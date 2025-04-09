JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Underweight

10:31 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Ahold Delhaize auf "Underweight" mit einem Kursziel von 25,42 Euro belassen. Analyst Borja Olcese verwies in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie auf positiv überraschende Aussagen des Einzelhändlers Walmart am Mittwoch. Zwar sei der Optimismus des US-Wettbewerbers zum Teil auf die Selbsthilfe-Dynamik des Konzerns zurückzuführen, doch angesichts der führenden Stellung von Walmart in der Branche seien die Aussagen insgesamt erfreulich. Für Ahold Delhaize erwarte er jedoch nach der jüngst überdurchschnittlichen Kursentwicklung der Aktie und der geringeren Transparenz hinsichtlich der Geschäftsdynamik weitere Gewinnmitnahmen./ck/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.04.2025 / 07:04 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.04.2025 / 07:25 / BST

