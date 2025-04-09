Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Aktie
Marktkap. 28,97 Mrd. EURKGV 16,60 Div. Rendite 3,72%
WKN A2ANT0
ISIN NL0011794037
Symbol AHODF
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Underweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Ahold Delhaize auf "Underweight" mit einem Kursziel von 25,42 Euro belassen. Analyst Borja Olcese verwies in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie auf positiv überraschende Aussagen des Einzelhändlers Walmart am Mittwoch. Zwar sei der Optimismus des US-Wettbewerbers zum Teil auf die Selbsthilfe-Dynamik des Konzerns zurückzuführen, doch angesichts der führenden Stellung von Walmart in der Branche seien die Aussagen insgesamt erfreulich. Für Ahold Delhaize erwarte er jedoch nach der jüngst überdurchschnittlichen Kursentwicklung der Aktie und der geringeren Transparenz hinsichtlich der Geschäftsdynamik weitere Gewinnmitnahmen./ck/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.04.2025 / 07:04 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.04.2025 / 07:25 / BST
Zusammenfassung: Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Underweight
|Unternehmen:
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
25,42 €
|Rating jetzt:
Underweight
|Kurs*:
32,59 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-22,00%
|Rating vorher:
Underweight
|Kurs aktuell:
33,28 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-23,62%
|
Analyst Name:
Borja Olcese
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
31,40 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
