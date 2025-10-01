3. Quartal 2025: So bewegten sich die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Quartal
Das dritte Quartal 2025 ist zu Ende. Im DAX gab es während der vergangenen drei Monate deutliche Schwankungen der Einzelwerte.
Platz 41: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in Q3 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.06.2025 und dem 30.09.2025. Stand ist der 30.09.2025.
Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Platz 40: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: -17,62 Prozent
Quelle: Jorg Hackemann / Shutterstock.com
Platz 39: Symrise
Symrise: -16,94 Prozent
Quelle: Symrise AG
Platz 38: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: -16,51 Prozent
Quelle: Beiersdorf
Platz 37: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: -12,82 Prozent
Quelle: Daimler Truck AG
Platz 36: SAP SE
SAP SE: -11,72 Prozent
Quelle: SAP
Platz 35: Vonovia SE
Vonovia SE: -11,23 Prozent
Quelle: Vonovia SE
Platz 34: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: -9,43 Prozent
Quelle: Brenntag AG
Platz 33: adidas
adidas: -9,37 Prozent
Quelle: Radu Bercan / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Scout24
Scout24: -8,97 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 31: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -8,20 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 30: Infineon
Infineon: -8,07 Prozent
Quelle: Infineon Technologies
Platz 29: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: -7,80 Prozent
Quelle: QIAGEN
Platz 28: Zalando
Zalando: -6,94 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: -6,33 Prozent
Quelle: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: -3,97 Prozent
Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de
Platz 25: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: -3,96 Prozent
Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): -3,24 Prozent
Quelle: AIF
Platz 23: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -2,21 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: -1,31 Prozent
Quelle: Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Platz 21: Porsche Automobil
Porsche Automobil: -0,71 Prozent
Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images
Platz 20: Merck
Merck: -0,50 Prozent
Quelle: Merck KGaA
Platz 19: Continental
Continental: -0,38 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: BASF
BASF: 1,27 Prozent
Quelle: Pressefoto BASF
Platz 17: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: 1,39 Prozent
Quelle: Siemens Energy AG
Platz 16: EON SE
EON SE: 2,50 Prozent
Quelle: Patrik Stollarz/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 15: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: 2,61 Prozent
Quelle: FotograFFF / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: 3,06 Prozent
Quelle: Henkel AG
Platz 13: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: 3,63 Prozent
Quelle: MTU Aero Engines
Platz 12: Allianz
Allianz: 3,87 Prozent
Quelle: JPstock / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Siemens
Siemens: 5,31 Prozent
Quelle: A.Penkov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: GEA
GEA: 5,81 Prozent
Quelle: GEA Group
Platz 9: RWE
RWE: 6,75 Prozent
Quelle: Andre Laaks, RWE
Platz 8: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 7,61 Prozent
Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: 10,43 Prozent
Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Bayer
Bayer: 10,55 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: 11,06 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius
Platz 4: Airbus SE
Airbus SE: 11,36 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: BMW
BMW: 13,23 Prozent
Quelle: Gyuszkofoto / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: 18,99 Prozent
Quelle: Terramara / pixelio.de
Platz 1: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: 19,83 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Bildquellen: Ralph Orlowski/Getty Images, Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag