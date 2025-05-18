DAX23.767 +0,3%ESt505.428 +0,3%Top 10 Crypto14,30 +2,9%Dow42.457 +0,3%Nas19.132 +0,1%Bitcoin93.382 +0,8%Euro1,1142 -0,4%Öl65,48 +1,3%Gold3.188 -1,6%
Heute im Fokus
Hexensabbat: DAX geht freundlich ins Wochenende -- Buffett-Depot veröffentlicht -- Novo Nordisk-CEO kündigt Rücktritt an -- Alibaba-Zahlen enttäuschen -- VW, Bayer, NVIDIA-Depot, RENK im Fokus
Top News
Cashback im Wandel: Wie Ibotta das digitale Werbegeschäft erobern will Cashback im Wandel: Wie Ibotta das digitale Werbegeschäft erobern will
DAX in KW 20: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern DAX in KW 20: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern
Übersicht
Profil
DAX-Performance

DAX in KW 20: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern

16.05.25 18:03 Uhr
DAX-Performance KW 20: Diese Aktien überzeugten, diese enttäuschten | finanzen.net

In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
DAX 40
23.767,4 PKT 71,8 PKT 0,30%
Charts|News|Analysen

So schnitten DAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 20 ab

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 20/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 09.05.2025 und dem 16.05.2025. Stand ist der 16.05.2025.

Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: Merck

Merck: -7,13 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

Platz 39: Bayer

Bayer: -4,89 Prozent

Quelle: Bayer AG

Platz 38: EON SE

EON SE: -4,89 Prozent

Quelle: Patrik Stollarz/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 37: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: -4,70 Prozent

Quelle: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Platz 36: Vonovia SE

Vonovia SE: -3,95 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

Platz 35: BMW

BMW: -3,46 Prozent

Quelle: Gyuszkofoto / Shutterstock.com

Platz 34: Allianz

Allianz: -3,09 Prozent

Quelle: Allianz

Platz 33: Zalando

Zalando: -1,90 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Porsche

Porsche: -1,87 Prozent

Quelle: http://www.porsche.com

Platz 31: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: -1,66 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Börse AG

Platz 30: RWE

RWE: -1,63 Prozent

Quelle: Andre Laaks, RWE

Platz 29: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: -1,28 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

Platz 28: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: -0,75 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: -0,23 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

Platz 26: Fresenius SE

Fresenius SE: -0,19 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius

Platz 25: Symrise

Symrise: -0,05 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

Platz 24: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: 0,12 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: BASF

BASF: 0,35 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

Platz 22: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 0,48 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: 0,94 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

Platz 20: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: 0,95 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Airbus SE

Airbus SE: 1,07 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 1,33 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Porsche Automobil vz

Porsche Automobil vz: 1,39 Prozent

Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images

Platz 16: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: 1,71 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: 1,71 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

Platz 14: SAP SE

SAP SE: 1,76 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 13: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 2,01 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 2,07 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 11: Continental

Continental: 2,59 Prozent

Quelle: Continental

Platz 10: Siemens

Siemens: 2,76 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens

Platz 9: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 2,80 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: 3,04 Prozent

Quelle: FotograFFF / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: 3,23 Prozent

Quelle: Terramara / pixelio.de

Platz 6: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: 3,44 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

Platz 5: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 3,70 Prozent

Quelle: AIF

Platz 4: adidas

adidas: 4,83 Prozent

Quelle: paul prescott / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 4,87 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Infineon

Infineon: 6,17 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 1: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: 6,90 Prozent

Quelle: Daimler Truck AG

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag, Stonel / Shutterstock.com

