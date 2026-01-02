DAX24.539 +0,2%Est505.850 +1,0%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto11,85 +2,2%Nas23.236 ±-0,0%Bitcoin76.880 +0,3%Euro1,1730 ±0,0%Öl60,75 -0,3%Gold4.330 +0,4%
Performance

KW 1: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche

03.01.26 02:17 Uhr
MDAX in KW 1: Diese Titel überzeugten, diese enttäuschten | finanzen.net

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen. Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im Überblick.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
30.979,7 PKT 362,1 PKT 1,18%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 1 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 01/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 23.12.2025 und dem 02.01.2026. Stand ist der 02.01.2026.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -2,69 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 49: TUI

TUI: -1,69 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 48: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -1,69 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 47: Talanx

Talanx: -1,23 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 46: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: -0,23 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 45: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: -0,19 Prozent

Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com

Platz 44: IONOS

IONOS: 0 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 43: DWS Group GmbH

DWS Group GmbH: 0,18 Prozent

Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 42: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: 0,19 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 41: flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO: 0,39 Prozent

Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 0,42 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 39: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: 0,46 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 38: Deutsche Wohnen SE

Deutsche Wohnen SE: 0,74 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen

Platz 37: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: 0,77 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 36: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 0,94 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 35: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: 1,15 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 34: freenet

freenet: 1,30 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 33: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: 1,32 Prozent

Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG

Platz 32: Evonik

Evonik: 1,53 Prozent

Quelle: Evonik

Platz 31: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: 1,66 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 30: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: 1,69 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 29: Bechtle

Bechtle: 1,76 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 28: Fraport

Fraport: 1,88 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 27: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: 1,92 Prozent

Quelle: Robert Sarosiek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: KRONES

KRONES: 1,95 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 25: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 2,01 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 24: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: 2,09 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 23: Fielmann

Fielmann: 2,11 Prozent

Quelle: Fielmann AG

Platz 22: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 2,17 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: LANXESS

LANXESS: 2,58 Prozent

Quelle: LANXESS

Platz 20: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: 2,61 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 19: RTL

RTL: 2,81 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: K+S

K+S: 2,86 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 17: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: 2,97 Prozent

Quelle: Jungheinrich AG

Platz 16: AUTO1

AUTO1: 3,38 Prozent

Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems

TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems: 3,74 Prozent

Quelle: Oliver Hoffmann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: 3,87 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 13: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: 3,94 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 12: Aurubis

Aurubis: 3,95 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 11: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 4,37 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 10: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: 4,41 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 9: United Internet

United Internet: 4,52 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: TRATON

TRATON: 4,74 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 7: Nordex

Nordex: 5,00 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 6: Porsche vz

Porsche vz: 5,05 Prozent

Quelle: http://www.porsche.com

Platz 5: RENK

RENK: 5,25 Prozent

Quelle: RENK Group AG

Platz 4: AUMOVIO

AUMOVIO: 6,24 Prozent

Quelle: AUMOVIO SE

Platz 3: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: 6,49 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 2: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: 7,28 Prozent

Quelle: Wacker Chemie

Platz 1: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 14,36 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com

