Wochenperformance

KW 18: So bewegten sich die 40 DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

03.05.24 18:11 Uhr
DAX-Desaster oder -Triumph? Die Achterbahnfahrt der 40 Giganten | finanzen.net

In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
DAX 40
17.993,7 PKT 97,2 PKT 0,54%
Charts|News|Analysen

So schnitten DAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 18 ab

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 18/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 26.04.2024 und dem 03.05.2024. Stand ist der 03.05.2024.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Platz 40: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: -7,71 Prozent

Quelle: Mirco Vacca / Shutterstock.com

Platz 39: Porsche

Porsche: -6,77 Prozent

Quelle: porsche

Platz 38: Zalando

Zalando: -5,89 Prozent

Quelle: Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images

Platz 37: Infineon

Infineon: -4,83 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 36: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: -4,55 Prozent

Quelle: Daimler Truck AG

Platz 35: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: -3,83 Prozent

Quelle: Steve Mann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 34: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -3,74 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 33: BMW

BMW: -3,67 Prozent

Quelle: Teerapun / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: -2,73 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: -2,64 Prozent

Quelle: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Platz 30: adidas

adidas: -2,56 Prozent

Quelle: Radu Bercan / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -2,03 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -1,96 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: SAP SE

SAP SE: -1,89 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 26: Airbus SE (ex EADS)

Airbus SE (ex EADS): -1,80 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Continental

Continental: -1,50 Prozent

Quelle: Continental

Platz 24: Covestro

Covestro: -1,35 Prozent

Quelle: Covestro

Platz 23: Porsche Automobil vz

Porsche Automobil vz: -1,26 Prozent

Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images

Platz 22: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: -0,87 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Allianz

Allianz: -0,49 Prozent

Quelle: Allianz

Platz 20: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: -0,43 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

Platz 19: Siemens

Siemens: 0 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Merck

Merck: 0,16 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

Platz 17: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: 0,40 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: BASF

BASF: 0,50 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

Platz 15: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: 0,85 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

Platz 14: Symrise

Symrise: 0,89 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

Platz 13: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: 1,23 Prozent

Quelle: Jorg Hackemann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: 1,30 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

Platz 11: EON SE

EON SE: 1,69 Prozent

Quelle: E.ON AG

Platz 10: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: 1,89 Prozent

Quelle: Beiersdorf

Platz 9: Bayer

Bayer: 2,26 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: 2,33 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 2,47 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Post

Platz 6: Fresenius SE

Fresenius SE: 2,72 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius

Platz 5: RWE

RWE: 2,95 Prozent

Quelle: Andre Laaks, RWE

Platz 4: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 3,04 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: 4,93 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

Platz 2: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: 8,45 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

Platz 1: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington): 8,70 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag, PhotoSTS / Shutterstock.com

