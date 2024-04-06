DAX18.175 -1,2%ESt505.015 -1,1%MSCIW3.386 -0,7%Dow39.001 +1,1%Nas16.294 +1,5%Bitcoin62.701 -0,7%Euro1,0837 ±-0,0%Öl91,63 +0,6%Gold2.326 +1,6%
Wochenperformance

KW 14: So bewegten sich die 40 DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

05.04.24 18:03 Uhr
DAX-Achterbahn: Die atemberaubende Performance der 40 Giganten | finanzen.net

In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
DAX 40
18.175,0 PKT -228,1 PKT -1,24%
Charts|News|Analysen

So schnitten DAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 14 ab

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 14/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 28.03.2024 und dem 05.04.2024. Stand ist der 05.04.2024.

Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: Zalando

Zalando: -8,53 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 39: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington): -7,88 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

Platz 38: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -7,43 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 37: Merck

Merck: -7,15 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

Platz 36: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: -6,17 Prozent

Quelle: photobyphm / Shutterstock.com

Platz 35: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: -5,52 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

Platz 34: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: -4,60 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 33: EON SE

EON SE: -3,88 Prozent

Quelle: E.ON AG

Platz 32: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: -3,56 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Bayer

Bayer: -3,50 Prozent

Quelle: Bayer AG

Platz 30: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: -3,41 Prozent

Quelle: Beiersdorf

Platz 29: Allianz

Allianz: -3,24 Prozent

Quelle: JPstock / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Symrise

Symrise: -3,06 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

Platz 27: Continental

Continental: -2,72 Prozent

Quelle: Continental

Platz 26: adidas

adidas: -2,61 Prozent

Quelle: Radu Bercan / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Siemens

Siemens: -2,60 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: -2,42 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

Platz 23: RWE

RWE: -2,26 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): -2,22 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Post

Platz 21: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: -2,22 Prozent

Quelle: M DOGAN / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: -2,05 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

Platz 19: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: -2,00 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

Platz 18: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -1,76 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: SAP SE

SAP SE: -1,68 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Airbus SE (ex EADS)

Airbus SE (ex EADS): -1,62 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: -1,37 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Börse AG

Platz 14: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: -0,75 Prozent

Quelle: Daimler Truck AG

Platz 13: Infineon

Infineon: 0,27 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 12: Fresenius SE

Fresenius SE: 0,48 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius

Platz 11: Porsche

Porsche: 0,89 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 10: Covestro

Covestro: 1,07 Prozent

Quelle: Covestro

Platz 9: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 1,22 Prozent

Quelle: ben bryant / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: 1,23 Prozent

Quelle: Terramara / pixelio.de

Platz 7: BASF

BASF: 1,70 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

Platz 6: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: 2,90 Prozent

Quelle: Steve Mann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: 3,03 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Porsche Automobil vz

Porsche Automobil vz: 3,30 Prozent

Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images

Platz 3: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: 4,26 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

Platz 2: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: 4,44 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: BMW

BMW: 5,18 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag, PhotoSTS / Shutterstock.com

