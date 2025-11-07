DAX in KW 45: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern
In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.
Platz 41: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 45/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 31.10.2025 und dem 07.11.2025. Stand ist der 07.11.2025.
Platz 40: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -11,08 Prozent
Platz 39: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -10,87 Prozent
Platz 38: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: -8,40 Prozent
Platz 37: Zalando
Zalando: -8,33 Prozent
Platz 36: Scout24
Scout24: -6,89 Prozent
Platz 35: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: -5,13 Prozent
Platz 34: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: -4,76 Prozent
Platz 33: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: -4,76 Prozent
Platz 32: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: -4,69 Prozent
Platz 31: Infineon
Infineon: -4,65 Prozent
Platz 30: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: -3,99 Prozent
Platz 29: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: -3,93 Prozent
Platz 28: SAP SE
SAP SE: -3,92 Prozent
Platz 27: adidas
adidas: -3,82 Prozent
Platz 26: Merck
Merck: -3,53 Prozent
Platz 25: Vonovia SE
Vonovia SE: -3,49 Prozent
Platz 24: Siemens
Siemens: -3,36 Prozent
Platz 23: Bayer
Bayer: -3,32 Prozent
Platz 22: GEA
GEA: -2,74 Prozent
Platz 21: Airbus SE
Airbus SE: -2,62 Prozent
Platz 20: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: -0,92 Prozent
Platz 19: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: -0,86 Prozent
Platz 18: BASF
BASF: -0,63 Prozent
Platz 17: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: -0,63 Prozent
Platz 16: EON SE
EON SE: 0,09 Prozent
Platz 15: RWE
RWE: 0,12 Prozent
Platz 14: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: 0,49 Prozent
Platz 13: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: 0,50 Prozent
Platz 12: Symrise
Symrise: 0,75 Prozent
Platz 11: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: 0,98 Prozent
Platz 10: Allianz
Allianz: 1,09 Prozent
Platz 9: Continental
Continental: 1,28 Prozent
Platz 8: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: 2,03 Prozent
Platz 7: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: 2,79 Prozent
Platz 6: Porsche Automobil
Porsche Automobil: 2,96 Prozent
Platz 5: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: 3,62 Prozent
Platz 4: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 3,82 Prozent
Platz 3: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: 4,43 Prozent
Platz 2: BMW
BMW: 6,71 Prozent
Platz 1: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 8,07 Prozent
