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Grand City Properties Aktie

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8,90 EUR -0,15 EUR -1,66 %
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Deutsche Bank AG

Grand City Properties Hold

14:11 Uhr
Grand City Properties Hold
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Grand City Properties S.A.
8,90 EUR -0,15 EUR -1,66%
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FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 11 auf 9 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Thomas Rothäusler wird in seiner am Donnerstag veröffentlichten Branchenanalyse optimistisch für Wohnimmobilienunternehmen. Dabei zählt er Vonovia jetzt neben Merlin Properties und VGP zu seinen Favoriten. Vorsichtiger wird er im Gewerbebereich, wobei er im Segment der Logistik-Immobilien Potenzial für eine Neubewertung sieht. Generell hält er höhere Zinsen für eingepreist und sieht Chancen auf einen Schwenk aus Wachstums- in Value-Werte./rob/tih/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 25.06.2026 / 08:07 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Hold

Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
9,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
8,90 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
1,12%
Rating vorher:
Hold		 Kurs aktuell:
8,90 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
1,12%
Analyst Name:
Thomas Rothäusler 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
10,54 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.

14:11 Grand City Properties Hold Deutsche Bank AG
01.06.26 Grand City Properties Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
26.05.26 Grand City Properties Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
20.05.26 Grand City Properties Neutral UBS AG
18.05.26 Grand City Properties Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.

finanzen.net Auszahlung an Anteilseigner SDAX-Papier Grand City Properties-Aktie: Das beträgt die Grand City Properties-Dividendenzahlung SDAX-Papier Grand City Properties-Aktie: Das beträgt die Grand City Properties-Dividendenzahlung
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finanzen.net Schwacher Handel: SDAX verbucht zum Handelsstart Abschläge
finanzen.net SDAX-Handel aktuell: SDAX schließt mit Verlusten
finanzen.net XETRA-Handel SDAX zeigt sich nachmittags leichter
finanzen.net Schwache Performance in Frankfurt: SDAX am Mittag in der Verlustzone
finanzen.net Mittwochshandel in Frankfurt: SDAX präsentiert sich zum Start des Mittwochshandels leichter
finanzen.net Minuszeichen in Frankfurt: SDAX gibt letztendlich nach
finanzen.net SDAX-Handel aktuell: SDAX liegt am Dienstagnachmittag im Minus
EQS Group Grand City Properties S.A. notification pursuant to article 13 of the amended law of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers
EQS Group EQS-PVR: Grand City Properties S.A. notification pursuant to article 13 of the amended law of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers
EQS Group EQS-DD: Grand City Properties S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
EQS Group EQS-DD: Grand City Properties S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
EQS Group EQS-DD: Grand City Properties S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
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