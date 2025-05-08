Vonovia Aktie
Marktkap. 24,97 Mrd. EURDiv. Rendite 3,07%
WKN A1ML7J
ISIN DE000A1ML7J1
Symbol VNNVF
Vonovia SE Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vonovia mit einem Kursziel von 35,50 Euro auf "Overweight" belassen. Der Tenor bleibe optimistisch, schrieb Neil Green am Donnerstagabend nach einer Roadshow in London./rob/ag/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.05.2025 / 22:03 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.05.2025 / 00:15 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Vonovia SE
