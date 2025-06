Ethereum Kurs Prognose: “Das ist verrückt”

A year ago, $ETH traded at $3,700.

Today it's at $2,500, even after:



→ zk tech scaling Layer 1.

→ ETH ETFs approved.

→ Public companies holding ETH.

→ Native L2 roadmap laid out.

→ Ethereum Foundation revamped.

→ The GENIUS bill.

→ Pro-crypto SEC tone.



ETH still under…