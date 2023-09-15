KW 37: So bewegten sich die 40 DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 37/23 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 08.09.2023 und dem 15.09.2023. Stand ist der 15.09.2023.
Platz 40: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: -16,31 Prozent
Platz 39: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: -3,87 Prozent
Platz 38: SAP SE
SAP SE: -3,24 Prozent
Platz 37: Airbus SE (ex EADS)
Airbus SE (ex EADS): -3,09 Prozent
Platz 36: Porsche
Porsche: -2,17 Prozent
Platz 35: Bayer
Bayer: -1,57 Prozent
Platz 34: RWE
RWE: -1,11 Prozent
Platz 33: adidas
adidas: -1,08 Prozent
Platz 32: Symrise
Symrise: -0,41 Prozent
Platz 31: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -0,14 Prozent
Platz 30: Zalando
Zalando: 0,12 Prozent
Platz 29: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 0,23 Prozent
Platz 28: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: 0,41 Prozent
Platz 27: Infineon
Infineon: 0,45 Prozent
Platz 26: Merck
Merck: 0,52 Prozent
Platz 25: Siemens
Siemens: 0,71 Prozent
Platz 24: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: 1,29 Prozent
Platz 23: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: 1,61 Prozent
Platz 22: Continental
Continental: 1,67 Prozent
Platz 21: EON SE
EON SE: 1,75 Prozent
Platz 20: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 1,78 Prozent
Platz 19: Porsche Automobil vz
Porsche Automobil vz: 1,93 Prozent
Platz 18: BMW
BMW: 1,98 Prozent
Platz 17: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 2,10 Prozent
Platz 16: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 2,51 Prozent
Platz 15: Covestro
Covestro: 2,56 Prozent
Platz 14: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: 2,56 Prozent
Platz 13: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: 2,80 Prozent
Platz 12: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 3,25 Prozent
Platz 11: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 3,27 Prozent
Platz 10: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: 3,81 Prozent
Platz 9: BASF
BASF: 3,98 Prozent
Platz 8: Allianz
Allianz: 5,04 Prozent
Platz 7: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: 5,34 Prozent
Platz 6: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: 5,56 Prozent
Platz 5: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: 5,74 Prozent
Platz 4: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: 6,20 Prozent
Platz 3: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: 6,22 Prozent
Platz 2: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: 6,50 Prozent
Platz 1: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington): 6,52 Prozent
