DAX in KW 20: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern
In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.
Platz 41: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 20/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 09.05.2025 und dem 16.05.2025. Stand ist der 16.05.2025.
Platz 40: Merck
Merck: -7,13 Prozent
Platz 39: Bayer
Bayer: -4,89 Prozent
Platz 38: EON SE
EON SE: -4,89 Prozent
Platz 37: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: -4,70 Prozent
Platz 36: Vonovia SE
Vonovia SE: -3,95 Prozent
Platz 35: BMW
BMW: -3,46 Prozent
Platz 34: Allianz
Allianz: -3,09 Prozent
Platz 33: Zalando
Zalando: -1,90 Prozent
Platz 32: Porsche
Porsche: -1,87 Prozent
Platz 31: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: -1,66 Prozent
Platz 30: RWE
RWE: -1,63 Prozent
Platz 29: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: -1,28 Prozent
Platz 28: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: -0,75 Prozent
Platz 27: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: -0,23 Prozent
Platz 26: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: -0,19 Prozent
Platz 25: Symrise
Symrise: -0,05 Prozent
Platz 24: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: 0,12 Prozent
Platz 23: BASF
BASF: 0,35 Prozent
Platz 22: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 0,48 Prozent
Platz 21: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: 0,94 Prozent
Platz 20: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: 0,95 Prozent
Platz 19: Airbus SE
Airbus SE: 1,07 Prozent
Platz 18: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 1,33 Prozent
Platz 17: Porsche Automobil vz
Porsche Automobil vz: 1,39 Prozent
Platz 16: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: 1,71 Prozent
Platz 15: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: 1,71 Prozent
Platz 14: SAP SE
SAP SE: 1,76 Prozent
Platz 13: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 2,01 Prozent
Platz 12: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 2,07 Prozent
Platz 11: Continental
Continental: 2,59 Prozent
Platz 10: Siemens
Siemens: 2,76 Prozent
Platz 9: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 2,80 Prozent
Platz 8: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: 3,04 Prozent
Platz 7: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: 3,23 Prozent
Platz 6: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: 3,44 Prozent
Platz 5: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 3,70 Prozent
Platz 4: adidas
adidas: 4,83 Prozent
Platz 3: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 4,87 Prozent
Platz 2: Infineon
Infineon: 6,17 Prozent
Platz 1: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: 6,90 Prozent
