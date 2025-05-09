DAX 23.499 +0,6%ESt50 5.310 +0,4%Top 10 Crypto 14,13 +5,3%Dow 41.249 -0,3%Nas 17.929 +0,0%Bitcoin 92.295 +0,8%Euro 1,1251 +0,0%Öl 63,88 +1,2%Gold 3.329 +0,0%
JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Vonovia SE Overweight

08.05.25
Vonovia SE Overweight
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Vonovia von 34 auf 35,50 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Höhere Schätzungen für das Kapital des Immobilienkonzerns nannte Neil Green in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie als Grund für das höhere Kursziel./rob/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.05.2025 / 20:44 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.05.2025 / 00:15 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vonovia Overweight

Unternehmen:
Vonovia SE		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
35,50 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
30,25 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
17,36%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
30,06 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
18,10%
Analyst Name:
Neil Green 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
34,26 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vonovia SE

09.05.25 Vonovia Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
09.05.25 Vonovia Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08.05.25 Vonovia Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07.05.25 Vonovia Kaufen DZ BANK
07.05.25 Vonovia Hold Deutsche Bank AG
mehr Analysen

