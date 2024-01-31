Januar 2024: So schlugen die TecDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat aus
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX im Januar.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX im Januar 2024 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 29.12.2023 und dem 31.01.2024. Stand ist der 31.01.2024.
Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag
Platz 30: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -32,75 Prozent
Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 29: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: -31,93 Prozent
Quelle: Verbio
Platz 28: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: -21,16 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 27: ADTRAN
ADTRAN: -14,27 Prozent
Quelle: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Platz 26: Infineon
Infineon: -10,73 Prozent
Quelle: Infineon Technologies
Platz 25: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -10,06 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 24: Nordex
Nordex: -8,40 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Energiekontor
Energiekontor: -8,22 Prozent
Quelle: Energiekontor AG
Platz 22: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -5,26 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: PNE
PNE: -3,32 Prozent
Quelle: PNE
Platz 20: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -1,41 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Siltronic
Siltronic: -1,13 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -0,28 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 17: Telefonica Deutschland
Telefonica Deutschland: -0,09 Prozent
Quelle: O2
Platz 16: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: -0,07 Prozent
Quelle: Cancom
Platz 15: Kontron
Kontron: 0,28 Prozent
Quelle: Kontron
Platz 14: freenet
freenet: 1,10 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 13: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 2,31 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 2,53 Prozent
Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 11: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 2,97 Prozent
Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Nagarro SE
Nagarro SE: 4,46 Prozent
Quelle: Nagarro
Platz 9: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 4,57 Prozent
Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: CompuGroup Medical SE
CompuGroup Medical SE: 5,17 Prozent
Quelle: CompuGroup Medical
Platz 7: United Internet
United Internet: 5,56 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Bechtle
Bechtle: 6,50 Prozent
Platz 5: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 9,61 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 4: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 14,34 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 3: SAP SE
SAP SE: 15,29 Prozent
Quelle: SAP
Platz 2: MorphoSys
MorphoSys: 15,88 Prozent
Quelle: Morphosys
Platz 1: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: 22,01 Prozent
Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com
