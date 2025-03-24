DAX 23.088 +1,0%ESt50 5.478 +1,2%Top 10 Crypto 12,46 -0,3%Dow 42.583 +1,4%Nas 18.189 +2,3%Bitcoin 80.717 -0,2%Euro 1,0821 +0,2%Öl 73,33 +0,4%Gold 3.024 +0,4%
ArcelorMittal Aktie

29,36 EUR +0,16 EUR +0,55 %
STU
29,75 EUR +0,79 EUR +2,73 %
GVIE
Marktkap. 22,38 Mrd. EUR

KGV 14,28

WKN A2DRTZ

ISIN LU1598757687

Symbol AMSYF

UBS AG

ArcelorMittal Buy

12:21 Uhr
ArcelorMittal Buy
ArcelorMittal
29,36 EUR 0,16 EUR 0,55%
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für ArcelorMittal von 27,10 auf 35,00 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Für den Stahlmarkt in der Europäischen Union hätten sich die Perspektiven verbessert, schrieb Analyst Andrew Jones in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Aus US-Fonds würden Mittel in die EU umgeschichtet, ausgelöst von der Abschaffung der Schuldenbremse in Deutschland und einer erratischen Handelspolitik der USA./bek/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 25.03.2025 / 03:55 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 25.03.2025 / 03:55 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: ArcelorMittal Buy

Unternehmen:
ArcelorMittal		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
35,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
29,75 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
17,65%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
29,36 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
19,21%
Analyst Name:
Andrew Jones 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
31,32 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

