DAX 22.327 -3,5%ESt50 5.387 -2,8%Top 10 Crypto 12,55 -1,2%Dow 42.521 -1,6%Nas 18.285 -0,4%Bitcoin 82.074 -0,1%Euro 1,0672 +0,5%Öl 71,01 -0,2%Gold 2.918 +0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 HENSOLDT HAG000 NVIDIA 918422 RENK RENK73 Tesla A1CX3T thyssenkrupp 750000 Bayer BAY001 BYD A0M4W9 Deutsche Bank 514000 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Amazon 906866 Palantir A2QA4J Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Finanzpaket steht: DAX klar höher erwartet -- Asiens Börsen in Grün -- CrowdStrike schreibt rote Zahlen -- Bafin verhängt Millionenstrafe gegen Deutsche Bank -- BYD, adidas & Bayer im Fokus
Top News
Cancom-Aktie: Vorstandschef Rath bleibt bis Ende 2029 Cancom-Aktie: Vorstandschef Rath bleibt bis Ende 2029
Wirtschaftsprognose: China erwartet 2025 erneut rund fünf Prozent Wachstum Wirtschaftsprognose: China erwartet 2025 erneut rund fünf Prozent Wachstum
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Werbung
Finanzexpertin Annchristin Jahnel: "Börse ist keine Raketenwissenschaft" - So starten Frauen erfolgreich durch

International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Aktien-Sparplan anlegen
3,87 EUR -0,02 EUR -0,54 %
STU
3,32 GBP +0,11 GBP +3,33 %
CHX
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln Smartphone

Marktkap. 19,98 Mrd. EUR

KGV 6,40 Div. Rendite 2,29%
WKN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

WKN A1H6AJ

ISIN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

ISIN ES0177542018

Symbol wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

Symbol BABWF

UBS AG

International Consolidated Airlines Neutral

08:51 Uhr
International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
3,87 EUR -0,02 EUR -0,54%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group von 280 auf 320 Pence angehoben, die Einstufung aber auf "Neutral" belassen. Die Margen der Airline-Holding seien mehr als doppelt so hoch wie die der beiden Kontrahenten Lufthansa und Air France-KLM, schrieb Analyst Jarrod Castle am Dienstagabend. Allerdings bewege sich IAG auf einen Höhepunkt der Gewinne zu./bek/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.03.2025 / 18:59 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 04.03.2025 / 18:59 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Maxx-Studio / Shutterstock.com

Werbung

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Neutral

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
3,20 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
3,92 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
3,32 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Jarrod Castle 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
3,55 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

08:51 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral UBS AG
03.03.25 International Consolidated Airlines Buy Deutsche Bank AG
03.03.25 International Consolidated Airlines Buy Deutsche Bank AG
03.03.25 International Consolidated Airlines Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
28.02.25 International Consolidated Airlines Market-Perform Bernstein Research
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

finanzen.net FTSE 100-Performance im Blick Börse London in Rot: FTSE 100 zum Handelsende schwächer Börse London in Rot: FTSE 100 zum Handelsende schwächer
finanzen.net Verluste in London: FTSE 100 verliert
finanzen.net LSE-Handel Das macht der FTSE 100 am Mittag
finanzen.net Gewinne in London: FTSE 100 präsentiert sich am Montagnachmittag fester
finanzen.net FTSE 100-Papier International Consolidated Airlines-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein International Consolidated Airlines-Investment von vor 5 Jahren eingefahren
finanzen.net International Consolidated Airlines-Aktie: Was Analysten im Februar vom Papier halten
finanzen.net Zuversicht in London: FTSE 100 steigt letztendlich
finanzen.net FTSE 100 aktuell: So entwickelt sich der FTSE 100 am Nachmittag
finanzen.net Pluszeichen in London: FTSE 100 bewegt sich am Freitagmittag im Plus
Zacks What Makes International Consolidated Airlines Group (ICAGY) a New Buy Stock
Zacks Is International Consolidated Airlines Group (ICAGY) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
Financial Times British Airways owner warns business travel will not return to pre-pandemic levels
Zacks Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (ICAGY) is a Great Choice
Zacks Why Fast-paced Mover International Consolidated Airlines Group (ICAGY) Is a Great Choice for Value Investors
Zacks Should Value Investors Buy International Consolidated Airlines Group (ICAGY) Stock?
Financial Times British Airways backtracks on overhaul of frequent flyer club perks
Zacks Are Investors Undervaluing International Consolidated Airlines Group (ICAGY) Right Now?