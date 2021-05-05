HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Investmentbank Warburg Research hat die Einstufung für Vossloh auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 48,50 Euro belassen. Der gute Jahresauftakt des Bahnzulieferers dürfte sich im zweiten Quartal fortgesetzt haben, darauf deuteten Aussagen des Finanzvorstands hin, schrieb Analyst Christian Cohrs in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie nach einer Veranstaltung von Warburg. Die Äußerungen des Managers unterstrichen auch die bestehende Kaufempfehlung. Nach dem tiefgreifenden Umbau in den vergangenen Jahren sei das Unternehmen inzwischen wieder in guter Form./mf/tav



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.06.2021 / 14:00 / MESZ

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben