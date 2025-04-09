DAX 20.790 +5,7%ESt50 4.874 +5,4%Top 10 Crypto 10,93 -2,4%Dow 40.608 +7,9%Nas 17.125 +12,2%Bitcoin 73.806 -2,2%Euro 1,1039 +0,8%Öl 63,83 -2,9%Gold 3.109 +0,8%
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
NVIDIA 918422 Rheinmetall 703000 Tesla A1CX3T Apple 865985 Amazon 906866 RENK RENK73 Allianz 840400 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Infineon 623100 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Lufthansa 823212 BASF BASF11 Microsoft 870747 Deutsche Bank 514000 Deutsche Telekom 555750
Heute im Fokus
Trump lenkt im Handelskrieg ein: DAX mit Kurssprung - 21.000 Punkte zeitweise zurückerobert --- Asiens Börsen heben ab -- VW verdient weniger als erwartet -- Bankaktien, TSMC, Nordex im Blick
Top News
Trotz anhaltender Zollbelastung: Aktien von Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank & Co. besonders erholt
Trumps Zollpause zündet im DAX Kursfeuerwerk
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Aktie

33,28 EUR +0,39 EUR +1,19 %
STU
32,59 EUR -0,57 EUR -1,72 %
GVIE
Marktkap. 28,97 Mrd. EUR

KGV 16,60 Div. Rendite 3,72%

WKN A2ANT0

ISIN NL0011794037

Symbol AHODF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Underweight

10:31 Uhr
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Underweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)
33,28 EUR 0,39 EUR 1,19%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Ahold Delhaize auf "Underweight" mit einem Kursziel von 25,42 Euro belassen. Analyst Borja Olcese verwies in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie auf positiv überraschende Aussagen des Einzelhändlers Walmart am Mittwoch. Zwar sei der Optimismus des US-Wettbewerbers zum Teil auf die Selbsthilfe-Dynamik des Konzerns zurückzuführen, doch angesichts der führenden Stellung von Walmart in der Branche seien die Aussagen insgesamt erfreulich. Für Ahold Delhaize erwarte er jedoch nach der jüngst überdurchschnittlichen Kursentwicklung der Aktie und der geringeren Transparenz hinsichtlich der Geschäftsdynamik weitere Gewinnmitnahmen./ck/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.04.2025 / 07:04 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.04.2025 / 07:25 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Underweight

Unternehmen:
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
25,42 €
Rating jetzt:
Underweight		 Kurs*:
32,59 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-22,00%
Rating vorher:
Underweight		 Kurs aktuell:
33,28 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-23,62%
Analyst Name:
Borja Olcese 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
31,40 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)

10:31 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08.04.25 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Equal Weight Barclays Capital
07.04.25 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
14.03.25 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
28.02.25 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Sell UBS AG
mehr Analysen

