KW 40: So bewegten sich die 40 DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Wochenperformance

06.10.23 18:06 Uhr
In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
DAX 40
15.229,8 PKT 159,6 PKT 1,06%
Charts|News|Analysen

So schnitten DAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 40 ab

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 40/23 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 29.09.2023 und dem 06.10.2023. Stand ist der 06.10.2023.

Quelle: finanzen.net, Bild: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: -7,47 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

Platz 39: RWE

RWE: -6,88 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 38: Fresenius SE

Fresenius SE: -4,72 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius

Platz 37: EON SE

EON SE: -4,46 Prozent

Quelle: Patrik Stollarz/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 36: adidas

adidas: -4,43 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 35: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: -4,14 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com

Platz 34: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: -3,96 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

Platz 33: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: -3,94 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: -3,62 Prozent

Quelle: Slava2009 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -3,10 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Bayer

Bayer: -3,03 Prozent

Quelle: Bayer AG

Platz 29: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington): -2,94 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

Platz 28: BASF

BASF: -2,63 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

Platz 27: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -2,36 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Airbus SE (ex EADS)

Airbus SE (ex EADS): -2,17 Prozent

Quelle: QIAGEN

Platz 25: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: -1,98 Prozent

Quelle: Steve Mann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Covestro

Covestro: -1,92 Prozent

Quelle: Covestro

Platz 23: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: -1,80 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

Platz 22: Porsche Automobil vz

Porsche Automobil vz: -1,22 Prozent

Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images

Platz 21: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -1,17 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Symrise

Symrise: -1,09 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

Platz 19: Merck

Merck: -1,04 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

Platz 18: Siemens

Siemens: -0,74 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens

Platz 17: BMW

BMW: -0,70 Prozent

Quelle: Gyuszkofoto / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Continental

Continental: -0,69 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Allianz

Allianz: -0,62 Prozent

Quelle: JPstock / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: -0,61 Prozent

Quelle: Jorg Hackemann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: -0,46 Prozent

Quelle: Daimler Truck AG

Platz 12: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: -0,21 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: 0,22 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Porsche

Porsche: 0,25 Prozent

Quelle: http://www.porsche.com

Platz 9: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: 0,33 Prozent

Quelle: Beiersdorf

Platz 8: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: 0,43 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

Platz 7: SAP SE

SAP SE: 0,60 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 1,12 Prozent

Quelle: M DOGAN / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 1,36 Prozent

Quelle: AIF

Platz 4: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 1,73 Prozent

Quelle: photobyphm / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: 1,81 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

Platz 2: Zalando

Zalando: 3,08 Prozent

Quelle: Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images

Platz 1: Infineon

Infineon: 4,26 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag, PhotoSTS / Shutterstock.com

