Grand City Properties Aktie
Marktkap. 1,59 Mrd. EURKGV 3,68 Div. Rendite 3,05%
WKN A1JXCV
ISIN LU0775917882
Symbol GRNNF
Grand City Properties Hold
Aktie in diesem Artikel
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 11 auf 9 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Thomas Rothäusler wird in seiner am Donnerstag veröffentlichten Branchenanalyse optimistisch für Wohnimmobilienunternehmen. Dabei zählt er Vonovia jetzt neben Merlin Properties und VGP zu seinen Favoriten. Vorsichtiger wird er im Gewerbebereich, wobei er im Segment der Logistik-Immobilien Potenzial für eine Neubewertung sieht. Generell hält er höhere Zinsen für eingepreist und sieht Chancen auf einen Schwenk aus Wachstums- in Value-Werte./rob/tih/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 25.06.2026 / 08:07 / CET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Hold
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
9,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
8,90 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
1,12%
|Rating vorher:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
8,90 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
1,12%
|
Analyst Name:
Thomas Rothäusler
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
10,54 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.
|14:11
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.06.26
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.05.26
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.05.26
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|UBS AG
|18.05.26
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14:11
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.06.26
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.05.26
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.05.26
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|UBS AG
|18.05.26
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.05.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.04.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.03.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|26.01.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.01.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.09.25
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.04.25
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|14.11.24
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.08.24
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.05.24
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14:11
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.06.26
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.05.26
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.05.26
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|UBS AG
|18.05.26
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.