KW 33: So bewegten sich die 40 DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.
Platz 41: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 33/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 09.08.2024 und dem 16.08.2024. Stand ist der 16.08.2024.
Quelle: PhotoSTS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 40: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -3,83 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 39: RWE
RWE: -2,55 Prozent
Quelle: Andre Laaks, RWE
Platz 38: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: -1,35 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 37: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: -0,69 Prozent
Quelle: Brenntag AG
Platz 36: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington): -0,34 Prozent
Quelle: Vonovia SE
Platz 35: EON SE
EON SE: -0,04 Prozent
Quelle: PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 34: Merck
Merck: 0,84 Prozent
Quelle: Merck KGaA
Platz 33: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: 0,88 Prozent
Quelle: Henkel AG
Platz 32: Continental
Continental: 0,99 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: adidas
adidas: 1,12 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: 1,41 Prozent
Quelle: Steve Mann / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 1,47 Prozent
Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Covestro
Covestro: 1,49 Prozent
Quelle: Covestro
Platz 27: Symrise
Symrise: 1,53 Prozent
Quelle: Symrise AG
Platz 26: Zalando
Zalando: 1,80 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Porsche
Porsche: 2,17 Prozent
Quelle: http://www.porsche.com
Platz 24: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 2,19 Prozent
Quelle: M DOGAN / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Airbus SE (ex EADS)
Airbus SE (ex EADS): 2,40 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 2,51 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: BMW
BMW: 2,56 Prozent
Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: 2,58 Prozent
Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: 2,73 Prozent
Quelle: Robert Way / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: BASF
BASF: 2,85 Prozent
Quelle: Pressefoto BASF
Platz 17: Porsche Automobil vz
Porsche Automobil vz: 3,23 Prozent
Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images
Platz 16: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: 3,43 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius
Platz 15: SAP SE
SAP SE: 3,62 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: 3,66 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Siemens
Siemens: 3,83 Prozent
Quelle: Siemens
Platz 12: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 3,94 Prozent
Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: 3,99 Prozent
Quelle: MTU Aero Engines
Platz 10: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: 4,05 Prozent
Quelle: Siemens Energy AG
Platz 9: Allianz
Allianz: 4,34 Prozent
Quelle: Allianz
Platz 8: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 4,37 Prozent
Quelle: AIF
Platz 7: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: 4,42 Prozent
Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Infineon
Infineon: 4,57 Prozent
Quelle: Infineon Technologies
Platz 5: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: 5,48 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Börse AG
Platz 4: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: 5,63 Prozent
Quelle: Mirco Vacca / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 6,09 Prozent
Quelle: photobyphm / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Bayer
Bayer: 11,69 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: 13,56 Prozent
Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de
Weitere News
Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag, PhotoSTS / Shutterstock.com