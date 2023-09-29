DAX15.387 +0,4%ESt504.175 +0,3%MSCIW2.856 +0,5%Dow33.620 -0,1%Nas13.288 +0,7%Bitcoin25.382 -0,8%Euro1,0578 +0,1%Öl95,36 +0,2%Gold1.853 -0,6%
3. Quartal 2023: So bewegten sich die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Quartal

29.09.23 18:11 Uhr
Das dritte Quartal 2023 ist zu Ende. Im DAX gab es während der vergangenen drei Monate deutliche Schwankungen der Einzelwerte.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
DAX 40
15.386,6 PKT 63,1 PKT 0,41%
Charts|News|Analysen

So performten die DAX-Werte im dritten Quartal 2023

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in Q3 2023 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.06.2023 und dem 29.09.2023. Stand ist der 29.09.2023.

Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: -27,65 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

Platz 39: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: -23,49 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

Platz 38: Porsche

Porsche: -21,76 Prozent

Quelle: http://www.porsche.com

Platz 37: Zalando

Zalando: -19,84 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 36: Infineon

Infineon: -17,02 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 35: Porsche Automobil vz

Porsche Automobil vz: -15,43 Prozent

Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images

Platz 34: BMW

BMW: -14,34 Prozent

Quelle: Gyuszkofoto / Shutterstock.com

Platz 33: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): -13,85 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Post

Platz 32: RWE

RWE: -11,84 Prozent

Quelle: Andre Laaks, RWE

Platz 31: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: -11,39 Prozent

Quelle: Steve Mann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Siemens

Siemens: -11,07 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -10,56 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Bayer

Bayer: -10,30 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: -7,92 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

Platz 26: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -7,44 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: -6,98 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: adidas

adidas: -6,28 Prozent

Quelle: Radu Bercan / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Symrise

Symrise: -5,94 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

Platz 22: EON SE

EON SE: -4,11 Prozent

Quelle: Patrik Stollarz/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 21: Airbus SE (ex EADS)

Airbus SE (ex EADS): -4,08 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: BASF

BASF: -3,42 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

Platz 19: Continental

Continental: -3,39 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: -3,19 Prozent

Quelle: Jorg Hackemann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: -2,75 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: -2,23 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: SAP SE

SAP SE: -1,85 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: -0,55 Prozent

Quelle: Daimler Truck AG

Platz 13: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: -0,54 Prozent

Quelle: M DOGAN / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: 0,74 Prozent

Quelle: Beiersdorf

Platz 11: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 1,48 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: 2,91 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

Platz 9: Merck

Merck: 4,35 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

Platz 8: Allianz

Allianz: 5,86 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: 6,31 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: 6,97 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

Platz 5: Covestro

Covestro: 7,31 Prozent

Quelle: Covestro

Platz 4: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 7,42 Prozent

Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: 8,65 Prozent

Quelle: Mirco Vacca / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Fresenius SE

Fresenius SE: 16,12 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius

Platz 1: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington): 27,47 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

Bildquellen: Ralph Orlowski/Getty Images, Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

