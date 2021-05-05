  • Suche
Vossloh Aktie WKN: 766710 / ISIN: DE0007667107

43,30EUR
-0,25EUR
-0,57%
12:45:02
STU
16.06.2021 11:56

Vossloh buy (Warburg Research)

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Investmentbank Warburg Research hat die Einstufung für Vossloh auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 48,50 Euro belassen. Der gute Jahresauftakt des Bahnzulieferers dürfte sich im zweiten Quartal fortgesetzt haben, darauf deuteten Aussagen des Finanzvorstands hin, schrieb Analyst Christian Cohrs in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie nach einer Veranstaltung von Warburg. Die Äußerungen des Managers unterstrichen auch die bestehende Kaufempfehlung. Nach dem tiefgreifenden Umbau in den vergangenen Jahren sei das Unternehmen inzwischen wieder in guter Form./mf/tav

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.06.2021 / 14:00 / MESZ
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vossloh buy

Unternehmen:
Vossloh AG		 Analyst:
Warburg Research		 Kursziel:
48,50 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
43,05 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
12,66%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
43,30 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
12,01%
Analyst Name:
Christian Cohrs 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
50,10 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vossloh AG

11:56 Uhr Vossloh buy Warburg Research
05.05.21 Vossloh buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
04.05.21 Vossloh kaufen Independent Research GmbH
04.05.21 Vossloh buy Deutsche Bank AG
04.05.21 Vossloh buy Warburg Research
RSS Feed
Kursziele Vossloh Aktie

Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +15,70%
Ø Kursziel: 50,10
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 0
Sell: 0
46
48
50
52
54
56
Warburg Research
49 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
50,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
56,00 €
Independent Research GmbH
49,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
47,00 €
