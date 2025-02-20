DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie
Marktkap. 42,73 Mrd. EURKGV 14,50 Div. Rendite 4,12%
WKN 555200
ISIN DE0005552004
Symbol DPSTF
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Hold
Aktie in diesem Artikel
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für DHL Group vor Quartalszahlen auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 36 Euro belassen. Seine Prognose für das operative Ergebnis (Ebit) des Logistikkonzerns liege unter der Konsensschätzung, schrieb Analyst Andy Chu in einem am Freitag vorliegenden Ausblick./edh/la
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 21.02.2025 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 21.02.2025 / 08:05 / CET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Deutsche Post
Zusammenfassung: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Hold
|Unternehmen:
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
36,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
36,53 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-1,45%
|Rating vorher:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
37,06 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-2,86%
|
Analyst Name:
Andy Chu
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
40,50 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
|12:56
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|19.02.25
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|30.01.25
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.01.25
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|24.01.25
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:56
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|19.02.25
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|30.01.25
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.01.25
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|24.01.25
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.02.25
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|30.01.25
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.01.25
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|24.01.25
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.01.25
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|20.11.23
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.11.23
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.11.23
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.10.23
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.09.23
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:56
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|24.01.25
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.01.25
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.12.24
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|13.11.24
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital