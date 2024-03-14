RTL Aktie
WKN 861149
ISIN LU0061462528
Symbol RGLXF
RTL Neutral
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für RTL Group von 38,00 auf 30,50 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Er habe nach den Jahreszahlen des Medienkonzerns seine Gewinnschätzung (reported EPS) für 2024 gesenkt, schrieb Analyst Adam Berlin in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./gl/jha/
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.03.2024 / 16:49 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.03.2024 / 16:49 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: RTL Group
Zusammenfassung: RTL Neutral
|Unternehmen:
RTL
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
30,50 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
30,32 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
0,59%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
30,46 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
0,13%
|
Analyst Name:
Adam Berlin
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
35,55 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu RTL
|21:21
|RTL Neutral
|UBS AG
|14.03.24
|RTL Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.03.24
|RTL Neutral
|UBS AG
|21.02.24
|RTL Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.02.24
|RTL Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21:21
|RTL Neutral
|UBS AG
|14.03.24
|RTL Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.03.24
|RTL Neutral
|UBS AG
|21.02.24
|RTL Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.02.24
|RTL Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21:21
|RTL Neutral
|UBS AG
|14.03.24
|RTL Neutral
|UBS AG
|13.02.24
|RTL Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.01.24
|RTL Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|22.01.24
|RTL Neutral
|UBS AG