Performance der Tech-Werte

Januar 2024: So schlugen die TecDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat aus

01.02.24 03:14 Uhr
Börse Frankfurt

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX im Januar.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
3.342,3 PKT -11,3 PKT -0,34%
Charts|News|Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte im Januar 2024

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX im Januar 2024 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 29.12.2023 und dem 31.01.2024. Stand ist der 31.01.2024.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Platz 30: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -32,75 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 29: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: -31,93 Prozent

Quelle: Verbio

Platz 28: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: -21,16 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 27: ADTRAN

ADTRAN: -14,27 Prozent

Quelle: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Platz 26: Infineon

Infineon: -10,73 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 25: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -10,06 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 24: Nordex

Nordex: -8,40 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Energiekontor

Energiekontor: -8,22 Prozent

Quelle: Energiekontor AG

Platz 22: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -5,26 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: PNE

PNE: -3,32 Prozent

Quelle: PNE

Platz 20: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -1,41 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Siltronic

Siltronic: -1,13 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -0,28 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 17: Telefonica Deutschland

Telefonica Deutschland: -0,09 Prozent

Quelle: O2

Platz 16: CANCOM SE

CANCOM SE: -0,07 Prozent

Quelle: Cancom

Platz 15: Kontron

Kontron: 0,28 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

Platz 14: freenet

freenet: 1,10 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 13: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 2,31 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 2,53 Prozent

Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 11: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 2,97 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Nagarro SE

Nagarro SE: 4,46 Prozent

Quelle: Nagarro

Platz 9: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 4,57 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: CompuGroup Medical SE

CompuGroup Medical SE: 5,17 Prozent

Quelle: CompuGroup Medical

Platz 7: United Internet

United Internet: 5,56 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Bechtle

Bechtle: 6,50 Prozent

Platz 5: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 9,61 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 4: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 14,34 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 3: SAP SE

SAP SE: 15,29 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 2: MorphoSys

MorphoSys: 15,88 Prozent

Quelle: Morphosys

Platz 1: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: 22,01 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

