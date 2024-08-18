DAX18.322 +0,8%ESt504.841 +0,7%MSCIW3.584 +0,5%Dow40.635 +0,2%Nas17.644 +0,3%Bitcoin53.033 +1,0%Euro1,1002 +0,3%Öl79,79 -1,5%Gold2.497 +1,6%
Heute im Fokus
KW 33: So bewegten sich die 40 DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Gewinne in New York: NASDAQ Composite legt am Mittag zu
Wochenperformance

KW 33: So bewegten sich die 40 DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

16.08.24 18:09 Uhr
DAX-Aktien KW 33: Wer gewinnt, wer verliert? | finanzen.net

In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
DAX 40
18.322,4 PKT 139,2 PKT 0,77%
Charts|News|Analysen

So schnitten DAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 33 ab

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 33/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 09.08.2024 und dem 16.08.2024. Stand ist der 16.08.2024.

Quelle: PhotoSTS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -3,83 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 39: RWE

RWE: -2,55 Prozent

Quelle: Andre Laaks, RWE

Platz 38: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: -1,35 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 37: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: -0,69 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

Platz 36: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington): -0,34 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

Platz 35: EON SE

EON SE: -0,04 Prozent

Quelle: PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 34: Merck

Merck: 0,84 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

Platz 33: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: 0,88 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

Platz 32: Continental

Continental: 0,99 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: adidas

adidas: 1,12 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: 1,41 Prozent

Quelle: Steve Mann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 1,47 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Covestro

Covestro: 1,49 Prozent

Quelle: Covestro

Platz 27: Symrise

Symrise: 1,53 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

Platz 26: Zalando

Zalando: 1,80 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Porsche

Porsche: 2,17 Prozent

Quelle: http://www.porsche.com

Platz 24: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 2,19 Prozent

Quelle: M DOGAN / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Airbus SE (ex EADS)

Airbus SE (ex EADS): 2,40 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 2,51 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: BMW

BMW: 2,56 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: 2,58 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: 2,73 Prozent

Quelle: Robert Way / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: BASF

BASF: 2,85 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

Platz 17: Porsche Automobil vz

Porsche Automobil vz: 3,23 Prozent

Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images

Platz 16: Fresenius SE

Fresenius SE: 3,43 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius

Platz 15: SAP SE

SAP SE: 3,62 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: 3,66 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Siemens

Siemens: 3,83 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens

Platz 12: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 3,94 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: 3,99 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

Platz 10: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: 4,05 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

Platz 9: Allianz

Allianz: 4,34 Prozent

Quelle: Allianz

Platz 8: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 4,37 Prozent

Quelle: AIF

Platz 7: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: 4,42 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Infineon

Infineon: 4,57 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 5: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: 5,48 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Börse AG

Platz 4: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: 5,63 Prozent

Quelle: Mirco Vacca / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 6,09 Prozent

Quelle: photobyphm / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Bayer

Bayer: 11,69 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: 13,56 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag, PhotoSTS / Shutterstock.com

