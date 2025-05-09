Vonovia Aktie
Marktkap. 24,79 Mrd. EURDiv. Rendite 3,07%
WKN A1ML7J
ISIN DE000A1ML7J1
Symbol VNNVF
Vonovia SE Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Vonovia von 34 auf 35,50 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Höhere Schätzungen für das Kapital des Immobilienkonzerns nannte Neil Green in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie als Grund für das höhere Kursziel./rob/bek
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.05.2025 / 20:44 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.05.2025 / 00:15 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Vonovia SE
Zusammenfassung: Vonovia Overweight
|Unternehmen:
Vonovia SE
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
35,50 €
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
30,25 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
17,36%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
30,06 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
18,10%
|
Analyst Name:
Neil Green
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
34,26 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Vonovia SE
|09.05.25
|Vonovia Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.05.25
|Vonovia Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.05.25
|Vonovia Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.05.25
|Vonovia Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|07.05.25
|Vonovia Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.04.25
|Vonovia Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.03.25
|Vonovia Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|06.11.24
|Vonovia Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.10.24
|Vonovia Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.08.24
|Vonovia Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.05.25
|Vonovia Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.05.25
|Vonovia Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.03.25
|Vonovia Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.03.25
|Vonovia Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|19.03.25
|Vonovia Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.