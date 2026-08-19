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Grand City Properties Aktie

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9,13 EUR +0,11 EUR +1,22 %
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Marktkap. 1,62 Mrd. EUR

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AI Analyse

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Grand City Properties Neutral

08:51 Uhr
Grand City Properties Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Grand City Properties S.A.
9,13 EUR 0,11 EUR 1,22%
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NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 10,70 auf 9,40 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Jonathan Kownator passte seine Schätzungen am Mittwoch an die Resultate des ersten Halbjahres an./ag/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.08.2026 / 17:07 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Neutral

Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
9,40 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
9,03 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
4,10%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
9,13 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
2,96%
Analyst Name:
Jonathan Kownator 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
10,28 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.

08:51 Grand City Properties Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
13.08.26 Grand City Properties Hold Deutsche Bank AG
12.08.26 Grand City Properties Neutral UBS AG
12.08.26 Grand City Properties Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
12.08.26 Grand City Properties Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.

finanzen.net Börse Frankfurt in Grün: SDAX klettert am Nachmittag
finanzen.net Verluste in Frankfurt: SDAX fällt zum Ende des Montagshandels zurück
finanzen.net Schwacher Wochentag in Frankfurt: SDAX schwächer
finanzen.net Schwacher Handel: SDAX am Montagmittag in der Verlustzone
finanzen.net Grand City Properties legte die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor
dpa-afx Grand City Properties-Aktie trotz bestätigter Jahresprognose tiefer
finanzen.net Gute Stimmung in Frankfurt: SDAX in Grün
finanzen.net Handel in Frankfurt: So entwickelt sich der SDAX am Mittag
EQS Group Grand City Properties S.A. notification pursuant to article 13 of the amended law of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers
EQS Group EQS-PVR: Grand City Properties S.A. notification pursuant to article 13 of the amended law of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers
EQS Group EQS-DD: Grand City Properties S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
EQS Group EQS-DD: Grand City Properties S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
EQS Group EQS-DD: Grand City Properties S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
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