KW 24: So performten die MDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 24/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 06.06.2025 und dem 13.06.2025. Stand ist der 13.06.2025.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: TUI
TUI: -11,97 Prozent
Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 49: RENK
RENK: -9,16 Prozent
Quelle: RENK Group AG
Platz 48: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -8,18 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 47: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: -6,75 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 46: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: -6,18 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 45: AUTO1
AUTO1: -6,06 Prozent
Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 44: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: -6,02 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 43: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: -5,74 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 42: Fraport
Fraport: -5,71 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 41: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: -5,62 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 40: DWS Group GmbH
DWS Group GmbH: -5,41 Prozent
Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 39: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: -5,15 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
Platz 38: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -5,12 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 37: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -4,94 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 36: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: -4,87 Prozent
Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck
Platz 35: Bechtle
Bechtle: -4,57 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 34: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: -4,32 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 33: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: -4,31 Prozent
Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG
Platz 32: RTL
RTL: -4,20 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: -4,16 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 30: freenet
freenet: -3,99 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 29: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: -3,89 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Talanx
Talanx: -3,83 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 27: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: -3,83 Prozent
Quelle: Robert Sarosiek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: -3,76 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 25: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -3,58 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 24: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: -3,36 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: -3,36 Prozent
Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Nordex
Nordex: -3,18 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Deutsche Wohnen SE: -3,02 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen
Platz 20: TRATON
TRATON: -2,88 Prozent
Quelle: TRATON GROUP
Platz 19: KRONES
KRONES: -2,67 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 18: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: -2,49 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 17: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -2,41 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 16: Evonik
Evonik: -2,36 Prozent
Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: -2,13 Prozent
Quelle: xxx
Platz 14: Scout24
Scout24: -1,84 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 13: Aurubis
Aurubis: -1,78 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 12: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: -1,61 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 11: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: -1,45 Prozent
Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: -1,37 Prozent
Quelle: WACKER Chemie
Platz 9: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: -1,27 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 8: GEA
GEA: -0,92 Prozent
Quelle: GEA Group
Platz 7: LANXESS
LANXESS: -0,54 Prozent
Quelle: Lanxess
Platz 6: K+S
K+S: -0,31 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 5: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 1,66 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 4: United Internet
United Internet: 1,92 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: flatexDEGIRO
flatexDEGIRO: 2,95 Prozent
Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: 4,79 Prozent
Quelle: evotec
Platz 1: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 5,49 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
