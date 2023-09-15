DAX15.894 +0,6%ESt504.295 +0,4%MSCIW2.983 +0,9%Dow34.726 -0,5%Nas13.768 -1,1%Bitcoin24.679 -1,1%Euro1,0672 +0,2%Öl93,96 -0,2%Gold1.926 +0,8%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Arm A3EUCD Tesla A1CX3T Amazon 906866 Allianz 840400 NEL ASA A0B733 NVIDIA 918422 Vonovia A1ML7J Apple 865985 Deutsche Bank 514000 Nikola A2P4A9 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Novo Nordisk A3EU6F Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 BASF BASF11 Bayer BAY001
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Verfallstag: DAX geht mit Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Möglicher Rückruf bei Mercedes-Benz -- HORNBACH passt Geschäftserwartungen an -- Apples iPhone 12 bekommt Update -- Bayer, Arm, Adobe im Fokus
Top News
Deshalb steigen die Ölpreise erneut - Höchster Stand seit November
KW 37: So bewegten sich die 40 DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Wochenperformance

KW 37: So bewegten sich die 40 DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

15.09.23 18:05 Uhr
KW 37: So bewegten sich die 40 DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche | finanzen.net

In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
DAX 40
15.893,5 PKT 88,2 PKT 0,56%
Charts|News|Analysen

So schnitten DAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 37 ab

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 37/23 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 08.09.2023 und dem 15.09.2023. Stand ist der 15.09.2023.

Quelle: finanzen.net, Bild: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: -16,31 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

Platz 39: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: -3,87 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

Platz 38: SAP SE

SAP SE: -3,24 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 37: Airbus SE (ex EADS)

Airbus SE (ex EADS): -3,09 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 36: Porsche

Porsche: -2,17 Prozent

Quelle: porsche

Platz 35: Bayer

Bayer: -1,57 Prozent

Quelle: Bayer AG

Platz 34: RWE

RWE: -1,11 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 33: adidas

adidas: -1,08 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Symrise

Symrise: -0,41 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

Platz 31: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -0,14 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Zalando

Zalando: 0,12 Prozent

Quelle: Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images

Platz 29: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 0,23 Prozent

Quelle: Qiagen

Platz 28: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: 0,41 Prozent

Quelle: Beiersdorf

Platz 27: Infineon

Infineon: 0,45 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 26: Merck

Merck: 0,52 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

Platz 25: Siemens

Siemens: 0,71 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: 1,29 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Börse AG

Platz 23: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: 1,61 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Continental

Continental: 1,67 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: EON SE

EON SE: 1,75 Prozent

Quelle: PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 20: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 1,78 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Post

Platz 19: Porsche Automobil vz

Porsche Automobil vz: 1,93 Prozent

Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images

Platz 18: BMW

BMW: 1,98 Prozent

Quelle: BMW Group

Platz 17: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 2,10 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 2,51 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Covestro

Covestro: 2,56 Prozent

Quelle: Covestro

Platz 14: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: 2,56 Prozent

Quelle: Steve Mann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: 2,80 Prozent

Quelle: Daimler Truck AG

Platz 12: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 3,25 Prozent

Quelle: photobyphm / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 3,27 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: 3,81 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

Platz 9: BASF

BASF: 3,98 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

Platz 8: Allianz

Allianz: 5,04 Prozent

Quelle: Allianz

Platz 7: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: 5,34 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

Platz 6: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: 5,56 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

Platz 5: Fresenius SE

Fresenius SE: 5,74 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius

Platz 4: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: 6,20 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: 6,22 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: 6,50 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington): 6,52 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag, PhotoSTS / Shutterstock.com

Mehr zum Thema DAX 40

18:44Top-News der Woche: Diese Themen waren diese Woche wichtig
18:12ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax verliert an Schwung mit US-Börsen
18:11MÄRKTE EUROPA/Börsen gehen etwas fester ins Wochenende
18:05KW 37: So bewegten sich die 40 DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
17:56Börse Frankfurt: DAX zum Handelsende freundlich
17:54Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax verliert an Schwung mit schwächeren US-Börsen
17:44XETRA-SCHLUSS/Erst Käufe, dann Gewinnmitnahmen zum Hexensabbat
17:41DAX: Explosive Richtungsentscheidung voraus