prozent
Platz 39: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -26,60 Prozent
Platz 38: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: -17,72 Prozent
Platz 37: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -15,87 Prozent
Platz 36: Infineon
Infineon: -12,37 Prozent
Platz 35: Bayer
Bayer: -10,54 Prozent
Platz 34: Merck
Merck: -9,99 Prozent
Platz 33: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: -9,75 Prozent
Platz 32: Porsche Automobil vz
Porsche Automobil vz: -9,65 Prozent
Platz 31: BMW
BMW: -9,08 Prozent
Platz 30: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: -8,36 Prozent
Platz 29: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: -8,23 Prozent
Platz 28: Continental
Continental: -7,97 Prozent
Platz 27: Siemens
Siemens: -7,89 Prozent
Platz 26: Porsche
Porsche: -7,26 Prozent
Platz 25: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: -6,86 Prozent
Platz 24: Covestro
Covestro: -6,58 Prozent
Platz 23: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: -5,93 Prozent
Platz 22: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: -5,19 Prozent
Platz 21: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington): -4,87 Prozent
Platz 20: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): -4,61 Prozent
Platz 19: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: -4,57 Prozent
Platz 18: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -3,50 Prozent
Platz 17: Allianz
Allianz: -2,13 Prozent
Platz 16: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: -0,90 Prozent
Platz 15: Airbus SE (ex EADS)
Airbus SE (ex EADS): -0,57 Prozent
Platz 14: EON SE
EON SE: 0,18 Prozent
Platz 13: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: 0,19 Prozent
Platz 12: adidas
adidas: 0,35 Prozent
Platz 11: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: 0,92 Prozent
Platz 10: BASF
BASF: 1,36 Prozent
Platz 9: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: 1,56 Prozent
Platz 8: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 2,55 Prozent
Platz 7: RWE
RWE: 2,79 Prozent
Platz 6: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: 3,06 Prozent
Platz 5: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 3,06 Prozent
Platz 4: SAP SE
SAP SE: 3,19 Prozent
Platz 3: Zalando
Zalando: 4,07 Prozent
Platz 2: Symrise
Symrise: 6,51 Prozent
Platz 1: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: 10,87 Prozent
