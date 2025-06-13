DAX23.516 -1,1%ESt505.290 -1,3%Top 10 Crypto13,50 -3,0%Dow42.198 -1,8%Nas19.407 -1,3%Bitcoin91.330 ±0,0%Euro1,1547 ±0,0%Öl75,18 +6,9%Gold3.433 ±0,0%
Performance

KW 24: So performten die MDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

15.06.25 03:34 Uhr
MDAX-Performance KW 24: Top- und Flop-Aktien der Woche | finanzen.net

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
29.742,1 PKT -459,6 PKT -1,52%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 24 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 24/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 06.06.2025 und dem 13.06.2025. Stand ist der 13.06.2025.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: TUI

TUI: -11,97 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 49: RENK

RENK: -9,16 Prozent

Quelle: RENK Group AG

Platz 48: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -8,18 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 47: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: -6,75 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 46: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: -6,18 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 45: AUTO1

AUTO1: -6,06 Prozent

Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 44: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: -6,02 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 43: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: -5,74 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 42: Fraport

Fraport: -5,71 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 41: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: -5,62 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 40: DWS Group GmbH

DWS Group GmbH: -5,41 Prozent

Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 39: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: -5,15 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 38: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -5,12 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 37: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -4,94 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 36: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: -4,87 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 35: Bechtle

Bechtle: -4,57 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 34: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: -4,32 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 33: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: -4,31 Prozent

Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG

Platz 32: RTL

RTL: -4,20 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: -4,16 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 30: freenet

freenet: -3,99 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 29: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: -3,89 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Talanx

Talanx: -3,83 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 27: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: -3,83 Prozent

Quelle: Robert Sarosiek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: -3,76 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 25: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -3,58 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 24: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: -3,36 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: -3,36 Prozent

Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Nordex

Nordex: -3,18 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Deutsche Wohnen SE

Deutsche Wohnen SE: -3,02 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen

Platz 20: TRATON

TRATON: -2,88 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 19: KRONES

KRONES: -2,67 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 18: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: -2,49 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 17: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -2,41 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 16: Evonik

Evonik: -2,36 Prozent

Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: -2,13 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 14: Scout24

Scout24: -1,84 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 13: Aurubis

Aurubis: -1,78 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 12: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: -1,61 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 11: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: -1,45 Prozent

Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: -1,37 Prozent

Quelle: WACKER Chemie

Platz 9: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: -1,27 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 8: GEA

GEA: -0,92 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 7: LANXESS

LANXESS: -0,54 Prozent

Quelle: Lanxess

Platz 6: K+S

K+S: -0,31 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 5: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 1,66 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 4: United Internet

United Internet: 1,92 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO: 2,95 Prozent

Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: 4,79 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Platz 1: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 5,49 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com

