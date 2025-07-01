Juni 2025: So schlugen die TecDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat aus
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX im Juni.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX im Juni 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.05.2025 und dem 30.06.2025. Stand ist der 30.06.2025.
Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag
Platz 30: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: -6,94 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -6,87 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Nordex
Nordex: -5,88 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: freenet
freenet: -4,95 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 26: SAP SE
SAP SE: -2,91 Prozent
Quelle: SAP
Platz 25: IONOS
IONOS: -2,09 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: PNE
PNE: -0,78 Prozent
Quelle: PNE
Platz 23: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: -0,36 Prozent
Quelle: Cancom
Platz 22: Drägerwerk
Drägerwerk: 0,15 Prozent
Quelle: Drägerwerk
Platz 21: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 0,18 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 20: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 0,57 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 19: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 1,03 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 18: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 1,03 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: 1&1
1&1: 2,19 Prozent
Quelle: 1&1 Drillisch
Platz 16: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 2,37 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 2,86 Prozent
Quelle: QIAGEN
Platz 14: United Internet
United Internet: 3,05 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: 3,62 Prozent
Quelle: evotec
Platz 12: Bechtle
Bechtle: 3,65 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 11: Nagarro SE
Nagarro SE: 4,30 Prozent
Quelle: Nagarro
Platz 10: Infineon
Infineon: 5,37 Prozent
Quelle: Infineon Technologies
Platz 9: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 5,87 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 8: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: 8,63 Prozent
Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Kontron
Kontron: 8,79 Prozent
Quelle: Kontron
Platz 6: Eckert Ziegler
Eckert Ziegler: 10,28 Prozent
Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler
Platz 5: Siltronic
Siltronic: 12,43 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Formycon
Formycon: 18,14 Prozent
Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)
SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): 21,69 Prozent
Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE
Platz 2: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 28,21 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 1: Elmos Semiconductor
Elmos Semiconductor: 32,50 Prozent
Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Weitere News
Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag