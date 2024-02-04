KW 5: So bewegten sich die 40 DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.
Platz 41: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 05/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 26.01.2024 und dem 02.02.2024. Stand ist der 02.02.2024.
Platz 40: Bayer
Bayer: -11,22 Prozent
Platz 39: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: -5,57 Prozent
Platz 38: Merck
Merck: -5,52 Prozent
Platz 37: Covestro
Covestro: -4,51 Prozent
Platz 36: RWE
RWE: -2,38 Prozent
Platz 35: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: -2,34 Prozent
Platz 34: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): -2,24 Prozent
Platz 33: Infineon
Infineon: -2,15 Prozent
Platz 32: BASF
BASF: -2,14 Prozent
Platz 31: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: -1,89 Prozent
Platz 30: Zalando
Zalando: -1,84 Prozent
Platz 29: Symrise
Symrise: -1,79 Prozent
Platz 28: EON SE
EON SE: -1,65 Prozent
Platz 27: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: -1,61 Prozent
Platz 26: adidas
adidas: -1,60 Prozent
Platz 25: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: -1,36 Prozent
Platz 24: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: -1,07 Prozent
Platz 23: Allianz
Allianz: -0,89 Prozent
Platz 22: Siemens
Siemens: -0,71 Prozent
Platz 21: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: -0,54 Prozent
Platz 20: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: -0,23 Prozent
Platz 19: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -0,15 Prozent
Platz 18: Airbus SE (ex EADS)
Airbus SE (ex EADS): 0,01 Prozent
Platz 17: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: 0,68 Prozent
Platz 16: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: 0,71 Prozent
Platz 15: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 1,04 Prozent
Platz 14: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington): 1,05 Prozent
Platz 13: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: 1,13 Prozent
Platz 12: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: 1,17 Prozent
Platz 11: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: 1,90 Prozent
Platz 10: Continental
Continental: 2,10 Prozent
Platz 9: SAP SE
SAP SE: 2,28 Prozent
Platz 8: Porsche Automobil vz
Porsche Automobil vz: 2,51 Prozent
Platz 7: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: 3,10 Prozent
Platz 6: BMW
BMW: 3,39 Prozent
Platz 5: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: 3,53 Prozent
Platz 4: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: 3,87 Prozent
Platz 3: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 5,03 Prozent
Platz 2: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: 6,18 Prozent
Platz 1: Porsche
Porsche: 7,22 Prozent
