ArcelorMittal Aktie
Marktkap. 22,38 Mrd. EURKGV 14,28
WKN A2DRTZ
ISIN LU1598757687
Symbol AMSYF
ArcelorMittal Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für ArcelorMittal von 27,10 auf 35,00 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Für den Stahlmarkt in der Europäischen Union hätten sich die Perspektiven verbessert, schrieb Analyst Andrew Jones in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Aus US-Fonds würden Mittel in die EU umgeschichtet, ausgelöst von der Abschaffung der Schuldenbremse in Deutschland und einer erratischen Handelspolitik der USA./bek/la
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 25.03.2025 / 03:55 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 25.03.2025 / 03:55 / GMT
|Unternehmen:
ArcelorMittal
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
35,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
29,75 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
17,65%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
29,36 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
19,21%
|
Analyst Name:
Andrew Jones
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
31,32 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu ArcelorMittal
|12:21
|ArcelorMittal Buy
|UBS AG
|13.03.25
|ArcelorMittal Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.02.25
|ArcelorMittal Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.02.25
|ArcelorMittal Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.02.25
|ArcelorMittal Buy
|UBS AG
|12:21
|ArcelorMittal Buy
|UBS AG
|07.02.25
|ArcelorMittal Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.02.25
|ArcelorMittal Buy
|UBS AG
|06.02.25
|ArcelorMittal Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.02.25
|ArcelorMittal Buy
|UBS AG
|10.02.23
|ArcelorMittal Sell
|UBS AG
|18.01.23
|ArcelorMittal Sell
|UBS AG
|23.09.19
|ArcelorMittal Reduce
|Oddo BHF
|16.10.18
|ArcelorMittal Sell
|UBS AG
|01.08.18
|ArcelorMittal Sell
|UBS AG
|13.03.25
|ArcelorMittal Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.02.25
|ArcelorMittal Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.02.25
|ArcelorMittal Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.02.25
|ArcelorMittal Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.01.25
|ArcelorMittal Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.