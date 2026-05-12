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Grand City Properties Aktie

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Marktkap. 1,67 Mrd. EUR

KGV 3,68 Div. Rendite 0,00%
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WKN A1JXCV

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ISIN LU0775917882

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Symbol GRNNF

Deutsche Bank AG

Grand City Properties Hold

12:56 Uhr
Grand City Properties Hold
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Grand City Properties S.A.
9,43 EUR 0,00 EUR 0,00%
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FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties mit einem Kursziel von 11 Euro auf "Hold" belassen. Analyst Thomas Rothaeusler hob in seinem am Mittwoch vorliegenden Kommentar zum Quartalsbericht die bestätigten Ziele sowie die Wiedereinführung von Dividendenzahlungen hervor./rob/ag/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.05.2026 / 08:05 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Hold

Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
11,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
9,35 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
17,65%
Rating vorher:
Hold		 Kurs aktuell:
9,43 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
16,65%
Analyst Name:
 KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
12,02 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.

12:56 Grand City Properties Hold Deutsche Bank AG
12.05.26 Grand City Properties Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
23.04.26 Grand City Properties Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
30.03.26 Grand City Properties Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
16.03.26 Grand City Properties Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
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Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.

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EQS Group Grand City Properties S.A. notification pursuant to article 13 of the amended law of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers
EQS Group EQS-PVR: Grand City Properties S.A. notification pursuant to article 13 of the amended law of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers
EQS Group EQS-DD: Grand City Properties S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
EQS Group EQS-DD: Grand City Properties S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
EQS Group EQS-DD: Grand City Properties S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
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