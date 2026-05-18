Grand City Properties Aktie
Marktkap. 1,71 Mrd. EURKGV 3,68 Div. Rendite 0,00%
WKN A1JXCV
ISIN LU0775917882
Symbol GRNNF
Grand City Properties Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 11,00 auf 9,60 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Die von Aroundtown erhöhte Beteiligung an Grand City von 63 auf 82 Prozent sei eher als eine Qualitätsmaßnahme im Portfolio zu sehen und weniger als eine Story zu mehr Größe, schrieb Charles Boissier am Dienstagabend. Angesichts des überdurchschnittlich hohen Spreads gegenüber den Bund-Renditen sieht er nur begrenzten Spielraum für eine Kurssteigerung./ajx/mne
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.05.2026 / 22:23 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.05.2026 / 22:23 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
9,60 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
9,53 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
0,73%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
9,57 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
0,31%
|
Analyst Name:
Charles Boissier
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
11,58 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.
|10:36
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|UBS AG
|18.05.26
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.05.26
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.05.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.04.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|10:36
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|UBS AG
|18.05.26
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.05.26
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.05.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.04.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.05.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.04.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.03.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|26.01.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.01.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.09.25
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.04.25
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|14.11.24
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.08.24
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.05.24
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10:36
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|UBS AG
|18.05.26
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.05.26
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.03.26
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.03.26
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.