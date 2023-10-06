KW 40: So bewegten sich die 40 DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.
Platz 41: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 40/23 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 29.09.2023 und dem 06.10.2023. Stand ist der 06.10.2023.
Platz 40: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: -7,47 Prozent
Platz 39: RWE
RWE: -6,88 Prozent
Platz 38: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: -4,72 Prozent
Platz 37: EON SE
EON SE: -4,46 Prozent
Platz 36: adidas
adidas: -4,43 Prozent
Platz 35: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: -4,14 Prozent
Platz 34: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: -3,96 Prozent
Platz 33: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: -3,94 Prozent
Platz 32: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: -3,62 Prozent
Platz 31: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -3,10 Prozent
Platz 30: Bayer
Bayer: -3,03 Prozent
Platz 29: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington): -2,94 Prozent
Platz 28: BASF
BASF: -2,63 Prozent
Platz 27: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -2,36 Prozent
Platz 26: Airbus SE (ex EADS)
Airbus SE (ex EADS): -2,17 Prozent
Platz 25: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: -1,98 Prozent
Platz 24: Covestro
Covestro: -1,92 Prozent
Platz 23: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: -1,80 Prozent
Platz 22: Porsche Automobil vz
Porsche Automobil vz: -1,22 Prozent
Platz 21: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -1,17 Prozent
Platz 20: Symrise
Symrise: -1,09 Prozent
Platz 19: Merck
Merck: -1,04 Prozent
Platz 18: Siemens
Siemens: -0,74 Prozent
Platz 17: BMW
BMW: -0,70 Prozent
Platz 16: Continental
Continental: -0,69 Prozent
Platz 15: Allianz
Allianz: -0,62 Prozent
Platz 14: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: -0,61 Prozent
Platz 13: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: -0,46 Prozent
Platz 12: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: -0,21 Prozent
Platz 11: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: 0,22 Prozent
Platz 10: Porsche
Porsche: 0,25 Prozent
Platz 9: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: 0,33 Prozent
Platz 8: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: 0,43 Prozent
Platz 7: SAP SE
SAP SE: 0,60 Prozent
Platz 6: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 1,12 Prozent
Platz 5: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 1,36 Prozent
Platz 4: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 1,73 Prozent
Platz 3: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: 1,81 Prozent
Platz 2: Zalando
Zalando: 3,08 Prozent
Platz 1: Infineon
Infineon: 4,26 Prozent
