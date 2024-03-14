DAX 17.937 +0,0%ESt50 4.986 -0,1%MSCI World 3.382 -0,4%Dow 38.715 -0,5%Nas 15.973 -1,0%Bitcoin 62.572 -4,6%Euro 1,0890 +0,1%Öl 85,29 +0,2%Gold 2.156 -0,3%
RTL Aktie

30,46 EUR -0,44 EUR -1,42 %
FSE
30,36 EUR -0,64 EUR -2,06 %
GVIE
Marktkap. 5,16 Mrd. EUR

WKN 861149

ISIN LU0061462528

Symbol RGLXF

UBS AG

RTL Neutral

21:21 Uhr
RTL Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
RTL
30,46 EUR -0,44 EUR -1,42%
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für RTL Group von 38,00 auf 30,50 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Er habe nach den Jahreszahlen des Medienkonzerns seine Gewinnschätzung (reported EPS) für 2024 gesenkt, schrieb Analyst Adam Berlin in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./gl/jha/

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.03.2024 / 16:49 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.03.2024 / 16:49 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: RTL Group

Zusammenfassung: RTL Neutral

