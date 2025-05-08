DAX 23.451 +0,4%ESt50 5.303 +0,3%Top 10 Crypto 13,92 +3,8%Dow 41.368 +0,6%Nas 17.928 +1,1%Bitcoin 91.480 -0,4%Euro 1,1248 +0,2%Öl 63,93 +1,3%Gold 3.334 +0,9%
Marktkap. 24,97 Mrd. EUR

Div. Rendite 3,07%

WKN A1ML7J

ISIN DE000A1ML7J1

Symbol VNNVF

Vonovia SE Overweight
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vonovia mit einem Kursziel von 35,50 Euro auf "Overweight" belassen. Der Tenor bleibe optimistisch, schrieb Neil Green am Donnerstagabend nach einer Roadshow in London./rob/ag/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.05.2025 / 22:03 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.05.2025 / 00:15 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vonovia Overweight

Unternehmen:
Vonovia SE		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
35,50 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
29,85 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
18,93%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
29,85 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
18,93%
Analyst Name:
Neil Green 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
34,26 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

