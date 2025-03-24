UBS AG

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für ArcelorMittal von 27,10 auf 35,00 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Für den Stahlmarkt in der Europäischen Union hätten sich die Perspektiven verbessert, schrieb Analyst Andrew Jones in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Aus US-Fonds würden Mittel in die EU umgeschichtet, ausgelöst von der Abschaffung der Schuldenbremse in Deutschland und einer erratischen Handelspolitik der USA./bek/la

