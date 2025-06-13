DAX23.516 -1,1%ESt505.290 -1,3%Top 10 Crypto13,50 -3,0%Dow42.198 -1,8%Nas19.407 -1,3%Bitcoin91.330 ±0,0%Euro1,1547 ±0,0%Öl75,18 +6,9%Gold3.433 ±0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 NVIDIA 918422 BYD A0M4W9 RENK RENK73 Tesla A1CX3T Lufthansa 823212 HENSOLDT HAG000 BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Novo Nordisk A3EU6F Palantir A2QA4J CureVac A2P71U Bayer BAY001 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Allianz 840400
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX geht tiefrot ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich im Minus -- Ölpreise im Höhenflug -- Goldalternative: Silberpreis schießt auf 13-Jahreshoch -- Arista Networks, Lufthansa im Fokus
Top News
KW 24: So performten die MDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche KW 24: So performten die MDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
KW 24: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt KW 24: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Tops & Flops

KW 24: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

15.06.25 02:14 Uhr
Bitcoin, Ethereum und mehr: So performten Kryptowährungen in Kalenderwoche 24 | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Devisen
USDT/EUR (Tether-Euro)
0,8663 EUR 0,0001 EUR 0,02%
Charts|News
USDT/USD (Tether-US-Dollar)
1,0005 USD 0,0002 USD 0,02%
Charts|News
BTC/EUR (Bitcoin-Euro)
91.330,1776 EUR 7,9322 EUR 0,01%
Charts|News
BTC/USD (Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
105.481,8310 USD 9,1613 USD 0,01%
Charts|News
DAI/EUR (Dai-Euro)
0,8658 EUR 0,0000 EUR 0,00%
Charts|News
DAI/USD (Dai-US-Dollar)
1,0000 USD 0,0000 USD 0,00%
Charts|News
ETH/EUR (Ethereum-Euro)
2.190,6746 EUR -3,7760 EUR -0,17%
Charts|News
ETH/USD (Ethereum-US-Dollar)
2.530,1206 USD -4,3611 USD -0,17%
Charts|News
USDC/EUR (USD Coin-Euro)
0,8657 EUR -0,0000 EUR -0,00%
Charts|News
USDC/USD (USD Coin-US-Dollar)
0,9998 USD -0,0000 USD -0,00%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Solana-Euro)
125,6084 EUR 0,2412 EUR 0,19%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Solana-US-Dollar)
145,0715 USD 0,2786 USD 0,19%
Charts|News
XRP/EUR (Ripple-Euro)
1,8572 EUR 0,0024 EUR 0,13%
Charts|News
XRP/USD (Ripple-US-Dollar)
2,1449 USD 0,0028 USD 0,13%
Charts|News
BNB/EUR (Binance Coin-Euro)
559,6242 EUR 0,4060 EUR 0,07%
Charts|News
BNB/USD (Binance Coin-US-Dollar)
646,3382 USD 0,4689 USD 0,07%
Charts|News
DOGE/EUR (Dogecoin-Euro)
0,1537 EUR -0,0007 EUR -0,47%
Charts|News
DOGE/USD (Dogecoin-US-Dollar)
0,1776 USD -0,0008 USD -0,47%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Wrapped Solana-Euro)
125,6590 EUR 0,3398 EUR 0,27%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Wrapped Solana-US-Dollar)
145,1299 USD 0,3924 USD 0,27%
Charts|News
ADA/EUR (Cardano-Euro)
0,5410 EUR -0,0001 EUR -0,03%
Charts|News
ADA/USD (Cardano-US-Dollar)
0,6249 USD -0,0002 USD -0,03%
Charts|News
TRX/EUR (Tron-Euro)
0,2351 EUR 0,0003 EUR 0,14%
Charts|News
TRX/USD (Tron-US-Dollar)
0,2716 USD 0,0004 USD 0,14%
Charts|News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 24

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 24/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 08.06.2025 und dem 13.06.2025. Stand ist der 13.06.2025.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: -10,47 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Avalanche

Avalanche: -8,14 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: VeChain

VeChain: -6,31 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Toncoin

Toncoin: -5,64 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 25: Ripple

Ripple: -5,06 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Neo

Neo: -5,05 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Monero

Monero: -4,85 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Polkadot

Polkadot: -4,61 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Cardano

Cardano: -4,51 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 20: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: -4,49 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Tron

Tron: -4,43 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: -4,09 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Solana

Solana: -3,34 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Litecoin

Litecoin: -3,26 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 15: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: -3,20 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Stellar

Stellar: -2,84 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: -1,82 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Chainlink

Chainlink: -1,74 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Tezos

Tezos: -1,50 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 10: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: -0,32 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: -0,15 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Tether

Tether: -0,03 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Dai

Dai: -0,01 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: USD Coin

USD Coin: -0,01 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: 0,31 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Ethereum

Ethereum: 1,52 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: 1,83 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: 3,20 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Uniswap

Uniswap: 19,20 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com