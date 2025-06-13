KW 24: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 24/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 08.06.2025 und dem 13.06.2025. Stand ist der 13.06.2025.
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: -10,47 Prozent
Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Avalanche
Avalanche: -8,14 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: VeChain
VeChain: -6,31 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Toncoin
Toncoin: -5,64 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Ripple
Ripple: -5,06 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Neo
Neo: -5,05 Prozent
Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Monero
Monero: -4,85 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Polkadot
Polkadot: -4,61 Prozent
Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Cardano
Cardano: -4,51 Prozent
Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: -4,49 Prozent
Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Tron
Tron: -4,43 Prozent
Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: -4,09 Prozent
Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Solana
Solana: -3,34 Prozent
Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Litecoin
Litecoin: -3,26 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: -3,20 Prozent
Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Stellar
Stellar: -2,84 Prozent
Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: -1,82 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Chainlink
Chainlink: -1,74 Prozent
Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Tezos
Tezos: -1,50 Prozent
Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: -0,32 Prozent
Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: -0,15 Prozent
Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Tether
Tether: -0,03 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Dai
Dai: -0,01 Prozent
Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: USD Coin
USD Coin: -0,01 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: 0,31 Prozent
Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Ethereum
Ethereum: 1,52 Prozent
Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: 1,83 Prozent
Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: 3,20 Prozent
Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Uniswap
Uniswap: 19,20 Prozent
Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com
