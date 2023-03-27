Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Nachmittag fester

Die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie stand in der XETRA-Sitzung um 15:52 Uhr 0,2 Prozent im Plus bei 17,40 EUR. Das bisherige Tageshoch markierte die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie bei 17,63 EUR. Noch zum Handelsstart lag der Wert der Aktie bei 17,37 EUR. Bisher wurden via XETRA 4.302.847 Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktien gekauft oder verkauft.

Am 06.04.2022 steigerte sich der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 41,60 EUR und damit auf den höchsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Der derzeitige Kurs der Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie liegt somit 58,17 Prozent unter dem 52-Wochen-Hoch. Den niedrigsten Stand seit 52 Wochen erreichte der Titel am 28.03.2023 bei 15,27 EUR. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 13,95 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an.

Analysten geben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 29,62 EUR an.

Am 04.11.2022 äußerte sich Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) zu den Kennzahlen des am 30.09.2022 ausgelaufenen Quartals.

Das nächste Bilanzvorlage dürfte am 04.05.2023 erfolgen. Einen Blick in die Q1 2024-Bilanz können Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Anleger Experten zufolge am 02.05.2024 werfen.

Analysten erwarten für 2023 einen Gewinn in Höhe von 0,674 EUR je Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie.

