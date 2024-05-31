Mai 2024: So schlugen die TecDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat aus
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX im Mai.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX im Mai 2024 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.04.2024 und dem 31.05.2024. Stand ist der 31.05.2024.
Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag
Platz 30: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -14,58 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 29: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -14,45 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -11,14 Prozent
Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 27: freenet
freenet: -7,91 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 26: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: -7,74 Prozent
Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -6,61 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -4,21 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 23: United Internet
United Internet: -3,62 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: -2,51 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 21: SAP SE
SAP SE: -2,20 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: CompuGroup Medical SE
CompuGroup Medical SE: -1,49 Prozent
Quelle: CompuGroup Medical
Platz 19: Bechtle
Bechtle: -1,46 Prozent
Platz 18: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 0 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 17: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 0,74 Prozent
Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 1,36 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 15: Siltronic
Siltronic: 2,05 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 2,46 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: MorphoSys
MorphoSys: 3,70 Prozent
Quelle: Morphosys
Platz 12: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 3,72 Prozent
Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: 5,12 Prozent
Quelle: Cancom
Platz 10: 1&1
1&1: 5,82 Prozent
Quelle: 1&1 Drillisch
Platz 9: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 8,48 Prozent
Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 8: Nordex
Nordex: 8,75 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: PNE
PNE: 11,18 Prozent
Quelle: PNE
Platz 6: Energiekontor
Energiekontor: 11,47 Prozent
Quelle: Energiekontor AG
Platz 5: Nagarro SE
Nagarro SE: 12,53 Prozent
Quelle: Nagarro
Platz 4: Infineon
Infineon: 12,55 Prozent
Quelle: Infineon Technologies
Platz 3: Kontron
Kontron: 15,04 Prozent
Quelle: Kontron
Platz 2: SÜSS MicroTec SE
SÜSS MicroTec SE: 17,04 Prozent
Quelle: SÜSS MicroTec AG
Platz 1: Eckert Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik
Eckert Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik: 22,68 Prozent
Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler
