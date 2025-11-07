DAX23.570 -0,7%Est505.567 -0,8%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto13,88 -0,7%Nas22.649 -1,8%Bitcoin87.301 -0,5%Euro1,1574 +0,2%Öl63,69 +0,2%Gold3.999 +0,5%
DAX-Performance

DAX in KW 45: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern

07.11.25 18:02 Uhr
DAX KW 45: Diese Aktien zählen zu den Tops und Flops der Woche | finanzen.net

In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
DAX 40
23.570,0 PKT -164,1 PKT -0,69%
Charts|News|Analysen

So schnitten DAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 45 ab

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 45/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 31.10.2025 und dem 07.11.2025. Stand ist der 07.11.2025.

Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -11,08 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 39: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -10,87 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 38: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: -8,40 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 37: Zalando

Zalando: -8,33 Prozent

Quelle: Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images

Wer­bung

Platz 36: Scout24

Scout24: -6,89 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 35: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: -5,13 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

Platz 34: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: -4,76 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

Platz 33: Fresenius SE

Fresenius SE: -4,76 Prozent

Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: -4,69 Prozent

Quelle: Jorg Hackemann / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 31: Infineon

Infineon: -4,65 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 30: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: -3,99 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: -3,93 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

Platz 28: SAP SE

SAP SE: -3,92 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 27: adidas

adidas: -3,82 Prozent

Quelle: adidas

Wer­bung

Platz 26: Merck

Merck: -3,53 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

Platz 25: Vonovia SE

Vonovia SE: -3,49 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

Platz 24: Siemens

Siemens: -3,36 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Bayer

Bayer: -3,32 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: GEA

GEA: -2,74 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Wer­bung

Platz 21: Airbus SE

Airbus SE: -2,62 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: -0,92 Prozent

Quelle: Robert Way / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: -0,86 Prozent

Quelle: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: BASF

BASF: -0,63 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

Platz 17: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: -0,63 Prozent

Quelle: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Platz 16: EON SE

EON SE: 0,09 Prozent

Quelle: Patrik Stollarz/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 15: RWE

RWE: 0,12 Prozent

Quelle: Andre Laaks, RWE

Platz 14: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: 0,49 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

Platz 13: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: 0,50 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Symrise

Symrise: 0,75 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

Platz 11: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: 0,98 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Allianz

Allianz: 1,09 Prozent

Quelle: Allianz

Platz 9: Continental

Continental: 1,28 Prozent

Quelle: Continental

Platz 8: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: 2,03 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: 2,79 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil: 2,96 Prozent

Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images

Platz 5: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: 3,62 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

Platz 4: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 3,82 Prozent

Quelle: ben bryant / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: 4,43 Prozent

Quelle: Steve Mann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: BMW

BMW: 6,71 Prozent

Quelle: Gyuszkofoto / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 8,07 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Post

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag, Stonel / Shutterstock.com

