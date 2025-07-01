DAX23.673 -1,0%ESt505.282 -0,4%Top 10 Crypto13,46 -1,1%Dow44.495 +0,9%Nas20.203 -0,8%Bitcoin89.626 +0,2%Euro1,1795 -0,1%Öl67,19 -0,1%Gold3.330 -0,3%
Bitcoin: Kursziel 1 Million Dollar - wie realistisch ist das wirklich?
Performance der Tech-Werte

Juni 2025: So schlugen die TecDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat aus

02.07.25 03:36 Uhr
Tops und Flops im TecDAX: So entwickelten sich die Aktien im Juni 2025 | finanzen.net
Börse Frankfurt

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX im Juni.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
3.847,0 PKT -30,2 PKT -0,78%
Charts|News|Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte im Juni 2025

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX im Juni 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.05.2025 und dem 30.06.2025. Stand ist der 30.06.2025.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Platz 30: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: -6,94 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -6,87 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Nordex

Nordex: -5,88 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: freenet

freenet: -4,95 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 26: SAP SE

SAP SE: -2,91 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 25: IONOS

IONOS: -2,09 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: PNE

PNE: -0,78 Prozent

Quelle: PNE

Platz 23: CANCOM SE

CANCOM SE: -0,36 Prozent

Quelle: Cancom

Platz 22: Drägerwerk

Drägerwerk: 0,15 Prozent

Quelle: Drägerwerk

Platz 21: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 0,18 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 20: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 0,57 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 19: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 1,03 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 18: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 1,03 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: 1&1

1&1: 2,19 Prozent

Quelle: 1&1 Drillisch

Platz 16: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 2,37 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 2,86 Prozent

Quelle: QIAGEN

Platz 14: United Internet

United Internet: 3,05 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: 3,62 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Platz 12: Bechtle

Bechtle: 3,65 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 11: Nagarro SE

Nagarro SE: 4,30 Prozent

Quelle: Nagarro

Platz 10: Infineon

Infineon: 5,37 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 9: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 5,87 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 8: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: 8,63 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Kontron

Kontron: 8,79 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

Platz 6: Eckert Ziegler

Eckert Ziegler: 10,28 Prozent

Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler

Platz 5: Siltronic

Siltronic: 12,43 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Formycon

Formycon: 18,14 Prozent

Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): 21,69 Prozent

Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE

Platz 2: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 28,21 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 1: Elmos Semiconductor

Elmos Semiconductor: 32,50 Prozent

Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

