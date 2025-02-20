DAX 22.365 +0,2%ESt50 5.483 +0,4%Top 10 Crypto 14,86 -0,3%Dow 44.177 -1,0%Nas 19.962 -0,5%Bitcoin 94.191 +0,5%Euro 1,0464 -0,3%Öl 75,80 -1,1%Gold 2.930 -0,3%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 Palantir A2QA4J NVIDIA 918422 BYD A0M4W9 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Alibaba A117ME Infineon 623100 Tesla A1CX3T RENK RENK73 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Xiaomi A2JNY1 Bayer BAY001 BASF BASF11 Deutsche Telekom 555750 thyssenkrupp 750000
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX fester -- Rivian kann Verluste eindämmen - Prognose enttäuscht -- Newmont schreibt wieder schwarze Zahlen -- Palantir, Nissan, Rheinmetall, thyssenkrupp im Fokus
Top News
Market-Perform für Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)-Aktie nach Bernstein Research-Analyse Market-Perform für Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)-Aktie nach Bernstein Research-Analyse
Rheinmetall-Aktie gewinnt: Anduril strebt stärkere Kooperation mit Rheinmetall an Rheinmetall-Aktie gewinnt: Anduril strebt stärkere Kooperation mit Rheinmetall an
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Werbung
Finanzexpertin Annchristin Jahnel: "Börse ist keine Raketenwissenschaft" - So starten Frauen erfolgreich durch

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Aktien-Sparplan anlegen
37,06 EUR +0,55 EUR +1,51 %
STU
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln Smartphone

Marktkap. 42,73 Mrd. EUR

KGV 14,50 Div. Rendite 4,12%
WKN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

WKN 555200

ISIN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

ISIN DE0005552004

Symbol wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

Symbol DPSTF

Deutsche Bank AG

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Hold

12:56 Uhr
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Hold
Aktie in diesem Artikel
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
37,06 EUR 0,55 EUR 1,51%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für DHL Group vor Quartalszahlen auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 36 Euro belassen. Seine Prognose für das operative Ergebnis (Ebit) des Logistikkonzerns liege unter der Konsensschätzung, schrieb Analyst Andy Chu in einem am Freitag vorliegenden Ausblick./edh/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 21.02.2025 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 21.02.2025 / 08:05 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Deutsche Post

Werbung

Zusammenfassung: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Hold

Unternehmen:
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
36,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
36,53 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-1,45%
Rating vorher:
Hold		 Kurs aktuell:
37,06 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-2,86%
Analyst Name:
Andy Chu 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
40,50 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

12:56 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Hold Deutsche Bank AG
19.02.25 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Outperform Bernstein Research
30.01.25 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
28.01.25 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Outperform Bernstein Research
24.01.25 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

finanzen.net Aktuelle Analyse DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)-Aktie: Deutsche Bank AG vergibt Hold DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)-Aktie: Deutsche Bank AG vergibt Hold
finanzen.net Pluszeichen in Frankfurt: Am Mittag Gewinne im DAX
finanzen.net Optimismus in Frankfurt: So steht der LUS-DAX am Mittag
finanzen.net Euro STOXX 50-Handel aktuell: So entwickelt sich der Euro STOXX 50 am Freitagmittag
finanzen.net DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie News: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) zeigt sich am Freitagmittag freundlich
finanzen.net Starker Wochentag in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 zum Start des Freitagshandels im Aufwind
finanzen.net DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie News: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) am Freitagvormittag im Plus
finanzen.net Pluszeichen in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels im Plus
finanzen.net DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie News: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) zieht am Donnerstagnachmittag an
EQS Group EQS-AFR: Deutsche Post AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Group EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information
EQS Group EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information
EQS Group EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information
EQS Group EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information
EQS Group EQS-PVR: Deutsche Post AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQS Group EQS-PVR: Deutsche Post AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQS Group EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information