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Grand City Properties Aktie

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9,57 EUR +0,15 EUR +1,59 %
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9,54 EUR -0,02 EUR -0,21 %
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Marktkap. 1,71 Mrd. EUR

KGV 3,68 Div. Rendite 0,00%
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WKN A1JXCV

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ISIN LU0775917882

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Symbol GRNNF

UBS AG

Grand City Properties Neutral

10:36 Uhr
Grand City Properties Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Grand City Properties S.A.
9,57 EUR 0,15 EUR 1,59%
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ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 11,00 auf 9,60 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Die von Aroundtown erhöhte Beteiligung an Grand City von 63 auf 82 Prozent sei eher als eine Qualitätsmaßnahme im Portfolio zu sehen und weniger als eine Story zu mehr Größe, schrieb Charles Boissier am Dienstagabend. Angesichts des überdurchschnittlich hohen Spreads gegenüber den Bund-Renditen sieht er nur begrenzten Spielraum für eine Kurssteigerung./ajx/mne

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.05.2026 / 22:23 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.05.2026 / 22:23 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Neutral

Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
9,60 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
9,53 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
0,73%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
9,57 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
0,31%
Analyst Name:
Charles Boissier 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
11,58 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.

10:36 Grand City Properties Neutral UBS AG
18.05.26 Grand City Properties Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
13.05.26 Grand City Properties Hold Deutsche Bank AG
12.05.26 Grand City Properties Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
23.04.26 Grand City Properties Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
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EQS Group Grand City Properties S.A. notification pursuant to article 13 of the amended law of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers
EQS Group EQS-PVR: Grand City Properties S.A. notification pursuant to article 13 of the amended law of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers
EQS Group EQS-DD: Grand City Properties S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
EQS Group EQS-DD: Grand City Properties S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
EQS Group EQS-DD: Grand City Properties S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
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