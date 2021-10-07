Geldwäsche-Vorwurf: NatWest droht Millionenstrafe - NatWest-Aktie etwas leichter

Das Geldinstitut räumte am Donnerstag Vorwürfe der britischen Finanzaufsicht ein. Es ist das erste Mal, dass eine britische Bank unter einem 2007 verabschiedeten Geldwäschegesetz angeklagt ist. Das Urteil soll spätestens am 8. Dezember veröffentlicht werden.

Es geht um Einlagen eines Unternehmens mit einem erwarteten Jahresumsatz von 15 Millionen Pfund. Tatsächlich hinterlegte der Kunde, eine Juwelierkette, über fünf Jahre aber insgesamt 365 Millionen Pfund. Davon waren 264 Millionen Pfund in bar, obwohl eigentlich vereinbart war, dass die Bank keine Bargeldeinlagen annimmt. Das Unternehmen wurde 2016 stillgelegt, das Vermögen ist noch immer beschlagnahmt, die Polizei ermittelt.

NatWest gehört zur Royal Bank of Scotland, die mittlerweile den Namen ihrer Tochtergesellschaft übernommen hat.

"Wir bedauern zutiefst, dass NatWest keine angemessene Überwachung in Kraft hatte und daher die Geldwäsche durch einen unserer Kunden zwischen 2012 und 2016 nicht verhindert hat", sagte Unternehmenschefin Alison Rose am Donnerstag. Zum Höhepunkt wurden täglich bis zu 1,8 Millionen Pfund eingezahlt, die teilweise in Plastiktüten in die Bank getragen wurden. Rose betonte, seither habe die Bank erhebliche Mittel investiert und die Bemühungen zur wirksamen Bekämpfung der Finanzkriminalität verstärkt.

In London hält sich die Reaktion zunächst in Grenzen: NatWest-Papiere verlieren zeitweise 0,16 Prozent auf 2,28 Pfund.

