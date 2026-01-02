DAX24.539 +0,2%Est505.850 +1,0%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto11,85 +2,2%Nas23.236 ±-0,0%Bitcoin76.880 +0,3%Euro1,1730 ±0,0%Öl60,75 -0,3%Gold4.330 +0,4%
Tech-Branche im Fokus

Die Highlights und Lowlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 1 im Überblick

03.01.26 02:30 Uhr
TecDAX KW 1: Die größten Gewinner und Verlierer der Woche | finanzen.net
Börse Frankfurt

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche. Die schlechtesten und besten Tech-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 1 im Überblick.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
3.624,3 PKT 2,0 PKT 0,06%
Charts|News|Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 1

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 01/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 23.12.2025 und dem 02.01.2026. Stand ist der 02.01.2026.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Platz 30: SAP SE

SAP SE: -2,77 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 29: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -2,69 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 28: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -1,69 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 27: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: -1,44 Prozent

Quelle: QIAGEN

Platz 26: Nagarro SE

Nagarro SE: -1,05 Prozent

Quelle: Nagarro

Platz 25: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -0,81 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Drägerwerk

Drägerwerk: -0,44 Prozent

Quelle: Drägerwerk

Platz 23: IONOS

IONOS: 0 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: 0 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Eckert Ziegler

Eckert Ziegler: 0,27 Prozent

Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler

Platz 20: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 0,42 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: CANCOM SE

CANCOM SE: 0,57 Prozent

Quelle: Cancom

Platz 18: Ottobock

Ottobock: 0,62 Prozent

Quelle: Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 0,94 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Kontron

Kontron: 1,23 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

Platz 15: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 1,24 Prozent

Quelle: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: freenet

freenet: 1,30 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 13: Bechtle

Bechtle: 1,76 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 12: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: 2,49 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Platz 11: 1&1

1&1: 2,68 Prozent

Quelle: 1&1 Drillisch

Platz 10: Infineon

Infineon: 4,21 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 9: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 4,37 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 8: United Internet

United Internet: 4,52 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Nordex

Nordex: 5,00 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 6: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 5,45 Prozent

Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 5: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): 6,86 Prozent

Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE

Platz 4: Elmos Semiconductor

Elmos Semiconductor: 7,34 Prozent

Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE

Platz 3: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: 7,65 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 2: Siltronic

Siltronic: 9,44 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 14,36 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

