2024: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Jahr
Auch im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen wiesen die Einzelwerte im Jahr 2024 größere Schwankungen aus. Wie sich die Anteilsscheine genau bewegten.
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in 2024 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 29.12.2023 und dem 30.12.2024. Stand ist der 30.12.2024.
Platz 50: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -61,49 Prozent
Platz 49: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -60,63 Prozent
Platz 48: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -53,95 Prozent
Platz 47: Siltronic
Siltronic: -47,43 Prozent
Platz 46: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: -38,72 Prozent
Platz 45: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: -37,88 Prozent
Platz 44: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: -33,62 Prozent
Platz 43: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -32,12 Prozent
Platz 42: United Internet
United Internet: -31,99 Prozent
Platz 41: Bechtle
Bechtle: -31,48 Prozent
Platz 40: K+S
K+S: -26,90 Prozent
Platz 39: SCHOTT Pharma
SCHOTT Pharma: -25,12 Prozent
Platz 38: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: -24,75 Prozent
Platz 37: RTL
RTL: -23,63 Prozent
Platz 36: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: -23,26 Prozent
Platz 35: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: -22,76 Prozent
Platz 34: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -21,10 Prozent
Platz 33: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: -17,82 Prozent
Platz 32: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: -17,61 Prozent
Platz 31: LANXESS
LANXESS: -16,88 Prozent
Platz 30: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: -14,31 Prozent
Platz 29: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: -12,19 Prozent
Platz 28: Evonik
Evonik: -9,57 Prozent
Platz 27: Hypoport SE
Hypoport SE: -4,92 Prozent
Platz 26: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Deutsche Wohnen SE: -3,72 Prozent
Platz 25: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 0,08 Prozent
Platz 24: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: 3,13 Prozent
Platz 23: Aurubis
Aurubis: 3,29 Prozent
Platz 22: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: 3,37 Prozent
Platz 21: Fraport
Fraport: 6,83 Prozent
Platz 20: KRONES
KRONES: 7,33 Prozent
Platz 19: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: 7,64 Prozent
Platz 18: Nordex
Nordex: 8,37 Prozent
Platz 17: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: 8,44 Prozent
Platz 16: freenet
freenet: 8,68 Prozent
Platz 15: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: 8,83 Prozent
Platz 14: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: 17,80 Prozent
Platz 13: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: 18,02 Prozent
Platz 12: TUI
TUI: 18,18 Prozent
Platz 11: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 19,27 Prozent
Platz 10: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: 19,64 Prozent
Platz 9: GEA
GEA: 26,88 Prozent
Platz 8: Talanx
Talanx: 27,07 Prozent
Platz 7: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 29,31 Prozent
Platz 6: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: 30,43 Prozent
Platz 5: TRATON
TRATON: 31,10 Prozent
Platz 4: Scout24
Scout24: 32,64 Prozent
Platz 3: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: 32,83 Prozent
Platz 2: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 41,39 Prozent
Platz 1: AUTO1
AUTO1: 140,44 Prozent
