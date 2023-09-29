3. Quartal 2023: So bewegten sich die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Quartal
Das dritte Quartal 2023 ist zu Ende. Im DAX gab es während der vergangenen drei Monate deutliche Schwankungen der Einzelwerte.
Platz 41: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in Q3 2023 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.06.2023 und dem 29.09.2023. Stand ist der 29.09.2023.
Platz 40: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: -27,65 Prozent
Platz 39: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: -23,49 Prozent
Platz 38: Porsche
Porsche: -21,76 Prozent
Platz 37: Zalando
Zalando: -19,84 Prozent
Platz 36: Infineon
Infineon: -17,02 Prozent
Platz 35: Porsche Automobil vz
Porsche Automobil vz: -15,43 Prozent
Platz 34: BMW
BMW: -14,34 Prozent
Platz 33: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): -13,85 Prozent
Platz 32: RWE
RWE: -11,84 Prozent
Platz 31: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: -11,39 Prozent
Platz 30: Siemens
Siemens: -11,07 Prozent
Platz 29: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -10,56 Prozent
Platz 28: Bayer
Bayer: -10,30 Prozent
Platz 27: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: -7,92 Prozent
Platz 26: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -7,44 Prozent
Platz 25: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: -6,98 Prozent
Platz 24: adidas
adidas: -6,28 Prozent
Platz 23: Symrise
Symrise: -5,94 Prozent
Platz 22: EON SE
EON SE: -4,11 Prozent
Platz 21: Airbus SE (ex EADS)
Airbus SE (ex EADS): -4,08 Prozent
Platz 20: BASF
BASF: -3,42 Prozent
Platz 19: Continental
Continental: -3,39 Prozent
Platz 18: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: -3,19 Prozent
Platz 17: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: -2,75 Prozent
Platz 16: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: -2,23 Prozent
Platz 15: SAP SE
SAP SE: -1,85 Prozent
Platz 14: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: -0,55 Prozent
Platz 13: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: -0,54 Prozent
Platz 12: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: 0,74 Prozent
Platz 11: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 1,48 Prozent
Platz 10: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: 2,91 Prozent
Platz 9: Merck
Merck: 4,35 Prozent
Platz 8: Allianz
Allianz: 5,86 Prozent
Platz 7: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: 6,31 Prozent
Platz 6: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: 6,97 Prozent
Platz 5: Covestro
Covestro: 7,31 Prozent
Platz 4: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 7,42 Prozent
Platz 3: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: 8,65 Prozent
Platz 2: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: 16,12 Prozent
Platz 1: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington): 27,47 Prozent
