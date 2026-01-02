Die Highlights und Lowlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 1 im Überblick
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche. Die schlechtesten und besten Tech-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 1 im Überblick.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 01/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 23.12.2025 und dem 02.01.2026. Stand ist der 02.01.2026.
Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag
Platz 30: SAP SE
SAP SE: -2,77 Prozent
Quelle: SAP
Platz 29: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -2,69 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 28: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -1,69 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 27: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: -1,44 Prozent
Quelle: QIAGEN
Platz 26: Nagarro SE
Nagarro SE: -1,05 Prozent
Quelle: Nagarro
Platz 25: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -0,81 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Drägerwerk
Drägerwerk: -0,44 Prozent
Quelle: Drägerwerk
Platz 23: IONOS
IONOS: 0 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: 0 Prozent
Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Eckert Ziegler
Eckert Ziegler: 0,27 Prozent
Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler
Platz 20: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 0,42 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: 0,57 Prozent
Quelle: Cancom
Platz 18: Ottobock
Ottobock: 0,62 Prozent
Quelle: Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 0,94 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Kontron
Kontron: 1,23 Prozent
Quelle: Kontron
Platz 15: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 1,24 Prozent
Quelle: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: freenet
freenet: 1,30 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 13: Bechtle
Bechtle: 1,76 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 12: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: 2,49 Prozent
Quelle: evotec
Platz 11: 1&1
1&1: 2,68 Prozent
Quelle: 1&1 Drillisch
Platz 10: Infineon
Infineon: 4,21 Prozent
Quelle: Infineon Technologies
Platz 9: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 4,37 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 8: United Internet
United Internet: 4,52 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Nordex
Nordex: 5,00 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 6: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 5,45 Prozent
Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 5: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)
SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): 6,86 Prozent
Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE
Platz 4: Elmos Semiconductor
Elmos Semiconductor: 7,34 Prozent
Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Platz 3: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: 7,65 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 2: Siltronic
Siltronic: 9,44 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 14,36 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
