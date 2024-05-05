KW 18: So bewegten sich die 40 DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 18/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 26.04.2024 und dem 03.05.2024. Stand ist der 03.05.2024.
Platz 40: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: -7,71 Prozent
Platz 39: Porsche
Porsche: -6,77 Prozent
Platz 38: Zalando
Zalando: -5,89 Prozent
Platz 37: Infineon
Infineon: -4,83 Prozent
Platz 36: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: -4,55 Prozent
Platz 35: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: -3,83 Prozent
Platz 34: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -3,74 Prozent
Platz 33: BMW
BMW: -3,67 Prozent
Platz 32: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: -2,73 Prozent
Platz 31: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: -2,64 Prozent
Platz 30: adidas
adidas: -2,56 Prozent
Platz 29: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -2,03 Prozent
Platz 28: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -1,96 Prozent
Platz 27: SAP SE
SAP SE: -1,89 Prozent
Platz 26: Airbus SE (ex EADS)
Airbus SE (ex EADS): -1,80 Prozent
Platz 25: Continental
Continental: -1,50 Prozent
Platz 24: Covestro
Covestro: -1,35 Prozent
Platz 23: Porsche Automobil vz
Porsche Automobil vz: -1,26 Prozent
Platz 22: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: -0,87 Prozent
Platz 21: Allianz
Allianz: -0,49 Prozent
Platz 20: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: -0,43 Prozent
Platz 19: Siemens
Siemens: 0 Prozent
Platz 18: Merck
Merck: 0,16 Prozent
Platz 17: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: 0,40 Prozent
Platz 16: BASF
BASF: 0,50 Prozent
Platz 15: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: 0,85 Prozent
Platz 14: Symrise
Symrise: 0,89 Prozent
Platz 13: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: 1,23 Prozent
Platz 12: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: 1,30 Prozent
Platz 11: EON SE
EON SE: 1,69 Prozent
Platz 10: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: 1,89 Prozent
Platz 9: Bayer
Bayer: 2,26 Prozent
Platz 8: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: 2,33 Prozent
Platz 7: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 2,47 Prozent
Platz 6: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: 2,72 Prozent
Platz 5: RWE
RWE: 2,95 Prozent
Platz 4: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 3,04 Prozent
Platz 3: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: 4,93 Prozent
Platz 2: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: 8,45 Prozent
Platz 1: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington): 8,70 Prozent
