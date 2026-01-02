KW 1: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen. Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im Überblick.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 01/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 23.12.2025 und dem 02.01.2026. Stand ist der 02.01.2026.
Platz 50: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -2,69 Prozent
Platz 49: TUI
TUI: -1,69 Prozent
Platz 48: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -1,69 Prozent
Platz 47: Talanx
Talanx: -1,23 Prozent
Platz 46: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: -0,23 Prozent
Platz 45: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: -0,19 Prozent
Platz 44: IONOS
IONOS: 0 Prozent
Platz 43: DWS Group GmbH
DWS Group GmbH: 0,18 Prozent
Platz 42: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: 0,19 Prozent
Platz 41: flatexDEGIRO
flatexDEGIRO: 0,39 Prozent
Platz 40: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 0,42 Prozent
Platz 39: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: 0,46 Prozent
Platz 38: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Deutsche Wohnen SE: 0,74 Prozent
Platz 37: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: 0,77 Prozent
Platz 36: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 0,94 Prozent
Platz 35: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: 1,15 Prozent
Platz 34: freenet
freenet: 1,30 Prozent
Platz 33: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: 1,32 Prozent
Platz 32: Evonik
Evonik: 1,53 Prozent
Platz 31: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: 1,66 Prozent
Platz 30: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: 1,69 Prozent
Platz 29: Bechtle
Bechtle: 1,76 Prozent
Platz 28: Fraport
Fraport: 1,88 Prozent
Platz 27: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: 1,92 Prozent
Platz 26: KRONES
KRONES: 1,95 Prozent
Platz 25: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 2,01 Prozent
Platz 24: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: 2,09 Prozent
Platz 23: Fielmann
Fielmann: 2,11 Prozent
Platz 22: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 2,17 Prozent
Platz 21: LANXESS
LANXESS: 2,58 Prozent
Platz 20: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: 2,61 Prozent
Platz 19: RTL
RTL: 2,81 Prozent
Platz 18: K+S
K+S: 2,86 Prozent
Platz 17: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: 2,97 Prozent
Platz 16: AUTO1
AUTO1: 3,38 Prozent
Platz 15: TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems
TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems: 3,74 Prozent
Platz 14: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: 3,87 Prozent
Platz 13: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: 3,94 Prozent
Platz 12: Aurubis
Aurubis: 3,95 Prozent
Platz 11: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 4,37 Prozent
Platz 10: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: 4,41 Prozent
Platz 9: United Internet
United Internet: 4,52 Prozent
Platz 8: TRATON
TRATON: 4,74 Prozent
Platz 7: Nordex
Nordex: 5,00 Prozent
Platz 6: Porsche vz
Porsche vz: 5,05 Prozent
Platz 5: RENK
RENK: 5,25 Prozent
Platz 4: AUMOVIO
AUMOVIO: 6,24 Prozent
Platz 3: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: 6,49 Prozent
Platz 2: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: 7,28 Prozent
Platz 1: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 14,36 Prozent
