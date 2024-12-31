DAX19.922 +0,1%ESt504.870 -0,5%Top 10 Crypto15,38 +4,5%Dow42.544 -0,1%Nas19.311 -0,9%Bitcoin93.163 +2,2%Euro1,0351 -0,1%Öl75,32 +0,7%Gold2.636 +0,4%
Performance

2024: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Jahr

31.12.24 23:11 Uhr
MDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer des vergangenen Jahres | finanzen.net

Auch im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen wiesen die Einzelwerte im Jahr 2024 größere Schwankungen aus. Wie sich die Anteilsscheine genau bewegten.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
25.606,7 PKT 17,6 PKT 0,07%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien im Jahr 2024 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in 2024 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 29.12.2023 und dem 30.12.2024. Stand ist der 30.12.2024.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -61,49 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 49: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -60,63 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 48: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -53,95 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 47: Siltronic

Siltronic: -47,43 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 46: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: -38,72 Prozent

Quelle: WACKER Chemie

Platz 45: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: -37,88 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 44: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: -33,62 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 43: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -32,12 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 42: United Internet

United Internet: -31,99 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 41: Bechtle

Bechtle: -31,48 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 40: K+S

K+S: -26,90 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 39: SCHOTT Pharma

SCHOTT Pharma: -25,12 Prozent

Quelle: SCHOTT Pharma

Platz 38: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: -24,75 Prozent

Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG

Platz 37: RTL

RTL: -23,63 Prozent

Quelle: RTL Group

Platz 36: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: -23,26 Prozent

Quelle: Robert Sarosiek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 35: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: -22,76 Prozent

Quelle: Jungheinrich AG

Platz 34: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -21,10 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 33: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: -17,82 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 32: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: -17,61 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 31: LANXESS

LANXESS: -16,88 Prozent

Quelle: Lanxess

Platz 30: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: -14,31 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 29: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: -12,19 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 28: Evonik

Evonik: -9,57 Prozent

Quelle: Evonik

Platz 27: Hypoport SE

Hypoport SE: -4,92 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Deutsche Wohnen SE

Deutsche Wohnen SE: -3,72 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen

Platz 25: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 0,08 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 24: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: 3,13 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 23: Aurubis

Aurubis: 3,29 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 22: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: 3,37 Prozent

Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG

Platz 21: Fraport

Fraport: 6,83 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 20: KRONES

KRONES: 7,33 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 19: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: 7,64 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 18: Nordex

Nordex: 8,37 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 17: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: 8,44 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 16: freenet

freenet: 8,68 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 15: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: 8,83 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 14: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: 17,80 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 13: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: 18,02 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: TUI

TUI: 18,18 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 19,27 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 10: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: 19,64 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 9: GEA

GEA: 26,88 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 8: Talanx

Talanx: 27,07 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 7: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 29,31 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: 30,43 Prozent

Quelle: CTS Eventim

Platz 5: TRATON

TRATON: 31,10 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 4: Scout24

Scout24: 32,64 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 3: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: 32,83 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 2: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 41,39 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 1: AUTO1

AUTO1: 140,44 Prozent

Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Who is Danny / Shutterstock.com, sergign / Shutterstock.com