KW 14: So bewegten sich die 40 DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 14/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 28.03.2024 und dem 05.04.2024. Stand ist der 05.04.2024.
Platz 40: Zalando
Zalando: -8,53 Prozent
Platz 39: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington): -7,88 Prozent
Platz 38: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -7,43 Prozent
Platz 37: Merck
Merck: -7,15 Prozent
Platz 36: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: -6,17 Prozent
Platz 35: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: -5,52 Prozent
Platz 34: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: -4,60 Prozent
Platz 33: EON SE
EON SE: -3,88 Prozent
Platz 32: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: -3,56 Prozent
Platz 31: Bayer
Bayer: -3,50 Prozent
Platz 30: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: -3,41 Prozent
Platz 29: Allianz
Allianz: -3,24 Prozent
Platz 28: Symrise
Symrise: -3,06 Prozent
Platz 27: Continental
Continental: -2,72 Prozent
Platz 26: adidas
adidas: -2,61 Prozent
Platz 25: Siemens
Siemens: -2,60 Prozent
Platz 24: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: -2,42 Prozent
Platz 23: RWE
RWE: -2,26 Prozent
Platz 22: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): -2,22 Prozent
Platz 21: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: -2,22 Prozent
Platz 20: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: -2,05 Prozent
Platz 19: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: -2,00 Prozent
Platz 18: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -1,76 Prozent
Platz 17: SAP SE
SAP SE: -1,68 Prozent
Platz 16: Airbus SE (ex EADS)
Airbus SE (ex EADS): -1,62 Prozent
Platz 15: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: -1,37 Prozent
Platz 14: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: -0,75 Prozent
Platz 13: Infineon
Infineon: 0,27 Prozent
Platz 12: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: 0,48 Prozent
Platz 11: Porsche
Porsche: 0,89 Prozent
Platz 10: Covestro
Covestro: 1,07 Prozent
Platz 9: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 1,22 Prozent
Platz 8: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: 1,23 Prozent
Platz 7: BASF
BASF: 1,70 Prozent
Platz 6: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: 2,90 Prozent
Platz 5: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: 3,03 Prozent
Platz 4: Porsche Automobil vz
Porsche Automobil vz: 3,30 Prozent
Platz 3: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: 4,26 Prozent
Platz 2: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: 4,44 Prozent
Platz 1: BMW
BMW: 5,18 Prozent
