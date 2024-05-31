DAX18.498 ±0,0%ESt504.984 ±0,0%MSCIW3.445 +0,7%Dow38.686 +1,5%Nas16.735 ±-0,0%Bitcoin62.251 +0,1%Euro1,0851 +0,2%Öl81,63 -0,4%Gold2.328 ±0,0%
Mai 2024: So schlugen die TecDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat aus

01.06.24 03:45 Uhr
Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Entwicklung der TecDAX-Aktien im Mai 2024 | finanzen.net
Börse Frankfurt

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX im Mai.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
3.336,1 PKT -14,7 PKT -0,44%
Charts|News|Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte im Mai 2024

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX im Mai 2024 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.04.2024 und dem 31.05.2024. Stand ist der 31.05.2024.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Platz 30: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -14,58 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 29: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -14,45 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -11,14 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 27: freenet

freenet: -7,91 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 26: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: -7,74 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -6,61 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -4,21 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 23: United Internet

United Internet: -3,62 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: -2,51 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 21: SAP SE

SAP SE: -2,20 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: CompuGroup Medical SE

CompuGroup Medical SE: -1,49 Prozent

Quelle: CompuGroup Medical

Platz 19: Bechtle

Bechtle: -1,46 Prozent

Platz 18: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 17: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 0,74 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 1,36 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 15: Siltronic

Siltronic: 2,05 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 2,46 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: MorphoSys

MorphoSys: 3,70 Prozent

Quelle: Morphosys

Platz 12: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 3,72 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: CANCOM SE

CANCOM SE: 5,12 Prozent

Quelle: Cancom

Platz 10: 1&1

1&1: 5,82 Prozent

Quelle: 1&1 Drillisch

Platz 9: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 8,48 Prozent

Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 8: Nordex

Nordex: 8,75 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: PNE

PNE: 11,18 Prozent

Quelle: PNE

Platz 6: Energiekontor

Energiekontor: 11,47 Prozent

Quelle: Energiekontor AG

Platz 5: Nagarro SE

Nagarro SE: 12,53 Prozent

Quelle: Nagarro

Platz 4: Infineon

Infineon: 12,55 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 3: Kontron

Kontron: 15,04 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

Platz 2: SÜSS MicroTec SE

SÜSS MicroTec SE: 17,04 Prozent

Quelle: SÜSS MicroTec AG

Platz 1: Eckert Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik

Eckert Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik: 22,68 Prozent

Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

