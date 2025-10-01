DAX23.881 +0,6%ESt505.530 +0,4%Top 10 Crypto15,56 -2,2%Dow46.220 -0,2%Nas22.552 -0,2%Bitcoin95.991 -1,5%Euro1,1758 +0,2%Öl67,13 -0,8%Gold3.846 +0,3%
Gewinner & Verlierer

3. Quartal 2025: So bewegten sich die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Quartal

30.09.25 18:09 Uhr
Erfolgsserie oder Crash? Das bewegte den DAX im dritten Quartal 2025 | finanzen.net

Das dritte Quartal 2025 ist zu Ende. Im DAX gab es während der vergangenen drei Monate deutliche Schwankungen der Einzelwerte.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
DAX 40
23.880,7 PKT 135,7 PKT 0,57%
Charts|News|Analysen

So performten die DAX-Werte im dritten Quartal 2025

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in Q3 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.06.2025 und dem 30.09.2025. Stand ist der 30.09.2025.

Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: -17,62 Prozent

Quelle: Jorg Hackemann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 39: Symrise

Symrise: -16,94 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

Platz 38: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: -16,51 Prozent

Quelle: Beiersdorf

Platz 37: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: -12,82 Prozent

Quelle: Daimler Truck AG

Platz 36: SAP SE

SAP SE: -11,72 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 35: Vonovia SE

Vonovia SE: -11,23 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

Platz 34: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: -9,43 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

Platz 33: adidas

adidas: -9,37 Prozent

Quelle: Radu Bercan / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Scout24

Scout24: -8,97 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 31: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -8,20 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 30: Infineon

Infineon: -8,07 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 29: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: -7,80 Prozent

Quelle: QIAGEN

Platz 28: Zalando

Zalando: -6,94 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: -6,33 Prozent

Quelle: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: -3,97 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

Platz 25: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: -3,96 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): -3,24 Prozent

Quelle: AIF

Platz 23: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -2,21 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: -1,31 Prozent

Quelle: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Platz 21: Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil: -0,71 Prozent

Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images

Platz 20: Merck

Merck: -0,50 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

Platz 19: Continental

Continental: -0,38 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: BASF

BASF: 1,27 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

Platz 17: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: 1,39 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

Platz 16: EON SE

EON SE: 2,50 Prozent

Quelle: Patrik Stollarz/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 15: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: 2,61 Prozent

Quelle: FotograFFF / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: 3,06 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

Platz 13: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: 3,63 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

Platz 12: Allianz

Allianz: 3,87 Prozent

Quelle: JPstock / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Siemens

Siemens: 5,31 Prozent

Quelle: A.Penkov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: GEA

GEA: 5,81 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 9: RWE

RWE: 6,75 Prozent

Quelle: Andre Laaks, RWE

Platz 8: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 7,61 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: 10,43 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Bayer

Bayer: 10,55 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Fresenius SE

Fresenius SE: 11,06 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius

Platz 4: Airbus SE

Airbus SE: 11,36 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: BMW

BMW: 13,23 Prozent

Quelle: Gyuszkofoto / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: 18,99 Prozent

Quelle: Terramara / pixelio.de

Platz 1: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: 19,83 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Ralph Orlowski/Getty Images, Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

