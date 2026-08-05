Grand City Properties Aktie
Marktkap. 1,69 Mrd. EURKGV 3,68 Div. Rendite 3,05%
WKN A1JXCV
ISIN LU0775917882
Symbol GRNNF
AI Analyse
Grand City Properties Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties nach Halbjahreszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 9,60 Euro belassen. Das operative Geschäft der Immobiliengruppe sei besser gelaufen als angenommen, schrieb Charles Boissier in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Der Wohnungsanbieter habe von Mietenwachstum auf vergleichbarer Basis und von einer niedrigen Leerstandsquote profitiert. Ausschüttungen an die Aktionäre sollen wieder aufgenommen werden./rob/bek/la
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.08.2026 / 06:28 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.08.2026 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
9,60 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
9,54 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
0,63%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
9,57 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
0,31%
|
Analyst Name:
Charles Boissier
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
10,54 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.
|12:31
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|UBS AG
|12:26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|10:11
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.06.26
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.06.26
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12:31
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|UBS AG
|12:26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|10:11
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.06.26
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.06.26
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12:26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.05.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.04.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.03.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|26.01.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.09.25
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.04.25
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|14.11.24
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.08.24
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.05.24
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12:31
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|UBS AG
|10:11
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.06.26
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.06.26
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.05.26
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.