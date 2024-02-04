DAX16.918 +0,4%ESt504.653 +0,3%MSCIW3.227 +0,7%Dow38.558 +0,1%Nas15.598 +1,5%Bitcoin40.065 +1,2%Euro1,0786 -0,8%Öl77,09 -2,2%Gold2.036 -0,9%
KW 5: So bewegten sich die 40 DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

02.02.24 18:02 Uhr
KW 5: So bewegten sich die 40 DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
DAX 40
16.918,2 PKT 59,2 PKT 0,35%
Charts|News|Analysen

So schnitten DAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 5 ab

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 05/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 26.01.2024 und dem 02.02.2024. Stand ist der 02.02.2024.

Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: Bayer

Bayer: -11,22 Prozent

Quelle: Bayer AG

Platz 39: Fresenius SE

Fresenius SE: -5,57 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius

Platz 38: Merck

Merck: -5,52 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

Platz 37: Covestro

Covestro: -4,51 Prozent

Quelle: Covestro

Platz 36: RWE

RWE: -2,38 Prozent

Quelle: Andre Laaks, RWE

Platz 35: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: -2,34 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

Platz 34: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): -2,24 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Post

Platz 33: Infineon

Infineon: -2,15 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 32: BASF

BASF: -2,14 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

Platz 31: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: -1,89 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

Platz 30: Zalando

Zalando: -1,84 Prozent

Quelle: Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images

Platz 29: Symrise

Symrise: -1,79 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

Platz 28: EON SE

EON SE: -1,65 Prozent

Quelle: Patrik Stollarz/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 27: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: -1,61 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: adidas

adidas: -1,60 Prozent

Quelle: paul prescott / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: -1,36 Prozent

Quelle: photobyphm / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: -1,07 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Allianz

Allianz: -0,89 Prozent

Quelle: Allianz

Platz 22: Siemens

Siemens: -0,71 Prozent

Quelle: A.Penkov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: -0,54 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

Platz 20: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: -0,23 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -0,15 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Airbus SE (ex EADS)

Airbus SE (ex EADS): 0,01 Prozent

Quelle: QIAGEN

Platz 17: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: 0,68 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Börse AG

Platz 16: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: 0,71 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 1,04 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington): 1,05 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

Platz 13: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: 1,13 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

Platz 12: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: 1,17 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

Platz 11: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: 1,90 Prozent

Quelle: Daimler Truck AG

Platz 10: Continental

Continental: 2,10 Prozent

Quelle: Continental

Platz 9: SAP SE

SAP SE: 2,28 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Porsche Automobil vz

Porsche Automobil vz: 2,51 Prozent

Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images

Platz 7: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: 3,10 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: BMW

BMW: 3,39 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: 3,53 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: 3,87 Prozent

Quelle: FotograFFF / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 5,03 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: 6,18 Prozent

Quelle: Terramara / pixelio.de

Platz 1: Porsche

Porsche: 7,22 Prozent

Quelle: http://www.porsche.com

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag, PhotoSTS / Shutterstock.com

